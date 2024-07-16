Jetlinerimages

Introduction

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) (NYSE:HEI.A) has been one of the best performing stocks over time, generating 20%+ CAGRs for long-term shareholders. The company operates in the aftermarket parts and services business, focusing on aerospace and defense customers. While the company has had a formidable track record of M&A, margin expansion, and continues to a large runway in its end markets, I view the valuation to be quite overstretched at the current price.

HEICO At A Glance

HEICO is a manufacturer of parts and services for the aerospace and defense industry. Founded in 1957, the company has been in business for over 65 years and has done nearly a hundred acquisitions since 1990. Like TransDigm (TDG), a name I previously covered here, the company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth.

Investor Presentation

On the organic growth side, the company benefits from long-term, secular tailwinds in the aerospace and defense industry, where the company generates high margins on service niche products and services within protected markets. This means that the company has high barriers to entry and so the company has a competitive moat where its margins are protected.

For inorganic growth, as a result of internal growth and acquisitions, the company’s net sales have grown from $26.2 million in FY’90 to $2.9 billion in FY’23, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15%. Typically, HEICO targets smaller deal sizes (tuck-ins) for services and technologies that allow the company to broaden the total product offerings that the company provides or get them into new geographic markets or gain new customers. Because they target high cash generating, profitable companies while not overpaying, acquisitions have been a great way to deploy capital for HEICO.

Revenue Segmentation

HEICO segments its revenue into two segments: the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group.

In the Flight Support Group, HEICO is focused on providing comprehensive aviation services and products aimed at enhancing aircraft efficiency, safety, and maintenance. This group offers a range of critical components, repairs, overhauls, and logistics services essential for airlines, aircraft operators, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities worldwide.

In the Electronic Technologies Group, HEICO specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of electronic, microwave, and electro-optical components and subsystems. These are often 'mission-critical' products which cater to a wide array of industries including defense, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, and other high-reliability sectors. ETG's offerings are important in applications like radar systems, missile guidance, communication networks, and medical imaging.

Historically, the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group had a 60/40 split in terms of revenue segmentation, but the Electronic Technologies Group has now grown to 44% of revenues.

Background

HEICO has been one of the best performing stocks over the long-run, often being referred to as a ‘compounder’ because of how well it’s been able to allocate capital and compound cash flows. Including dividends, shares of HEICO have delivered a total return of 782%, while the overall market (S&P 500) has returned 24.3%. HEICO’s impressive total return over this period is 242% on a compounded annualized basis, which is roughly equivalent to the rate it has grown its cash flows over time.

Data by YCharts

We see this demonstrated on both the top and bottom line. Over the last 20 years, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 15.2% and 17.6%, respectively. In the last decade, the company has grown revenues at 11.4% and EBITDA at 13.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ). As shown by the steadily increasing grey line below, HEICO has been able to eke out margin expansion over time.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Margin Improvement

When we look at HEICO’s Q2’24 results, the company sales of $955 million, up 38.9% year over year for a small beat of $4 million, so sales were in line with consensus. EPS came in at $0.88, beating consensus estimates by 6 cents.

Company Filings

When we look at what drove results, organic growth was up 8%, 12% in the Flight Safety Group and 4% in the Electronic Technologies Group. The organic growth was mostly attributable to higher demand for aftermarket replacement parts, as well as more demand for aerospace products.

In my view, the real highlight this quarter was on strong margin performance in both FSG and ETG, beating consensus by 150bps (source: S&P Capital IQ). During the quarter, the company posted segment operating margins of 23.0% in FSG and 23.6% in ETG.

Although management did not formally change its outlook for margins, the company did highlight that many of its business leaders are known to provide very conservative estimates saying that “they sandbag their outlook.” Despite FSG margins for the first half of the year now at 22.5%, management did not want to raise FY24 FSG margins above its previous guide of 21-22% for FY’24 as they mentioned possible headwinds as mix may normalize from the current strength in aftermarket parts.

The company is targeting a long-term FSG margin of ~22%. ETG margins seem poised for further quarters of ~24%, even if FY’24 does not reach 24%. Management made sure to bring its sandbagging jokes full circle, highlighting the emphasis that its business leaders take in assessing risks across the business. However, in my view, I view the company’s outlook as conservative and would assign a higher probability to the company beating consensus estimates on the upside.

