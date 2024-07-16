IUS: A Value ETF Based On A Business Size-Allocation Criteria

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
443 Followers

Summary

  • Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF offers a unique approach to stock market investing, focusing on operational metrics rather than market cap.
  • IUS provides exposure to high-quality, large-size U.S. companies with a tilt towards value, particularly in sectors like energy, healthcare, and consumer staples.
  • Despite underperformance due to low exposure to Nvidia, IUS has shown lower volatility and better risk-adjusted returns compared to benchmark indexes.

Find the right ETF

deepblue4you

While we have seen stock market leadership concentrated in mega caps, funds like Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) offer a different approach, weighing stocks based on operational metrics, such as sales, cash flow, and book value, unlike market-cap weighted benchmark indexes.

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
443 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News