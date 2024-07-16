ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article advocating India over China I suggested that an election disappointment for PM Narendra Modi was one of the risks. Although it seemed like long odds at the time, an election disappointment was exactly what PM Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got. Despite exit polling which showed the BJP winning more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament), the laborious final count gave the BJP just 240 seats, 63 fewer than they had received in 2019. Modi himself had gone out on a limb and predicted 400 or more. Instead of enjoying the expected outright majority, it was necessary for PM Modi and the BJP to put together a coalition with smaller parties which generally agreed with the BJP but did not agree on all issues. What followed was an effort by political leaders, journalists, and investors to come to terms with what had happened and what impact it was likely to have on the future of Indian politics, India's economy, and its markets, as well as India's rising place in the world. Most observers had been caught flat-footed, myself among them. The election initially raised many questions but gave no definitive answer.

Deconstructing The Response Of The Indian Market

The Indian market could not initially figure out what to make of the BJP "defeat." Leading up to the day when full results were announced, Indian markets had been rallying furiously. On the last day before actual results began to flood out the market made a final leap of almost 4% in what could be seen as either the beginning of a breakout or a move showing short term exhaustion of the trend. My betting would have been on a short pullback followed by a strong upward thrust if Modi won big as expected. As soon as it became obvious that this wasn't what the voting numbers showed, the India market pivoted 180 degrees and crashed by about 8%, twice the amount of the previous day's upward thrust.

It was a moment of truth for analysts like me, I had written articles pushing for exposure to India and backing these articles by my own and family investments in India small caps. I have to give myself a small pat on the back for sticking to my long term policy and avoiding a quick response to sudden market moves. I reminded myself that the market's decline over two days was a net 4% (or a little less) and even if a drop of 8% turned out to be the beginning of a major repricing, the odds were pretty good that there would be a positive bounce before the repricing resumed.

What that one-day 8% crash means is that pretty much everybody in the Indian market got the message instantly. Those with weak hands ("traders") sold heavily and without thinking. I held and did nothing because that's my personal policy for sudden crashes. Within a day or two I began to wonder if the 8% drop was enough to justify some buying. I made a modest addition to my iShares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) knowing that if it turned out that I was wrong and the crash resumed I could sell the added shares at a loss and add to my currently minuscule tax loss bank so that I could share the loss with the IRS. As it happened, the Indian market turned around the day after the mini-crash and began to move higher with persistence. Within a week it rallied to a new all-time high with small caps like SMIN leading the way.

The big question was what the instant crash and subsequent recovery meant. What was the market trying to tell us? The easy answer was the standard answer: markets don't really care much about elections anyway and are moved mainly by corporate earnings and interest rates. This is true to some degree but it just doesn't feel quite right for an election so centered on a single large figure who is loved or hated with no middle ground. The Modi narrative had been that he and his party had basically created contemporary India (Bharat, if you prefer the ancient name which Modi aspired to restore). It was also about Modi's strong commitment to Hindu nationalism along with such more mundane issues as his liberalization of the national economy. Under Modi and the BJP, India had produced an impressive growth rate around 7% with forecasts that more of the same was on the way. Didn't the electorate notice that?

In the weeks before the final vote count the American press reported that Modi was not only popular in his own country but was the most popular leader in the world as reflected in polls. This macro view may have been somewhat misleading as elections are by their nature microscopic with a variety of groups voting on a basis of one or two issues important only to them. With its many minorities this is especially true of India and the final election results demonstrated this clearly. Deconstructing the returns with a microscope showed that despite the fact that Modi himself had risen from the hard-working lower class (his father having sold tea at a train station) he was nevertheless perceived as not having done enough to improve the lives and increase the opportunities for the poorest Indians. The big winners in India's economic growth were upscale skill workers and business owners who had profited from the persistent rise in India's markets and economy. Over more than a decade it had been the best global performer except for the United States.

Along with Modi's perceived neglect of India's poorest there was the matter of Modi's love of symbolic issues - such as renaming India (to Bharat), being deeply committed to the temple of the major Hindu god Ram, and, above all, placing Hindu Nationalism at the top of his priorities. Both the rising wealthy and the poor who felt that they had been left out appeared to care little for causes which looked like window-dressing. The lesson to be taken away was that it's a mistake for a successful leader to let himself/herself become the major issue.

