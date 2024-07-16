5 June Dividend Raises With 7.1% From PepsiCo

imagedepotpro

June is a wonderful dividend paying month. About 50% of all companies choose the quarterly payment schedule of March, June, September and December.

My Rose's Income Garden "RIG" portfolio had 48% pay in June, which included 5 raises without consideration of the 9 monthly payers.

The raises varied from a low of 2.9% from Southern Company (SO) to 7.1% from PepsiCo (PEP).

This is a quick and easy overview of those 5 companies and their raises. I will include my Rose take on each along with a purchase recommendation.

Raises - 5

1- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

This healthcare sector company was founded in 1886, is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has a market cap of ~$361 billion and is famous for having the rare and highest triple AAA S&P credit rating available. It, along with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various healthcare products worldwide. It has deep pockets and unfortunately gets sued, with the most recent involving its age-old J&J baby powder talc. It has a settlement currently in progress with hopes it can put the whole situation behind it soon and continues to claim no fault in the matter. However, it will cost billions to appease litigants.

It spun off Kenvue (KVUE) in August 2023 which holds some well-known quality brand names such as Tylenol, Band-Aids, Aveeno and Neutrogena to name a few.

-Dividend

J&J is a dividend champion, having paid rising dividends for 62 years. This recent one of 5c from $1.19 to $1.24 was a 4.2% raise. The 5-year DGR/ dividend growth rate is 5.83%, making this one not quite up to that, but understandable with lawsuits running in the background.

FAST Graphs "FG" is a paid subscription service I subscribe to, and I will use the very reliable statistics for this article.

J&J has a Payout of 47.38%.

It now pays $4.96 yearly and at the current price of $150 has a yield of 3.3%. It is hard to know how the dividend will rise, but this quality company which usually has rising earnings has them go up and again has done so for 62 years.

-Earnings

The price which has been in decline and most likely secondary to the spin-off in 2023, but also the visibility of talc lawsuit settlement payments.

Earnings were down to $9.92 in 2023 by 2% from $10.25 for 2022 and are now moving up in 2024 by 7% to $10.58. 2025 estimated earnings will rise by 2% to $10.84 with 2026 going up 6% to $11.47. Earnings are now 14.5x, which is unusual for JNJ and sits below the 5-year normal P/E of 17.22x, making it undervalued by that metric.

-Chowder #

C# is the dividend yield + the 5-year dividend growth rate, which in this case is 3.3 + 5.83 = 9.13.

In the case of a higher yield stock (>2.5%) such as J&J, the C# of 12 would be suggested for good future returns. Many believe the quality of a company, such as J&J might suggest one consider it at a lower C#.

-Rose Take & Recommendation

JNJ is no doubt a quality healthcare company with an amazing reliable income. It is definitely at fair value would make almost anyone consider owning it and holding it as I am. It should do well and provide moderate capital gains. I will not be adding to mine just quite now, but would if it became even more undervalued, which could happen if we see a recession.

2- Southern Company (SO)

This regulated electric utility offers power generation assets of many and varied types including nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, coal, hydro and battery storage facilities. It was incorporated in 1945, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has an A- S&P credit rating.

Unit 3 of the 4 Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant opened July 31, 2023, in Waynesboro, GA. It also had its licenses renewed in 2009 for an additional 20 years to January 16, 2047, for Vogtle Unit 1, and September 2, 2049, for Unit 2. Unit 3 became the first new nuclear reactor in the United States in 7 years, with Unit 4 just entering commercial operation on April 29, 2024. Management actually had numerous government regulations raise building costs which actually pushed out final opening dates, but overcame it with exceptional resilience and determination to finalize the project. I wrote a more detailed article recently if more information is desired.

-Dividend

The 2.9% raise of 2c from 70 to 72c makes it the 24th year of it raising dividends. It has a 3.16% 5-year DGR, making this recent one a bit below average.

The normal payout is also close to average at 76.16%.

-Earnings

Normal 7-year P/E is 19.72x, and it is selling at 20.8x, being a bit over valued at $80.

2024 estimated earnings rise is 10% from $3.65 is much better than the 1% rise from $3.60 as seen in 2023. Estimates for 2025 and 2026 are also up respectively to $4.02 and $4.30 which would be 7% for each year.

-Chowder#

Yield at current $80 price is 3.6% with the new yearly dividend of $2.88. The 5-year DGR of 3.16% gives it a C# of 6.76.

The desired C# for a utility, such as this, is 8 which means it does not pass that metric.

-Rose Take & Recommendation

Great quality company, but is now overvalued at $80 with a low yield. Using the normal P/E and C# also indicates the same overvaluation. I have in the past purchased it with a 5% yield. Minimally, a 4.84% yield is needed now to pass the C# of 8. It is a hold for me.

3- Star Bulk Carriers - (SBLK)

This marine bulk shipping company rides in the industrial sector and is associated with the Marshall Islands for tax purposes. It was incorporated in 2006, is based in Marousi, Greece, has a $2.7B market cap and no S&P credit rating.

