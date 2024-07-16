Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 16, 2024 8:22 PM ETPark Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.55K Followers

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Shore - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Hello. Good afternoon. My name is Alicia and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Park Aerospace First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call and Investor Presentation. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shore, you may begin.

Brian Shore

Thank you, Alicia. This is Brian. Welcome to Park's fiscal '25 Q1 investor conference call. Nice to have you on board. I have with me as usual, Matt Farabaugh, our CFO also Mark Esquivel, President and COO.

We issued our published earnings release, first quarter earnings release after the close. You want to take a look at that. In the earnings release, there are instructions as to how you can access the presentation we're about to go through. It's also posted on our website if you want to go that route. The last investor call, the Q4 investor call, it's only six weeks, yeah, six weeks ago.

So normally we have three months' time frame in between calls. So what we'll do is focus on mostly new and updated information in this investor call, try not to go over too many things we covered in our Q4 call. Of course, at the end of the presentation, we'll be happy to take any questions you might have.

Let's go on to Slide 2, forward-looking disclaimer. If you have any questions about the forward-looking disclaimer language, let us know. Slide

