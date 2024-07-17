W. P. Carey: The Good And The Bad, I'm Not Adding

Jul. 17, 2024 4:44 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) StockADC, EPRT, NNN, STAG, FR, PLD, O
Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
328 Followers

Summary

  • W. P. Carey is a diversified triple net lease REIT leaning towards industrial properties.
  • The Company has top-tier business metrics and strong upside potential.
  • Although the low valuation is tempting, several factors limit investors' willingness to engage in the business.
  • Lack of clarity in management communication, relatively low spreads on investments, and significant debt maturities in the upcoming years lead me to engage in other alternatives.
  • WPC is a "hold" for me, and it may take a lot to shift that view - regardless of the stock price development.

Businessman

D-Keine

Investment Thesis

I can't help but respect W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) strong business metrics (high occupancy rate, solid WALT, reasonable tenant diversification) and the quality of its portfolio leaning towards industrial properties. These factors made me invest in the business in the first

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
328 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WPC, NNN, ADC, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News