One of my high-yield income holdings in my Income Compounder portfolio is a real estate CEF that holds income producing global real estate equity securities. That fund, CBRE Global Real Estate Income (NYSE:IGR), currently trades at a discount to NAV of about -5.5% and yields 13.3% annually based on monthly dividends of $0.06 per share. Back in November, I rated IGR a Strong Buy while other analysts were rating it as a Hold or Sell. In the time since that article was published, it has delivered a total return of about 35%, beating even the S&P 500 by a considerable amount.

In that article, I summarized what the IGR portfolio managers discussed on a Q3 2023 webinar.

During the Q3 webinar, the IGR fund managers discussed YTD results and the outlook for global REITs going forward. The screenshot below from the webinar illustrates the notion of the "catch-up trade" opportunity that exists (as of the end of September) for IGR to deliver attractive total returns. Because the fund is actively managed, capital gains have been used to offset the volatility that has impacted fund performance in 2023. The pending end of Fed interest rate tightening is a potential catalyst for future fund performance. Furthermore, REIT pricing power has already begun to recover (other than the Office sub-sector, which represents less than 5% of the total portfolio value) in the second half of 2023 which is also likely to lead to improved REIT performance.

And indeed, since that time the fund has outperformed significantly now that it appears that the Fed is closer than ever to reducing rates, perhaps as soon as September.

Seeking Alpha

The other consideration that I mentioned in the November article which appears to be proving true also is that global rents remain high and are increasing after the Covid-19 pandemic while occupancy rates remain strong:

One final point made by the fund managers during the Q3 webinar is that global REIT growth remains resilient and is expected to provide attractive opportunities in 2024 due to contractual rent increases, high occupancy rates, and prior-year leases coming online.

In a recent mid-year Macro Outlook for 2024 from the fund managers, CBRE, they remain confident that real estate has bottomed out in 2024 and will deliver strong long-term performance due to lower interest rates.

The ongoing strength of U.S. economic growth and surprising stickiness of U.S. inflation have led us to push back our expectation for the first and only rate cut this year to December 2024. By contrast, we still expect the ECB to cut Eurozone rates in June but have reduced the number of cuts to three in 2024. Our long-term interest rate forecasts are broadly unchanged. Our forecasts for real economic growth are broadly unchanged. We expect to see robust near-term consumer-driven growth in North America, Japan and parts of Europe. Manufacturing export growth is recovering albeit slowly.

And in fact, the ECB did reduce rates in June for the first time in five years. The US has continued to demonstrate strong economic growth, albeit slowing, possibly leading to a “soft landing” once the Fed does reduce rates. Market breadth has begun to improve, with REITs showing recent strong performance across the board, posting the largest jump of all the sectors on July 13.

Real estate stocks soared this week after inflation data increased bets in favor of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, while the earnings season kicked off on a positive note for the markets.

The bottom is near (or in?) for real asset values

This summary of the expectations of future rate cuts across the globe from the May insight from CBRE is very forward-thinking in my view:

After one and half years of value correction, the cyclical bottom is near as interest rates are slated to fall (outside of Japan). Uneven economic growth and policy divergences are expected to drive diversified returns across regions. Long-term trends like smart manufacturing growth and the scarcity of affordable housing are tailwinds for real estate demand and call for modern real estate solutions. Interest rate relief is delayed but not for long in European and North American markets, where capital markets activity already shows signs of warming. The macro environment is encouraging for discounted entry opportunities as well as long-term asset holding in desirable sectors.

From the fund’s 2023 Annual Report, the global real estate outlook for 2024 remains positive for strong returns:

We believe the listed markets should benefit from central bank rate cuts in 2024 and remain attractively valued relative to fixed income, equities and private real estate. We estimate that REITs are trading at a double digit discount to our assessment of private market values. REITs rarely trade at such a wide discount to the private markets. These indications have typically preceded periods of strong returns.

IGR 2023 Annual Report

IGR Key Facts and Portfolio Holdings

This fund overview is from the IGR website:

The Fund's primary objective is high current income, and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally with an emphasis on the income-producing common equity and preferred stocks of real estate companies. The Fund can invest up to 25% of its assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies.

The fund has just over $1 billion in total managed assets, with $750M in net assets (as of 6/30/24). The portfolio uses leverage of about 30%.

Looking at some charts of several of the top holdings of IGR, it is evident that the bottom is in. The top 10 holdings as of June 30, 2024, make up more than half the total value of the fund.