Improving End Markets

For the quarter, one of the big highlights during HEICO’s Q2’24 was 21% organic growth in aftermarket replacement parts within FSG. On the earnings call, management estimated the growth between product penetration and new product sales were roughly equal. My estimation is that with tailwinds from recession-resilient demand in FSG end markets, I also think that HEICO is likely gaining share from competitors in the parts business. This is backed up by management’s commentary that throughput is limited in the MRO business, as a result of certain parts supply constraints. This has been a recurring theme throughout commercial aftermarket companies this earnings cycle and is on full display on TransDigm’s earnings calls too.

HEICO also seems to be benefiting on the pricing side, as was noted by management on the earnings call. They didn’t break down how much pricing contributed, but while this is almost certainly significantly less than a quarter of the organic growth (call it mid-single digits of the 21% in commercial parts), this is a very positive tailwind for the business.

Historically, because of the nature of the company’s business model, HEICO has been able to pass on higher costs to its customers. Management emphasized that it’s been successful on this front, but current pricing relative to OEM prices is at an all-time low given OEMs’ recent aggressive price increases.

I don’t view this to be a price increase story, but I will be watching in the quarters ahead to see what the company has to say on pricing. To me, having steady demand coming from volume rather than price seems to be more sustainable. Compared to a peer like TransDigm, HEICO is almost certainly less aggressive, given the fact that it hasn’t been in the regulatory spotlight nearly as much.

In ETG, double-digit organic growth of aerospace products was impressive, but in line with the general theme of better-than-expected sales for defense companies this earnings cycle. However, management continues to expect lumpiness in defense sales but sees a strong setup into FY’25 given a strong backlog in defense. Weakness in non-aerospace and defense markets within ETG partially offset strong growth in defense, largely due to elevated customer inventory channels, so we might expect to see a few more quarters of negative comparisons in this market.

Flexible Balance Sheet

From a balance sheet perspective, HEICO has a modest amount of leverage in its capital structure. At quarter end, the company had $204 million in cash against $2.39 billion in long-term debt, for net debt of $2.19 billion. On trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $893 million, the company has a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.45x.

Company Filings

While that may seem high, compared to private companies or their closest peer TransDigm, the leverage seems to be pretty reasonable. It’s also lower than where it was in October 2023 at 3.04x. Post the Wencor acquisition (a $2.1 billion deal announced in May 2023), management expects to be on track to get their leverage down to 2.0x within the next 1 to 1.5 years.

Historically, unlike TransDigm which aggressive in taking on debt, HEICO has used debt, but has been more aggressive in paying off that debt when they haven’t made a series of acquisitions (most of the recent debt was taken on for the Wencor deal). As an acquisitive company, next to cash flow, HEICO’s balance sheet is the most important to monitor to ensure that the company can sustain additional leverage for new deals.

Regarding risks to the investment thesis, the main one would be on valuation (which I’ll discuss shortly). As for the industry and company-specific risks, HEICO is sensitive to the pace of the air travel recovery post-COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and material lead times, and an ability to hire the necessary human capital to support growth objectives and opportunities. There’s also a risk that HEICO overleverages and may not be able to integrate new acquisitions successfully, but based on their debt management and track record in M&A, I view this risk to be fairly low.

Valuation and Wrap Up

HEICO’s always been a pretty expensive stock. Historically, the company has traded within a range of 12.6x and 46.0x EV/EBITDA, and over time that multiple has crept upwards to the 32.6x multiple it is today (source: S&P Capital IQ). With the current multiple of 32.6x above the historical ten-year average of 25.5x EV/EBITDA, HEICO seems to be quite expensive.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Is this valuation justified? One way to figure this out is to look at the forward multiples and compare them to HEICO’s peers. When observing HEICO’s forward multiples, the company trades at 28.3x EV/EBITDA and 58.2x, numbers that intuitively seem very expensive. Compared to peers, HEICO’s valuation multiples are above comparable companies, with the average forward multiples of the peer group at 21.6x and 31.5x (source: S&P Capital IQ). This seems to be due to the fact that the company maintains lower leverage and has better gross margins and EBITDA margins compared to its competitors.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Based on consensus estimates for EPS, HEICO is expected to grow earnings per share at +22.8%, +17.6%, +15.0%, +12.4%, and +12.4% for throughout 2024-2028, respectively. For a company, that can likely grow its earnings per share in the mid-teens long-term, paying a 31.5x might be justified; however, I believe that shares are most likely priced for perfection. So while the outlook looks solid and the company has been a great performer over the years, I would likely avoid shares for now. At around 22-25x EV/EBITDA (closer to peers and in line with its historical average multiples), I’d consider buying shares. This would imply a price range between $152 and $175. Until then, I rate shares as a ‘hold.’