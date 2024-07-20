7 Investments To Buy And Hold For Next 10 Years

Suriya Phosri/iStock via Getty Images

The focus of this article is to pick and choose seven stock investments (including one ETF) that a dividend investor could choose today and hold for the next ten years. We believe and often say that one size does not fit all. That is true in this case as well. So, who is this portfolio of seven investments for? We will explain in a minute. Throughout this article, for ease of reference, we will refer to our pool of 6 stocks and one ETF as seven stocks.

For any investment plan, we should clearly set and define the goals. It helps clear our thought process on what we should or should not expect from our portfolio. For example, if we are setting up an income portfolio, we should not be comparing its growth with high-growth stocks like 'Magnificent Seven.' So, let's define some goals for our 7-stock portfolio.

Goals of this 10-year Buy-&-Hold portfolio:

Provide an average of 4% income, which can either be withdrawn for living expenses in case of retirees, or it could be re-invested if the investor is still in the accumulation phase. Provide an average of 6% (or better) dividend growth over time so that the income grows at a faster rate than inflation. Target a total return of 10% (or better). Provide a reasonable level of diversification among different segments of the economy.

Without much further ado, here are our selections and the portfolio. We will discuss the individual securities in the later section.

Table 1:

Author

The above portfolio will provide a decent level of income, just under $40,000, on a $1 million portfolio. We agree it won't suit high-income investors or folks who have limited investment assets and need higher income than just 4%. That said, a 4% yield is still more than three times what the S&P500 provides and works for a vast number of investors.

Below is the sector-wise allocation of the portfolio (using Morningstar X-ray). We can see that this portfolio is much more defensive in nature and has only about 14% allocation to technology compared to 35% in the S&P500.

Chart-1:

Author

If we compare the hypothetical performance of our model portfolio with the S&P 500 from Jan.1, 2012, until Jun.30, 2024, here is how it looks.

Table-2:

Comparison from Jan.1, 2012, until Jun. 2024 Model Portfolio (6 Stocks & 1 ETF) S&P500 Annualized Returns 14.47% 14.48% Standard Deviation 13.3% 14.3% Best year performance 37% 32% Worst year performance -6% -18% Current Forward Dividend yield 3.85% 1.23% Click to enlarge

Here are some details and our thoughts on our selections in the portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD):

EPD is a diversified midstream energy company structured as a master limited partnership. It issues a K-1 tax form (partnership income) instead of the usual 1099-DIV in case of regular dividends. It is probably one of the best-managed mid-stream partnerships. Folks who want a little more diversification within the MLP segment and want to avoid partnership income could invest in MLP ETFs such as Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) or closed-end funds such as Neuberger Berman Energy Infra and Inc Fund (NML). However, AMLP charges a 0.85% fee but provides instant diversification in over 15 mid-stream energy partnerships. There are certainly some downsides to these funds, in addition to high fees. In addition to holding some of the best companies in the field, they also end up holding some mismanaged MLPs, resulting in a sub-par performance. But that option should be considered based on your situation.

The other solution is to hold up to 3 best MLPs (instead of one) if diversification is needed. You could divide the capital into EPD, Energy Transfer LP (ET), and MPLX LP (MPLX).

EPD maintains a solid balance sheet with investor-grade credit rating and pays an attractive yield, currently at 7.2%. It has paid and raised the dividend payout since its inception for more than 25 years now. In the mid-stream energy sector, there are only two companies that have increased distributions for more than 25 years, the other one being Enbridge Inc. (ENB). Also, for the last few years, EPD has been raising the dividend twice a year in small increments. For 2024, it raised in January and now again in July. The net increment over 2023 is about 5%. The management and insiders have over 30% holding in the company's stock, which aligns their interests with common unit holders.

EPD has a solid past record, consistency in distributions, capable management, and the ability to fund its growth internally. The company has a vast energy infrastructure in the US that is irreplaceable to a large extent. That said, it is not a growth company, so it should mostly appeal to income investors.