Something similar took place in the U.S. election of 1940 after FDR attempted to enlarge the number of justices on the Supreme Court in order to push through the more aggressive policies of the Second New Deal. The result was that the Republican candidate Wendell Willkie, a charismatic opponent with no government experience, did much better than Roosevelt's opponents in 1936 (still the most one-sided electoral vote in American history). Much of the electorate clearly felt FDR already had more than enough power, and many resisted his aspiration to win a third term, something that George Washington had declined to do. Roosevelt won, of course, by a modest margin, and he won again by a moderate margin in 1944 as a successful war time leader.

There's a clear parallel between FDR and Modi. Neither leader suffered an actual defeat. Both stood outside the ordinary political world as giant figures (ironically Roosevelt being wheel chair bound and Modi one of the shortest world leaders) showing that physical stature did not have to be an obstacle. Both would have preferred to make policy by fiat. Leaders who want to do that either lose support or push ahead to some form of dictatorship. People sense that and don't like it. The deconstructed message for both leaders was that they already had enough power to do the necessary things and should do so within the existing constraints. A U.S. President can no longer aspire to serving more than two terms as this limit was formalized after four years of discussion when the 22d Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in 1951. FDR took his lumps and continued to be a great leader. Modi claimed victory but without much fanfare and began putting together a coalition in which he will be required to compromise with other views. The obvious next step is to push the symbolic window-dressing issues to the back burner while focusing on the fundamental issues raised by the election.

The Case For Owning India Remains Intact

It's easy to overlook the main message of the Indian election which is the obvious one: unlike China, India is actually a great big sloppy democracy. Meaningful elections are held regularly and reflect the views of the populace. They may produce surprising results, as the recent election did. Although I have drawn up the reasons for owning India in past articles this is a good moment to remind readers while providing an update. Here are the major ones:

India is not China. The short term case is that China is rapidly losing its place as factory to the developed world because its antagonistic foreign policy puts its reliability at risk and its determination to rein in high profile business leaders adds substantial risk to investors in Chinese companies and has in fact called into question the major trend toward global outsourcing. What it's easy to miss is the larger longer term advantage of a democracy as opposed to a regime committed to authoritarian top-down rule. With all their flaws, democracies have a path to fix things which haven't worked well. China under Xi Jinping has moved toward authoritarian rule which makes it difficult to make pragmatic adjustments to bad policies. India's recent election shows that despite the sometime inconvenience of giving a real voice to the population the effect is to open the world of politics and policies to many views. The many recent announcements of companies looking to do manufacturing in India shows the long term power of democratic rule. India has the best demographics among large countries. Last year India passed China to become the most populous country in the world at about 1.43 billion. That's great news for India investors, and the even better news is that India has a very young population (median age of 29 versus 38 in the U.S. which by no means has one of the older populations). Population growth is a strong predictor of economic growth and will not peak in India until 2050 by which time emerging markets will have passed developed markets in market cap led by India. To see more details you can have a look at this New York Times article dated July 25, 2023, which shows China, Russia, and Europe shrinking while the large ball representing India grows larger and larger. In short, great demographics are the foundation of India's long term future. India benefits greatly from having many English speakers. About a quarter of a billion Indians speak some English, making it second to Hindi among India's 22 languages and second to the United States in English spoken in any country. English is thus a very important language for business both locally and in foreign transactions. English also gives India a head start in interactions with free market democracies. Speaking English enables Indians to travel through countries with about 30% of the world's population without needing to cope with a language they don't know. It should come as no surprise that Indians make up 73% of the 452,000 H-1B Visas issued to foreign workers who have a "valid job offer from a U.S. employer for a role that requires specialty knowledge," a tribute to India's excellent universities specializing in economics, math, and science. At the top of the pyramid are American executives of Indian origin who have advanced to be CEOs of major US corporations, both tech and non-tech. Three who were invited as honored guests at last year's state dinner for PM Modi were CEOs Sundar Pichai of Alphabet (GOOG), Satya Nadella of Microsoft (MSFT), and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx (FDX) - all three born in India. India has the potential to turn problems into opportunities. Despite its technology elite at the top India has a poverty problem which must be solved. At the same time addressing the problem of poverty offers an opportunity to move the Indian economy to a new level. What many Indian voters appeared to have in mind during the recent election seems to have been a modest refocus of the economy in favor of opportunities for India's poor. The poor hadn't missed the fact that they had done less well in a solidly growing economy and they expressed their dissatisfaction at the ballot box. It's a problem for the ruling party but a problem that will likely be greatly improved by a government which builds infrastructure, is open to foreign capital, and has policies which encourage growth.