Shipping rates have been totally unpredictable, secondary to military actions around the world. This company seems to be doing just fine with its leases and remains quite profitable.

-Dividend

The dividend varies secondary to shipping rates and profits. The dividend was huge in 2022 at $6.50, was cut to $1.57 in 2023, and is rising once again. It paid 45c in March, and this last 30c raise from 45c to 75c is a 67% boost to $1.20 total thus far halfway through 2024. It is expected to continue to be varied throughout the rest of the year. “FG” estimates $3.26 for this year and next. With a price of ~ $24 it has a yield of 13.6% if the estimate holds true.

-Earnings

Earnings as well as the dividend are a roller coaster ride.

The normal 4-year P/E is 17.51x as it includes the huge earnings of ~$6 in 2021 and $5.84 for 2022, giving it a current P/E of 7.84x, meaning it would be considered very much undervalued.

Using fewer years and the 2023 earnings of $1.84 and the more relevant earnings for 2024 of $4.10, then the normal P/E comes into a quite normal now range of 7.4x and most likely close to fairly valued.

-Chowder#

Since this is high yield and a varying dividend, using the C# is difficult. I would say anything over 8%, such as for a utility, gives it a passing rating.

-Rose Take & Recommendation

Marine/ shipping stocks are far from my favorite stocks to own. It was purchased at a good time and under $19, I thank The Fortune Teller/ The Macro Teller for suggesting it long ago.

It has been good income despite being unpredictable, and the price continues to roam in a nice range between $18 and $25 and is a hold for me.

4- Simon Property Group- (SPG)

This real estate sector premier retail owner operates in North America, Europe and Asia. It has an “A-” S&P credit rating and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. with a $48.7 billion market cap.

-Dividend

It had a difficult time, like most all retail operations during the covid years, with horrid shopping restrictions and thus falling earnings. It had a stellar rising dividend record, which management was forced to cut. That record and payment has been slowly rising up to where it was in 2020 at $8.30. It raised it 3x in 2021 and 2022, 2x in 2023 and this raise is probably not going to be the last for 2024, but no one knows the future. Estimates from “FG” indicate the $8.30 dividend might just happen by 2026.

This raise of 5c was a 2.6% raise from $1.95 to $2 giving it a 5.3% yield at the current price of $150.

The 5-year DGR is 0.15% which includes the cut. However, it has been raising it nicely now and has a 2-year catch-up rate of 12.96%. It also indicates on "FG" the raises will flatten into the future. They have so far maintained around a 67.3% payout, quite low for a REIT.

-FFO/ Funds From Operations

FFO earnings are rising over the last 3 years. It is selling at 11.82x P/FFO with the normal being 11.2x making it a bit over fair value. FFO earnings, now however, are looking to stay flat and will rise slowly, very slowly if the estimates in “FG” hold true at 0.73%.

-Chowder#

High-yield stocks such as real estate REITs have a recommended chowder# of 8. The actual 5-year DGR is 0.15%. The yield is 5.3% which means SPG does not pass with a C# of 5.45. The 3-year catch-up dividend growth rate is 7.81% but not the forward estimates, so the calculation for the C# is a difficult one, and I will maintain that it does not currently pass.

-Rose Take & Recommendation

This quality company will be a standout when interest rates are cut and should have a nice comparable yield in the 5% range then. Management did a good job of maneuvering covid, even if it meant cutting the dividend. The price might fall more in the future if retail suffers. I am keeping mine but would consider trimming in the future if the price rises again. It's a hold for now, and I am not adding.

5- PepsiCo (PEP)

This consumer sector company engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and numerous popular convenient foods worldwide, with a market cap of $228.54B. It was founded in 1898, is based in Purchase, New York and has an A+ S&P Credit Rating.

-Dividend

It is a dividend champion, paying a rising dividend for 52 years. This raise of 9c from $1.265 to $1.355 was 7.1% and was more than the 5-year DGR of 6.64%.

It pays $5.42 yearly and at its current price of $163.80 it has a yield of 3.3%. The payout is at 64.9% which is easily covered.

-Earnings

Earnings rose 12% from $6.79 in 2022 to $7.62 for 2023. Future estimates look to rise by 7% - 8% for the next 3 years using “FG” statistics.

Today it is selling at 20.73x, which is quite a bit below the 5-year normal of 26.06x.

-Chowder#

The C# desired for a yield greater than 2.5% is 12. With a 5 year DGR of 6.64% and the current yield of 3.3% it has a C# of 9.94, or close to a 10.

-Rose Take & Recommendation

Quality and safe income and very close to being quite a buy. Glad to own some, but I will wait for a lower price to get more and will I hold.

Summary/ Conclusion

Quality rising dividends are a primary focus for the 85 stock Rose’s Income Garden portfolio, and these 5 were extremely welcome and easy to review and even suggest to anyone for a purchase.

The portfolio has a yield of 6.2%, is up 9.13% YTD and still beating SPY by 1.84% since its inception at the service on November 22, 2021. Total return is 25.97% today, which is above and very close to SPY, which is 23.9%.