EPD has appreciated nearly 11% in 2024 in addition to over 7% yield, so it is not cheap by any means. For this reason, it should be acquired in multiple lots with dollar-cost averaging. We can expect a very stable and close to 8% dividend payout from this dividend champion for the foreseeable future.

Most recent quarterly results show that the company has been performing well in terms of DCF (distributable Cash flow) and Adjusted CFFO (cash flow from operations). It generated $1.9 billion of DCF in the 1st quarter of 2024, covering the dividend by 1.7x, leaving ample money to fund future growth. Moreover, Enterprise's payout ratio, based on Adjusted CFFO, was very reasonable at 56%, which included the distributions to common unitholders and partnership unit buybacks for the past twelve months ending Mar. 31, 2024.

Besides, EPD has a solid balance sheet and enjoys a credit rating of A- from S&P (highest in the mid-stream business). It has a liquidity of over $4 billion, which covers most of its maturities for the next four years. Over 96% of its debt is at fixed rates (4.6% weighted average).

The new technologies, like AI, Cryptocurrencies, EVs, and other digital needs of the future, will require tremendous amounts of energy. This should act as a tailwind for many years to come for mid-stream companies like EPD.

Main Street Capital (MAIN):

Main Street Capital is a BDC (Business Development Company) that provides capital to private companies in the U.S., both in the form of debt and equity investments. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently has over $7 billion in investment capital under management. MAIN is internally managed and is known for its efficient operation. It has one of the lowest operating expenses amongst its peers.

It provides long-term secured debt and equity investments to LLM (Lower Middle Market) companies. The LLM market is usually underserved, and on a relative basis, there is less competition. It also provides first-lien senior secured debt to Middle-Market companies. The company manages the risk by diversifying into nearly 190 portfolio investments, with an average investment size of $19 million.

MAIN provides monthly distributions. It also pays special distributions a couple of times a year when it has excess distributable income. It currently provides $0.2450 a share every month, amounting to a 5.75% forward yield. However, after accounting for special distributions, which obviously can vary from year to year, the total yield usually comes out much higher, usually in the range of 7.5% to 8%.

In its quarterly (Q1) results, the distributable net investment income per share stood at $1.11, which exceeded monthly dividends paid to its shareholders by 54%. It also exceeded the total dividends paid (after including special dividends) by 9%. That demonstrates the fact that its distribution is highly sustainable and leaves ample room for growth in the future.

Valuation: As such, it is considered one of the best BDCs, so it mostly trades at premium valuations. That means it generally commands a hefty premium to its NAV. Even though the NAV per share increased by $0.34 during the first quarter Q1 to $29.54, the market price has appreciated by 21% YTD in 2024.

Overall, we consider the company to be somewhat over-priced at this time. But if your objective is to buy and hold for the long term, it is okay to buy this wonderful BDC, starting with an initial position and adding on dips. You could also accumulate the shares on a dollar-cost-average basis.

Microsoft (MSFT):

Microsoft needs no introduction, and it appears that you cannot go wrong with this software behemoth. It is one of the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks for a reason and routinely comes either at number 1 or 2 spot on the list of most valuable companies in the world.

But MSFT is not trading cheap, and it has not in a while. The stock is trading only about 3% below its 52-week high. We have selected it for two reasons: the potential for high capital growth as well as dividend growth. Recently, there has been a lot of hype around AI (Artificial Intelligence), which has lifted everything that has something to do with AI. However, Microsoft is one company that has genuinely acted like a leader in AI and is likely to benefit a great deal. According to reports, due to its over $11 billion investment in OpenAI (maker of ChatGPT), it owns the AI startup to the extent of 49%. Also, the company is making great progress in integrating AI and ChatGPT into its existing product offerings. That is one of the reasons that its Azure platform and Intelligent Cloud have reported a growth of 21% during the previous (third) quarter. For all these and other reasons, the market has rewarded the company, and its shares are really expensive. We consider it a long-term core holding. Since the valuation is expensive, it should be added in multiple lots.

