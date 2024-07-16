5 June Dividend Raises With 7.1% From PepsiCo

Jul. 16, 2024 7:59 PM ETJNJ, JNJ:CA, SO, SBLK, SPG, PEP
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • June is a dividend-rich month with 48% of companies in the RIG portfolio paying out, including 5 raises.
  • Raises ranged from 2.9% to 7.1%, with companies like Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo showing strong dividend growth.
  • Analysis of JNJ, Southern Company, Star Bulk Carriers, Simon Property Group, and PepsiCo reveals quality income opportunities with varying growth rates and valuations.
  • Rose Take and Recommendation is made for the 5 raising companies.

money tree

imagedepotpro

June is a wonderful dividend paying month. About 50% of all companies choose the quarterly payment schedule of March, June, September and December.

My Rose's Income Garden "RIG" portfolio had 48% pay in June, which included 5 raises without consideration of the

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.59K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose's Income Garden has 85 stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ:CA--
Johnson & Johnson
SO--
The Southern Company
SBLK--
Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
SPG--
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News