Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Simplify Asset Management has a number of very interesting funds in its purview. The commonality across the product offering is the complexity overlay that is present in most Simplify ETFs. The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is such a name, and we started covering the vehicle last year, when we described the fund structure and our views on the name.

In today's article we are going to check in on the fund, refresh our composition analysis, and benchmark the name and its analytics versus other offerings in the market.

Dynamic composition - taking views on equities via spreads

HIGH has a dynamic composition that is constantly changing. The fund has a core holdings of Treasury Bills, and then an overlay of short dated options that keep changing:

Holdings (Fund Website)

The fund captures the current high risk free rates via its T-Bills holdings, and then relies on its portfolio managers to make savvy bets on various equities in order to extract alpha via options spreads:

In the options world, the term "spread" includes a wide array of different strategies that involve buying an options contract and selling another. The components of a spread trade are options of the same type (puts or calls) on the same underlying security, and the trade will be either a debit or credit in a trader's account, depending on the net premiums of the strike prices that are bought and sold.

Let us go through an example so that readers can better understand the structure outside of complex language defining the term. If we look in the above table we will notice the fund has taken a spread position in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE). The fund is long July 19 97 Calls, and short July 19 93 Calls. This spread trade basically bets that XLE will be below $93/share on July 19, but in order to protect against unknown events the fund bought a hedge via a 97 strike Call. So if energy soars for any reason in the next three days, the fund has a defined loss for its bet.

XLE is currently trading at $91.8/share as we are writing this article, thus the margin of error here is very small. If the sector rallies in excess of 1.4% in the next three days, the ETF's bet will lose money. Conversely if XLE remains below $93/share on expiration on July 19, the fund will make the premium from the spread trade.

The trade right below XLE is also very similar. The ticker used is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), with the fund having sold a July 19 Call with a 152 strike and having bought a 157 strike Call for the same date. With XOP currently at $148/share, HIGH is betting that the E&P sector will not rally above $152/share in the next three days. Using a call spread trade here is more conservative than selling a naked call, because just selling a $152 strike Call would have provided for an uncapped loss potential if XOP rallied significantly.

Currently all of the trades in the ETF are very short term trades with defined risk profiles. The beauty of short dated spread trades is that they minimize the profit and loss volatility, and expire fairly rapidly thus crystalizing the gain or loss. In the next section (Performance section) a reader will be able to see via the fund's total return graph the volatility introduced by the options spreads.

The take-away from this section is that HIGH has kept doing what it does, basically using short dated option spread trades on various equities in order to generate additional income. While this strategy can work as we have seen for the name, it is fully dependent on the portfolio managers' trading acumen and ability to source good risk.

Performance - in the middle of the cohort

HIGH has had a respectable performance so far in 2024, but has not trounced its competition:

Data by YCharts

We are comparing the name versus pure T-Bill / T-note funds like the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV), versus short dated bond funds like PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) or the VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) and the very successful AAA CLO fund Janus Henderson AAA CLO (JAAA).

FLTR and JAA are the clear outperformers from the cohort, with SGOV providing the lowest total return so far in 2024.

Also interesting to note the shape of the total return graph for the above tickers. HIGH exhibits the largest volatility (the line is not smoothly upward sloping) because of its components. The fund relies on daily mark to market on its options trades, trades which sometimes lose money. We can see how the fund was outperforming in the end of May, only to give that away in the past month.

What is the best utilization for HIGH?

HIGH has proven itself as a compounder, but its alpha generation is not outstanding versus its cohort. Currently, in 2024 it is beating Treasury bonds by a mere 70 bps. However, it is doing it with a very low risk profile:

Risk metrics (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has a low standard deviation of 1.06% and an annualized volatility of 2.24%, putting it squarely in the cash parking vehicles category.

We believe HIGH is a good portfolio holding in the cash parking instruments category, and can be used alongside the likes of SGOV, JAAA and MINT. Do not expect outsized total returns from HIGH, because the name takes limited risk/reward trades by design.

Conclusion

HIGH is an exchange-traded fund. The vehicle falls in the cash parking instruments category, and has a core T-Bills holding overlaid with option spreads. HIGH relies on the acumen of its portfolio managers in order to source good risk/reward trades and generate alpha over treasuries. So far in 2024 the fund has managed a 70 bps outperformance over treasuries as measured by SGOV, and thus is on track for an annualized 140 bps spread. Do not expect outsized total returns for this name, but a steady compounder with a spread to treasuries. The fund has proven itself as a portfolio diversifier in the cash parking instruments space, and can be used alongside tickers such as SGOV, JAAA and MINT.