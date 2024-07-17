Torsten Asmus

Correctly analyzing markets and sectors is just one part of investing. While having insight into an industry or the broader macroeconomy as a whole is obviously important, deciding when and how to take a position is also equally relevant.

The tech sector has been one of the best-performing industries in the market for some time, and these companies have outperformed again this year. Unsurprisingly, most funds that are overweight the tech sector, such as the Schwab US large-cap growth fund (NYSEARCA:SCHG), have also done reasonably well in 2024.

Data by YCharts

SCHG is up nearly 37 percent this year as measured by total returns, while the Nasdaq has risen nearly 27 percent since the middle of 2023 as well.

Still, the Schwab fund has also consistently underperformed the Nasdaq by a wide margin over the last 10 years as well.

Data by YCharts

SCHG is up nearly 365% over the last 10 years as measured by total returns, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 458% as measured by total returns during the same time frame. This fund has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade because of the ETF's significant tech holdings, but this exchange-traded fund has consistently significantly underperformed the Nasdaq for specific reasons.

Today, I am downgrading the Schwab US large-cap growth fund to a sell. I last wrote about this ETF in November of last year, when I upgraded the Schwab exchange-traded fund to a hold. This fund has risen nearly 33 percent since I changed my rating of this exchange-traded fund, and the ETF now looks overvalued since many of the core big-cap tech holdings are likely trading at unsustainable valuations. This fund also has minimal exposure to sectors such as the oil and gas industry that are focused on dividends and returning cash to shareholders, the ETF should continue to offer only minimal income moving forward, this is a growth fund, not an income investment, and the Nasdaq will also likely continue to offer better value for more aggressive investors.

This Schwab US fund has an expense ratio of .04%, $32.03 billion in assets under management, and a yield of .4%. SCHG's holdings are 49.91% in the Technology sector, 13.37% in the communication sector, 11.66% in the consumer cyclical sector, 11.15% in the health care sector, 5.54% in the financials, 3.07% in the industrials, 1.70% in consumer defensives, 1.53% in basic materials, 1.31% in the energy industry, .50% in real estate holdings, and .25% in the utility sector.

A List of SCHG's Sector Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's core holdings are Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL). These four positions make up nearly 40% of the ETF's assets.

The main reason SCHG has performed well since the ETF's inception in late 2009 is because of the fund's overweight position in big-cap tech stocks. Still, Nasdaq has significantly consistently and significantly outperformed this exchange-traded fund since then.

Data by YCharts

The Nasdaq is up just, over166% more than this SCHG over the last 15 years.

There are also multiple signs that many big-cap tech stocks are likely overvalued at current valuations. Microsoft is currently trading at nearly 38x expected forward earnings, while the company's 5-year valuation average is 31x predicted forward earnings. Amazon is trading at 20x forecasted forward EBITDA, while the company's 5-year average valuation is 15x predicted forward EBITDA. Apple is also trading at 35x expected forward earnings, while the company's 5-year average valuation is 27x predicted forward earnings. Finally, NVIDIA is the only core big tech holding of SCHG that is trading below the company's 5-year average valuation level, and most of the ETF's core holdings are trading at significant premiums to these averages as well. NVIDIA is trading at 49.53x predicted forward earnings, while the company's 5-year average valuation is 63x forecasted forward earnings. Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, make up a combined near 30 percent of this ETF's holdings.

There are also increased signs of a slowdown, with consumer spending falling as high prices take their toll on many individuals. The Fed recently revised consumer spending levels by half a percentage point in the first quarter of this year, and prices remain high as labor shortage issues and higher energy costs continue to impact companies. Many consumers have also now exhausted COVID savings and are also dealing with higher borrowing rates as interest rates have risen. Big tech companies also get nearly 60 percent of their earnings from outside the US, and the dollar has continued to rise since February against most major currencies as Europe and China have seen growth rates moderate as in the past year as well.

SCHG is heavily overweight large-cap tech, and the fund will likely continue to perform in line with the core tech holdings of this ETF that make up nearly 40 percent of the fund. Still, even though the fund is highly leveraged to the tech industry, this ETF is also likely to continue to consistently and significantly underperform the NASDAQ because of the exchange-traded fund's substantive holdings in more defensive sectors such as the health care and communication industry. While some growth investors seeking less risk than investing in the broader NASDAQ index may find this ETF appealing, this Schwab fund is still a growth fund that is likely to underperform moving forward, and the exchange-traded fund's defensive holdings are also likely to continue to provide little to no value or income to investors as well.