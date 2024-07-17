Economic Update - Q2 2024

Iryna Drozd

Originally published on July 15, 2024

Economic Update - 2Q24

In this update, we present charts and data from key areas of the US economy: the Consumer, the Employment Situation, the Housing Market, and Consumer Sentiment.

GDP

First quarter US Real GDP figures (released in the second quarter) came in at a 1.4% annual growth rate. This is down from a 3.4% growth rate in the fourth quarter and a 4.9% rate before that. The growth slowdown was driven by a pullback in consumer spending, fewer exports, and less federal, state, and local government spending compared to the prior quarter.

Consumer

Inflation-adjusted weekly earnings advanced modestly but have been below the 10 year average for 10 of the last 12 months.

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending remains positive but it will be important to watch for signs of decelerating consumer spending for its impact on US growth (see our blog for why consumer spending matters so much).

Personal Savings ticked up a bit in the quarter but remains well below the 10 year average and the pre-pandemic level. This has led more consumers to buy on credit. About 1 in 10 credit card holders face delinquency, which is significantly above the pre-pandemic average.

Employment

The job market has been strong coming out of the pandemic but a few trends have emerged which point to weakening in the labor market so these are worth paying attention to:

The traditional unemployment rate (U3 unemployment) came in at 4.1% in June vs 3.7% at the end of 2023. This remains low historically but has increased. The underemployment rate (U6 unemployment) has also steadily risen. The unemployment rate recently moved above its 36 month moving average which has historically been a recession indicator. It is possible that this time is different, but this measure has consistently preceded recessions. The initial claims for unemployment insurance have started moving up in recent months which will continue to feed into a higher unemployment rate if that trend continues. And finally, the number of unemployed people has risen fairly dramatically with about 1.1 million more people unemployed since the beginning of 2023.

Housing

The housing market remains beleaguered, mostly due to interest rate and supply dynamics.

For a time, sales of new homes held up better than sales of existing homes but that market has stalled as well. Growth in existing home sales has remained in negative territory for about three years. Overall, the housing market appears nearly frozen as the index of pending home sales in the US is near the lowest level in the index’s history.

Home prices are still rising but at a much slower rate than the Covid-era (blue line), partially due to higher mortgage rates (orange line).

Sentiment

Finally, Consumer Sentiment - as measured by the University of Michigan - has risen from the 2022 lows when inflation peaked but remains well below average.

Perhaps the area where Americans feel least optimistic is in their ability to buy a house (as we referenced above). According to a June Gallup Poll, the number of respondents who believe this is a good time to buy a house is at a record low.