IGR website

Equinix (EQIX)

Seeking Alpha

Realty Income (O)

Seeking Alpha

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Seeking Alpha

Public Storage (PSA)

Seeking Alpha

Invitation Homes (INVH)

Seeking Alpha

CubeSmart (CUBE)

Seeking Alpha

REITs Rip Higher

As my fellow SA analyst, Hoya Capital noted in his recent column, REITs Rip as Rates Retreat:

Real estate equities - the most rate-sensitive market segment - delivered their strongest week of the year as weary investors finally saw some "light at the end of the tunnel." U.S. equity markets climbed to fresh record highs this week, while benchmark interest rates dipped to four-month lows as investors rotated from high-flying growth stocks into beaten-down value names following a cooler-than-expected CPI report. The Equity REIT Index surged 4.7% on the week, with 17-of-18 property sectors in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Mortgage REIT Index rallied 6.4%, while Homebuilders surged more than 13% on the week.

Are There Better REIT CEFs Available?

While some would argue that IGR is not the “best” CEF that holds real estate assets, it may still be one of the better ones, despite what you might read from others who have a different opinion. I like IGR and I own it for the income and the potential for significant capital appreciation as rates are reduced. Others that should be considered if you are interested in a CEF that offers a strong total return include RLTY, which I suggested as a Buy back in March of this year, RQI, and RFI. All three of those funds are offered by Cohen & Steers, one of the best fund managers in the real estate/REIT sector. All four funds have delivered comparable one-year total returns.

Seeking Alpha

When comparing the funds, asset size, leverage, discount to NAV, yield, distribution coverage and history, and management strength are all factors to consider. For example, RFI uses no leverage, has about $315M in net assets, offers an 8% yield that is mostly covered by capital gains, and has the backing of Cohen & Steers. Its sibling fund, RQI, is considerably larger with $1.76B in net assets, uses nearly 30% leverage, and offers a yield of about 8% but is mostly ROC (according to CEFconnect). RLTY is the newest, having just launched in February 2022, holds about $415M in total assets, uses 34% leverage, offers a yield of about 8.8%, and trades at a discount of about -8%.

Depending on your own investment goals, risk tolerance, and preferences you may choose to invest in one of the C&S funds, but I prefer IGR due to its higher income yield and reasonably well covered distribution that I do not believe will be cut any time soon.

IGR Distribution History and Coverage

Despite what you may have read in other reviews of the IGR fund, its distribution history has been impressive with no cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic and with two increases in the past 10 years.

Seeking Alpha

Although the fund does rely on some ROC (return of capital), it has not been destructive to the NAV of the fund and is a common practice with CEFs that offer a managed distribution policy. From the fund website, you can see that close to 60% of the YTD distributions consist of ROC.

IGR website

From the CEFconnect website, you can see that NAV has been increasing, especially in recent weeks, which indicates that the large amount of ROC is not negatively impacting the portfolio value.

CEFconnect

IGR Insider Buys

More out of curiosity than anything else, I decided to look at the NASDAQ website which does a good job of tracking insider activity for most securities. I was happy to see that insiders were buying the fund back in September and November of last year, and as recently as March of this year. Jonathan Miniman is Global Portfolio Manager and he now owns nearly 32,000 shares. Joseph Smith is CIO of Listed Strategies for CBRE and is also one of the fund managers. He now owns over 86,000 shares.

Nasdaq

Should We Buy, Hold, or Sell IGR?

The market could be giving us another head fake and getting ready for the big crash that some have been predicting for a while now. After all, back in November 2023 people were routinely calling for multiple rate cuts starting in early 2024 and that never happened. My expectation and my thesis in reviewing this fund is that the global real estate recovery has only just begun, and the bottom is finally in, whether inflation continues to recede or not. I believe that it is not too late to Buy shares of IGR if you are interested in steady, high-yield monthly income from a fund that has some potential for additional capital appreciation as well.

One advantage that I see with IGR is that the fund managers actively manage the portfolio holdings. A good example of this active management is a quick review of the top holdings now versus what the top holdings were back in November when I last reviewed IGR. At that time, Prologis (PLD) was the top holding at more than 10% of the total portfolio value. Today, PLD is not even in the top 10. It was replaced by Equinix, which was not a top 10 holding back in November but is the top holding now (as of 6/30/24).

On July 8, 2024, the Board announced the next three months dividends at $0.06 per share, in line with previous months. This news confirms my belief that the fund managers are comfortable with the current managed distribution policy, and it locks in the 13.3% yield (based on the current market price of $5.60 as of 7/16/24) for those investors who buy shares today for at least the next three months.

CBRE

Meanwhile, the share price is likely to continue to rise as the NAV increases and the discount remains wider than -5%. I suggest taking a closer look at IGR now if you have held off buying it previously. There is a lot to like in this fund in the current macro environment.