Mid-America Apartments Communities (MAA):

No portfolio is complete without some allocation to the real estate. We are selecting Mid-America Apartments for this reason. There are several segments in real estate, but we have chosen the multi-family residential apartments segment, one of the safest segments in the real estate sector.

This company owns, operates, and rents 100,000+ residential apartments in the sun-belt region of the United States. It has been a publicly traded company for the last 30-plus years and has a decent-sized market cap of roughly $17 billion, considering it is a REIT (Real-Estate Investment Trust). It is currently a bit undervalued, though not as much as it was a few months ago. The dividend yield is very decent at 4.3%, while its five-year average has been only 2.95%. It has a strong balance sheet with relatively low debt. It has a credit rating of 'A-' by S&P and has one of the lowest leverages (amongst REITs) with net debt/Adj. EBITDA ratio at 3.5x.

Most analysts expect 2024 to be a tough year for Mid-America because of the overbuilding and overcapacity in the sun-belt region, which has started to impact occupancy rates. Even though MAA is very well-managed and well-positioned to manage any headwinds, it can't totally escape the market trends where it operates. So, it is entirely possible that we may even see lower stock prices in the next few months. However, we are selecting MAA as a long-term holding for its stability, management quality, low debt, dividend sustainability, and long-term growth potential. It will be best to accumulate it over time to take advantage of any dips if and when they come.

The long-term record of this company is excellent, as we can see in the chart below that compares the growth of shareholders' capital from Jan. 1, 1995, until Jun. 30, 2024. The annualized returns from MAA have been roughly 12% compared to 10.75% from the S&P500. The last 10-year returns have been somewhat similar, but during the last 5 years, MAA has lagged the S&P500 quite a bit. The biggest reason for the recent sub-par performance is obviously the high interest rate environment, which may start easing in 2025.

Chart-2:

Courtesy: Portfolio Visualizer

PepsiCo (PEP):

Just like Microsoft, PepsiCo needs no introduction. It is this iconic American company that operates around the globe, selling products from well-known household brands, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company is the second largest beverage company behind Coca-Cola (KO), and beverages account for nearly 45% of its revenues. However, Pepsi was replaced by Dr. Pepper for the second place for carbonated drinks in the U.S. by volume. That said, in total beverage volumes, PepsiCo still remains ahead of Dr. Pepper. Besides beverages, for PepsiCo, the other 55% of the revenue is generated by 'Snacks and Convenience' foods. The company generates nearly 40% of total sales and nearly a third of its profits outside the US.

On the dividend front, last year, PepsiCo became a Dividend-King, meaning it has increased its dividends consistently for the last 50-plus years. For dividend investors, it is quite a milestone. PepsiCo is a sort of must-have in a DGI portfolio; however, it should be added at the right price. In our view, currently, it is trading close to its fair price, though not cheap by any means. It is yielding roughly 3.3% against a 5-year average of 2.7%.

The recently released quarterly (Q2) report was mixed. The organic sales were up 1.9% during the quarter vs. 3% consensus. Total revenue was up 0.8% to $22.5 billion, which was in line with expectations. On the positive side, the operating profit was up 11% during the quarter, with a 37% gain in the North American Beverages segment and a 30% gain in Europe. EPS beat the consensus by $0.12 ($2.28 vs. $2.16). However, volumes were down by 2% for the convenience foods segment and 17% for Quaker Foods. It shows that the company is facing some headwinds, but they are likely temporary due to the tightening of consumer budgets by constant inflation and high interest rates. Moreover, this is the common theme across consumer staple companies, and that's why consumer staple companies have lagged the S&P500 in recent years.

Canadian National Railways (CNI):

Our next pick comes from across the border on the north of the U.S. It also belongs to one of the most reliable cash-generating segments of the transportation sector, which is essential to moving goods in the modern economy.

