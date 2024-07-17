Yau Ming Low/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock is rated as a Buy. My prior January 26, 2024 update drew attention to the favorable sell-side sentiment for Itron's shares and the company's plans to grow the sales of water meter products in Asian markets.

The current write-up touches on ITRI's efforts to drive long-term revenue growth and the preview of its second quarter financial results. I have confidence that Itron will perform well for the near term and long run, taking into consideration the growth potential of the Asian geographical region and the Outcomes business segment. Therefore, I have made the decision to leave my Buy rating unchanged.

Increase In Revenue From Asia And Outcomes Segment Will Boost ITRI's Long-Term Prospects

Itron's target is to deliver a +6% top line CAGR for the 2023-2027 time frame and a 16% EBITDA margin in 2027 as per the mid-point of its guidance disclosed in its June 2024 investor presentation slides. As a comparison, the company's historical 2007-2023 sales CAGR was +2.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ), while its most recent fiscal year EBITDA margin was +10.4%.

ITRI is now trading at 27 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean forward P/E metrics were 38 times and 36 times, respectively. Itron's P/E valuations are likely to re-rate to levels nearer its historical average multiples if it can realize revenue growth acceleration and profitability improvement as per its 2027 financial goals.

I take the view that Itron is well-positioned to meet its financial targets for the long run, considering the potential associated with revenue mix optimization.

ITRI's Top Line Contribution By Business Segment And Geographical Mix For FY 2023

Itron's June 2024 Investor Presentation Slides

As per the chart presented above, ITRI derived 12% of its fiscal 2023 top line from the Outcomes business segment, while the Asia Pacific market accounted for 4% of the company's total revenue last year. It is clear that there is ample room for Itron to optimize its revenue mix by growing sales contribution from the Outcomes business segment and the Asia Pacific region.

In my January 26, 2024 article, I noted that the company "is expanding the manufacturing of its Aquadis+ water meters to Indonesia, which is expected to boost its future sales for the Asia-Pacific market." Separately, Itron mentioned at its 2024 Investor Day (transcript taken from S&P Capital IQ) in March that "Asia" is "the fastest-growing area" because of "real grid stress" in this region.

ITRI's recent management commentary and actions highlighted above suggest that there are growth opportunities in Asia and the company is taking actions to expand in this part of the world.

A Brief Description Of Itron's Outcomes Business Segment

Itron's FY 2023 10-K Filing

On the other hand, Itron aims to raise its top line contribution from the Outcomes business segment from 12% in the previous year to 17% (source: 2024 Investor Day) for fiscal 2027. This will also boost ITRI's overall profitability for the future, as the Outcomes segment has the highest profitability of all of its segments. As a reference, the company's FY 2023 gross margins for the Outcomes, Networked Solutions, and Device Solutions segments were 40.5%, 34.5%, and 23.2%, respectively.

In its FY 2023 10-K filing, ITRI indicated that the Outcomes business earns "recurring" revenue from the "direct management of Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and other third-parties' products on behalf of our end customers." In other words, the revenue base for the company's Outcomes segment expands over time with each additional power meter or hardware sold by its other two segments (Networked Solutions and Device Solutions).

At the Q1 2024 analyst briefing, the company shared that it recently "added real-time power flow analysis and grid planning capabilities" to expand its "capacity to scale the Outcomes segment more rapidly." It is clear that Itron is taking steps to grow the top line contribution from the Outcomes segment.

In summary, Itron's long-term prospects are favorable, with the increase in top line generated by the Asia Pacific market and the Outcomes segment as key growth engines.

Anticipating Above-Expectations Q2 2024 Results For Itron

ITRI will reveal the company's financial performance for the second quarter of the current year on August 1 before trading hours.

The market thinks that Itron's Q2 results won't be as good as that for Q1. Specifically, the sell side forecasts that ITRI's YoY top line expansion will slow from +22.0% for Q1 2024 to +10.7% in Q2 2024. Also, the analysts project that the company's EBITDA margin and normalized net margin will contract by -140 basis points QoQ and -210 basis points QoQ to 11.3% and 7.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

My opinion is that there is a decent chance that ITRI's actual Q2 2024 results are a positive surprise.

One factor is that Itron's Asia Pacific geographical market and Australia in particular could perform better than what the market anticipates, judging by the company's recent management comments and disclosures.

At the 2024 Investor Day in March this year, ITRI revealed that "we see a lot of uptake in countries like Australia." Itron also stressed at this year's Investor Day that there is "more growth in markets that we're developing products for, particularly in Australia and APAC." In late April, Itron issued an announcement highlighting that Australia's "Cairns Regional Council" will "modernize" its "water distribution system" with ITRI's offerings.

The company is talking more about Australia in its communications with investors, and there seems to be positive business momentum in these geographical markets as well.

The other factor is that the company has a good track record of surpassing the market's expectations in recent times.

ITRI registered earnings beats for seven straight quarters running in the Q3 2022-Q1 2024 period. This suggests that the company has momentum on its side and has been managing the analysts' expectations well for the last two years. This increases the odds of Itron delivering better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2024.

My bet is on a Q2 results beat for Itron, after considering the company's good track record and the potential outperformance of key Asian markets like Australia.

Variant View

The key risk for Itron relates to the company's short-term and long-term financial outlook.

A failure to deliver a good set of results for Q2 2024 and meet its 2027 financial goals will likely disappoint investors. If ITRI's key Outcomes segment and Asia-Pacific market don't grow as fast as expected, the company's actual financial performance for the near term and long run might be poor.

Concluding Thoughts

I still have a Buy rating for ITRI. As mentioned earlier in this article, Itron's current P/E multiple is at a discount to the historical average. I anticipate a positive re-rating of ITRI's valuations to materialize in time to come, as the company's prospects are bright.