The important takeaway: nothing about the recent election results undercuts the case for investing in India. India's major advantages are not affected by the election, and its prod to do more for the large part of the population still living in poverty will likely move the BJP leadership to take actions which strengthen the economy and point the way to faster growth.

India's Durable Advantages Make It The Best Emerging Market Choice

In a previous piece on India, I included a list of factors which define an outstanding emerging market investment. The factors below narrow that list to a few essentials and India gets check marks on all five of the above criteria:

A good emerging market investment should not be dependent on a single commodity or commodities in general.

A good emerging market ETF should have a track record of outperformance along with solid reasons to think that this performance will continue for years and ideally decades.

A good emerging market investment should have government policies which support growth and are designed to improve the economic status of the population as a whole, rather than a few chosen winners.

The per capita GDP of the population should start with a low base but good prospects for steady improvement.

A good emerging market investment should not be dependent on other countries. Domestic growth is all-important.

One might reasonably ask whether India is an emerging market at all, a question which was once brought up in the case of China as its successful entrepreneurial companies made its size in the emerging markets indexes swamp everything else. The leading India companies came into being gradually and do not yet make India an overweight element of the indexes. In the short run, India's nominal GDP is expected to double by 2030, an astonishing number in itself, but it's the long run in which India's demographic advantage provides underpinnings for a true economic miracle. The best measure when it comes to economic impact is the sweet spot where retirees and children taken together are the smallest part of the population, meaning that the larger part of the population is enjoying its most productive years. It's a number which China reached in 1984 which was followed by its best two decades of growth. India should remain in that demographic sweet spot for the next 25 years until 2050 with simple productivity assuring a permanently strong tailwind for growth.

The beauty of demographics is, in fact, the permanence of the impact, barring some highly improbable new trends or events. Taking that and India's fiscal discipline into account JPMorgan added India to its Government Bond Index as noted here starting at 1% in June and adding 1% per month until March 31, 2025. Great benefits come with this addition to the index as it will strengthen the rupee and reduce the rate which India must pay on its foreign debt. The cost of debt has already gone down a bit since the announcement and first 1% added to the index. A dull subject, perhaps, but it should be remembered that Modi's BJP first came to power due to a currency collapse caused by indisciplined fiscal policy of the Congress Party.

India's Stock Market Is Pricey, But Maybe Justifiably So

The Indian stock market is not cheap. The Price/Earnings ratio of India's major indexes is from 25-26 to 30 or more, not too different from that of the S&P 500 at 27.50 or the growth oriented Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) at 34, the differences being explained by the makeup of the indexes. That's highly unusual as most emerging markets sell at a steep discount with current P/Es around 10. India got expensive the old fashioned way. Over the past dozen years earnings kept going up while price/earnings ratios went up even faster. That's also what has led the S&P 500 to its 27.5 P/E.

My decision to add to my position in iShares Small Cap Index (SMIN) has worked well so far as its price has tacked on about 10% after recapturing its peak before the crash. The shares I added are up about 12%. I don't think that's a wonderful value price, mind you, but given the long term prospects for the economy and markets of India I expect to hold those shares for years and do well in the long run. The chart below is a graphic representation of the above numbers - up briskly, down hard, back up to break through the all-time high, all with SMIN, the small cap ETF, leading. EPI is the Wisdom Tree India Earnings Fund ETF, a fundamentals-weighted all-cap index. INDA is the iShares MSCI India ETF, a large cap index weighted by market cap.

Data by YCharts

This second chart displays the longer term performance of the three potential choices starting with the date at which all three existed. SMIN was once again the leader followed by EPI with the large cap ETF INDA running third in a three horse race. While the relative performance speaks for itself I will explain briefly that small caps appear to be the best way to go in a country with rising consumer purchasing power. EPI, which is weighted by fundamental value in earnings and dividends also did well, and there are starting points from which it did better than SMIN.

Data by YCharts

My preference for new buyers with a long term perspective continues to be SMIN although EPI leads in the SA Quant Rankings by the small margin of 4.37 to 4.35. Both SMIN and EPI are rated Buy. The real question for potential new investors is whether to buy now or wait for a pullback. This is the toughest question that comes up in managing a portfolio and I can say simply that I usually start with a small position which gives me a bit of skin in the game and watch for a pullback to suggest an add. That raises the second toughest question. In this case I would continue to buy with a pullback of some size. I would be happy to hear from readers who have a suggestion.