CNI is a 100-year-old Canadian company that was formed in 1919. The company has its own railway network and operations that span both Canada and the United States. In addition, it has access to the Mexican market through partnerships. Besides, it has access to seven major ports, and its network touches the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf coasts. It moved nearly 300 million tons of cargo/load in 2023. The company's nearly $17 Billion (CAD) revenue comes from a highly diversified mix of goods, the majority of them being high-margin goods.

Chart-3:

CNI factsheet

The long-term record of CNI is quite impressive, as seen in the chart below. A $10,000 investment in CHI on Jan.1, 2008, would have grown to $$68,000, while the same amount would have grown to $51,000 if invested in the S&P500. However, CNI has lagged the S&P500 in the last 5 and 10 years.

Chart-4:

Courtesy: Portfolio Visualizer

CNI has a pretty good record in terms of dividend growth as well. It has paid and increased dividend payouts for the last 27 years (in terms of Canadian dollars). During the last five and 10 years, the dividend payout has grown 9.98% and 10.55%, respectively, annualized. Also, the payout ratio is reasonably low, at just under 45%. All in all, CNI is a consistent dividend grower and a defensive stock. It is likely to provide lower volatility and lower drawdowns in times of panic.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD):

This is the only ETF (Exchange Traded fund) on our list, but it also takes the majority share of our portfolio, with a 31% allocation. The simple reason is that we wanted to include one ETF that could provide a reasonably good level of diversification. We also wanted an ETF that provides a decent level of dividend yield (and growth), so SCHD fits most of our goals perfectly.

SCHD is one of the most popular ETFs among dividend investors. The fund invests in large-cap stocks and pays a relatively high dividend yield. It currently pays a 3.59% yield (3.85% on a forward basis). The fund charges very low fees (only 0.06%). The fund aims to track the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index as its benchmark.

Also, based on historical performance, SCHD is no laggard in terms of dividend growth. The dividend growth has been quite outstanding at 11.80% and 11.39% during the last 5 and 10 years, respectively. That kind of growth could turn the initial yield of 3.59% into over 10% yield on a cost basis in 10 years.

Sure, the past performance on dividend growth has been excellent, but there is no guarantee of a similar performance over the next ten years. In terms of total returns, SCHD has provided an annualized return of 10.8% (from July 2014 to June 2024) compared with 12.7% from the S&P 500. That is not unexpected given the fact that SCHD has a more defensive portfolio with only 9% exposure to technology stocks while the S&P500 has 35%, and we know that technology stocks have been on a tear for the last two years.

Based on SCHD's history, we can be assured of a somewhat worry-free investment for many years to come. SCHD is generally oriented towards defensive sectors, and that is the case right now as well. Sure, we may not always get as much growth as the S&P500, but that is not the goal here.

The Top 10 holdings of SCHD are The Home Depot (HD), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), BlackRock Inc (BLK), AbbVie (ABBV), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Cisco Systems (CSCO), United Parcel Service (UPS), Chevron (CVX), Verizon (VZ), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). Incidentally, none of our selected six stocks are among the top 10 holdings of SCHD, which avoids over-concentration.

Note: SCHD's dividend payout can vary every quarter based on its underlying holdings. So, the yield mentioned in the article is taken from Seeking Alpha. The actual yield is expected to be higher due to the fund's recent changes in holdings. On SCHD's website, it mentions the 12-month trailing yield at 3.63% but the 30-day SEC yield at 3.84%.

Concluding Thoughts:

We believe the above portfolio of 6 stocks and one diversified dividend ETF is a complete portfolio and an easy solution for those who want the investing process simple and straightforward. That said, the portfolio is diversified and of a defensive nature, with a nearly 4% yield to suit both retirees and conservative income investors alike. This should require minimal monitoring and maintenance, but a yearly review would be highly recommended.

Also, we would like to caution that some of these stocks (that make up the model portfolio) may be overpriced at this time. In such cases, it will be best to start an initial position and buy additional shares on future dips. Alternatively, one could buy at regular intervals using the dollar-cost-average method.