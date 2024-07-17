Enzo Biochem: Is This Time Finally Different?

  • Enzo Biochem shareholders frustrated with lack of capital returns following Clinical Labs sale to Labcorp Holdings.
  • Stock trading near historic lows, but potential for attractive returns with simplified Life Sciences division and strong CEO incentives.
  • Valuation potential of $2.00-3.22/share with $35m net cash and $75-120m business value, pending resolution of legal issues and potential share buybacks.

Virus antidote being prepared in a biochem lab

ViktorCap

If you're a shareholder of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ), you're likely frustrated. The investment thesis hasn't changed much in two years; however, shareholders have been bludgeoned by one thing after another while awaiting Enzo’s liquidation following

