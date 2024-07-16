peerapong muangjan/iStock via Getty Images

While most investors appear to have fallen in love with dividend growth ETFs, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) shouldn't be preferred by investors. The fund regularly underperforms the S&P 500 Index (SP500) due to structural weaknesses in the portfolio design. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the concept over loved by the market, though the break though solid resistance at $80 is a short-term positive.

Source: Finviz

Troubling Top 10

SCHD is designed to closely mirror the performance of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIV). The theory is to buy an investment fund that focuses on dividend-growing stocks for passive long-term cash flow compounding.

The fund highlights include a low-cost fund with potential tax efficiency along with investing in stocks based on fundamental strength relative to peers, based on financial ratios. SCHD invests in stocks with an average market capitalization of $142 billion with a P/E ratio of 16x with total net assets of $56 billion and an attractive total expense ratio of just 0.06%.

One only has to look at the top 10 stocks in the SCHD portfolio to see the problems. The top 10 stocks are as follows with corresponding forward P/E ratios and multiples of growth:

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - 23.6x FY25, up to 4x growth. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)- 17.0x CY24, over 4x growth. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - 19.7x CY24, 2x growth. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - 17.4x CY24, N/A. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - 12.8x CY24, N/A. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)- 38.7x CY24, N/A. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - 15.4x CY24, N/A. Chevron Corporation (CVX) - 12.3x CY24, N/A. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) - 9.1x FY24, 3x growth. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - 17.6x CY24, 3x growth.

SCHD officially has more than 100 positions in the portfolio, but the top 10 positions average 4% each for ~40% of the total portfolio. The ETF is heavily invested in stocks with rich multiples with some reporting major EPS declines in the last year. Most of these stocks aren't attractive at current prices.

The prime issue with SCHD is focusing on investing in stocks like Cisco Systems with a large dividend yield of 3.4% while ignoring other tech stocks with much better growth and limited dividends. The fund has missed out on big gains in both the tech sector and the biopharma sector in the last few years due to this focus.

Over the last five years, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) have smashed the returns of SCHD due to the obsessive focus on investing in stocks with growing large dividends and ignoring the weak underlying fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

In a lot of the above cases, the stocks hiked dividends despite reporting weaker earnings in the last year. In essence, the whole concept of investing in dividend growth companies is flawed due to the focus on the payout decided by corporate boards gaming the dividend investing system vs. focusing on financial metrics that would support future dividend hikes, whether the company makes the hike or not.

Disappointing Returns

To no surprise, SCHD has greatly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last six months. The benchmark index is up 17% while SCHD is up just over 7%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will argue that SCHD will do better in a weak market, but the stocks in the fund aren't necessarily cheap. The large dividends and weaker returns over the last few years might help reduce the downside risk during a major market sell-off, but SCHD would only be attractive to traders rolling into the ETF towards market tops and exiting after a sell-off when sitting in cash would probably be better.

Over the long term, SCHD constantly underperforms the S&P 500. Even during weak markets, SCHD didn't necessarily outperform the market outside of the smaller loss in 2022 compared to the S&P 500. The market ended much higher in 2020 when an initial COVID-induced sell-off led to a big rally and the prior S&P 500 loss in 2018 was actually smaller than the 5.6% loss of SCHD as follows.

2022: -3.2% vs. -18.2%.

2020: 15.1% vs 18.4%.

2018: -5.6% vs. -4.6%.

A prime example of the issue with SCHD is the extreme bullishness on the ETF and the related stocks. Over the last month, 12 Seeking Alpha analysts have contributed research on the ETF with 10 of the analysts having Buy calls and not one having a Sell rating.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors pushing more funds into SCHD only leads to more shares of the underlying stocks bought and ever-elevated stock prices. The end result isn't a fund that outperforms the stock market from here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that SCHD appears set for a little run after breaking prior resistance around $80. Investors should definitely use any decent 5% to 10% upside as an opportunity to unload the ETF. The fund is fundamentally flawed to outperform the S&P 500 over the long haul.