HF Sinclair: Not Cheap Enough To Benefit From A Refining Upturn

Shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), the former Holly Frontier, have been on a steady downtrend over the past quarter, losing about 20% and leaving them up just 7% over the past year. Underperformance has stretched back for longer; shares are up just 2.5% over the past five years, while other refinery stocks like Marathon Petroleum (MPC) have surged. Given this relative underperformance, value investors may wonder if DINO is now an attractive buy. While I like the refining sector, I see better plays than DINO.

HF Sinclair is a mid-sized US refiner. It operates 7 refineries with 678,000bpd of capacity. As you can see below, it primarily operates out of the mid-continent region with a Western US focus as well, rather than having major Gulf Coast refineries, unlike the larger refinery companies.

In addition to its refining business, it has a nascent renewable diesel business as well as a lubricant business, and midstream assets. These help to provide some diversification to earnings, though refining margins (or "crack spreads") drive the incremental profits. In addition, it has a marketing unit that sells wholesale fuel to over 1,500 gas stations. In keeping with its refining footprint, its marketing footprint is focused on the western US alongside New Jersey, which has unique regulatory policies.

Turning to recent financial results, in the company's first quarter, HF Sinclair earned $0.71 in adjusted EPS. This was down from $2 a year ago, given a tighter crack spread environment. Total adjusted EBITDA was $399 million, down from $705 million. Its midstream, lubricant, and marketing units are comparatively stable, and refining is what drove this entire decline.

Refining adjusted EBITDA was $209 million vs $537 million a year ago, as it earned a $12.70 gross margin, down from $23.20 last year. Refiners are less exposed to the absolute level of oil prices and more to the relative price of refined products like gasoline to crude oil, earning a crack spread. In 2022, crack spreads blew out as Russia's invasion of Ukraine dislocated markets.

This made profits unsustainably high across 2022-2023, and we have since seen crack spreads narrow. As you can see below, though, crack spreads widened a bit relative to Q1 in April, meaning Q2 results should be stronger sequentially.

However, crack spreads have been narrowing over the past two months, which is a reason why DINO shares have underperformed. Much of this decline has been tied to demand worries. The summer is the peak driving season, which typically causes gasoline inventories to decline. However several weeks ago, inventories began to rise, which has caused crack spreads to drop from about $30 to about $23.50.

Importantly, I would note that inventories remain at somewhat low levels vs their five-year average, and they have resumed their downturn. I am cautiously optimistic that we are near a bottom in crack spreads near term, which should support refinery stocks. It will be critical to see inventories decline over August to confirm this. Additionally, a strong hurricane season could disrupt refinery output and reduce supply, further supporting spreads.

Notably, after a lackluster start, the summer driving season is picking up, and gasoline consumption is just above last year's levels. Unfavorable weather in California likely contributed to weak driving demand in the spring. Absent a recession, which I view as unlikely, I expect product demand to remain steady. Product demand is economically sensitive, so if we did see a recession, this would likely reduce crack spreads and hurt refinery stocks.

On the positive side, refining operating expenses were $8.22, down from $10.81. Last year, HF Sinclair did significant turnaround work to upgrade refineries, which reduces throughput and raises costs, creating a favorable comparison. It did 605kbpd of throughput, up from 499kbpd last year, due to less turnaround activity. As I have discussed in my write-ups of refineries, I view $20-25 as a "normal" crack spread environment, which given DINO's asset mix would generate $1.6-$1.7 billion of EBITDA.

While refining drives most of the business, its other units do provide some cash. Last quarter, midstream EBITDA rose to $111 million from $93 million, aided by rate increases. These are high-quality, fee-based cash flows that provide stability to help counter the volatility in refining. Midstream volumes were down about 0.4% while terminals up 12.7%. This is consistent with somewhat lower gasoline demand and higher inventories discussed earlier.

Offsetting this strength in midstream, lubricants pre-tax income of $65 million was down from $78 million due to lower base oil prices. Finally, marketing operating income of $9 million was up from $1 million last year, even as sales fell 2% to 321 million gallons of gasoline. That is because the gross margin per gallon rose to $0.07 from $0.04. The wholesale gasoline business is extremely low margin, and over the medium term, consumption is falling about 1% per year, given increasing fuel efficiency, making growth very difficult to achieve.

Given how cyclical refining cash flows can be, it is important to maintain a strong balance sheet. DINO has $1.2 billion of cash, against $2.7 billion of debt. Net debt/normalized EBITDA is below 1x, which is healthy, but I would expect to see DINO continue to gradually reduce debt toward $2 billion for lower gross leverage. It targets a 50% payout ratio, leaving some room for gradual debt reduction.

In Q1, it raised its dividend by 11%, giving shares a 4.1% yield, and in May, it authorized a $1 billion buyback alongside its Q1 earnings. It has done $732 million of capital returns through June 5th. Given the refining business is low growth, capital returns are critical to generating strong shareholder returns.

Now, DINO has about $800 million of annual cap-ex needs. Its refining unit should generate about $1.7 billion of EBITDA. That provides $900 million of cash flow, after all cap-ex. Its other units should provide about $500 million of cash flow for $1.4 billion. With about $160 million of interest expense and $300 million of income taxes, Sinclair has $950-1,050 million in free cash flow capacity.

That is enough to give it about a 10-11% free cash flow yield, and after some debt reduction, it can return about 8% to shareholders. By comparison, MPC with a larger scale and a better balance sheet will likely return 16% to shareholders. This leaves me expecting shares in DINO to continue to underperform peers, and I view MPC as a better opportunity.

Now, given my view crack spreads could rise a bit over the summer, that should provide tactical support to DINO. Additionally, a 10% free cash flow yield is not expensive, and its dividend and gradual share count reduction should provide a positive total return over the next year. However, I do not expect shares to significantly outperform the market, and I see better plays within the refining sector via MPC or even Phillips 66 (PSX). As such, I rate shares a hold. In this environment, refiners can rebound, but there are better names to play the rebound.