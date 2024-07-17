D-Keine

Investment Thesis

I can't help but respect W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) strong business metrics (high occupancy rate, solid WALT, reasonable tenant diversification) and the quality of its portfolio leaning towards industrial properties. These factors made me invest in the business in the first place. Nevertheless, there are some factors that cannot go unnoticed that made me stop adding since the announcement of the office properties exit plan:

low quality of the management communication

relatively low spreads on investments given the high cost of equity

significant debt maturities in light of the current interest rate environment

Despite its tempting valuation and clear upside potential, I prefer to involve my resources in other opportunities. The crucial factor that could shift my approach would be a consecutive and apparent track record of coherence between the management communication and WPC's investment decisions. For now, WPC is a "hold" for me, and I believe I provided a comprehensive rationale for that. Enjoy the read!

Introduction

WPC is a diversified triple net lease REIT that leans towards industrial and warehouse properties, which generate ~63% of its ABR. Previous years were hard for most of the representatives of the broad REIT sector, and they were no different for WPC. Its stock price declined by ~29.5% during the last five years. However, we can clearly see that the office exit plan, and even more so, the circumstances under which it was announced, heavily impacted WPC's stock price performance.

For transparency, let me state that I own WPC. I generally prefer specialized REITs over diversified ones; however, WPC got me interested through its great business metrics and increasing focus on the industrial property sector, which is accompanied by strong value drivers. Nevertheless, I haven't added since the office exit plan announcement. Being active within the REIT sector, I kept an eye on WPC while analyzing many other sector representatives. I've been battling with my thoughts on whether I should sell my position or add more shares - a struggle I believe we all share from time to time or from business to business.

Finally, I believe I have a reasonable case for a "hold" rating on WPC. The Company obviously has some strengths, and its valuation is tempting. Nevertheless, there are also a few factors that make me wary. I will go over "the good" and "the bad" of WPC to summarize my take on it - enjoy the read!

Data by YCharts

W. P. Carey: Two Sides Of A Coin

The Good

#1 WPC's Core Business

For those unfamiliar with the triple net lease type of agreement - it involves the tenant covering the substantial part of costs associated with operating and maintaining the property (incl. insurance, maintenance, taxes, etc.). Under such conditions, rent escalators (embedded within the contracts) are especially attractive growth drivers. They generally range from 1% to 2%, which may not seem like a lot, but they tend to add up over time and heavily impact the bottom line. WPC has over 99% of its ABR derived from contracts containing such escalators, with 54% of ABR subject to CPI-linked rent escalators (34% uncapped). These are highly attractive conditions, which allowed WPC to deliver impressive same-store ABR growth during recent years (3.1% in Q1 2024).

WPC's Investor Presentation

As of March 2024, WPC secured a 99.1% occupancy rate, which is surprisingly high from my perspective. For reference, the occupancy rate stood at:

So, WPC had a lower occupancy rate than the above entities. Why am I positively surprised, then? One has to consider that the majority of WPC's ABR is derived from industrial properties. The industrial property sector is facing some headwinds regarding the supply-to-demand relationship. With still cooling demand and over 100m sq. ft. of new supply coming to the market for the 7th quarter in a row (according to a Wells Fargo report), the market vacancy rate increased to 6.2% - the highest level since 2015. The above factors have been reflected within industrial property sector representatives. For reference, the occupancy rate stood at:

Therefore, I consider WPC's occupancy rate positively and believe it reflects the quality of its portfolio. The Company is also capable of securing long-term agreements, as its weighted average lease term (WALT) stood at a solid 12.2 years - confirmation of its negotiating position and portfolio quality. Its portfolio is well-diversified from the tenant perspective, as the Top 10 tenants generated ~19.8% of its ABR. As a reference point, the Top 10 tenants were responsible for:

37% of ADC's ABR

19.1% of EPRT's ABR

Moreover, the Company has broad operations outside the US, especially in Europe, which has been a very positive factor for Realty Income (O), which is capable of securing deals with significantly higher cap rates in Europe than in the US.

WPC's Investor Presentation WPC's Investor Presentation

#2 Office properties exit plan - approaching completion

WPC's decision to exit office properties, announced on September 21st, 2023, has been controversial, especially considering the fact that it announced a dividend increase just a week before the announcement of its office properties exit plan. Upon publication of its Q1 2024 results, WPC declared that it was getting close to completion of its exit plan. After spinning off 59 of its office properties into Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) WPC continued the disposition of 87 properties that remained within the Company. To quote from its Q1 2024 results publication:

To date, the Company has sold 80 properties under the Office Sale Program for gross proceeds totaling approximately $630.8 million. Seven office properties generating $17.2 million of ABR and representing 1.3% of total ABR remain to be sold under the program, which are targeted for sale during the first half of 2024.

For a minute, let's abstract from the manner in which management informed shareholders about the exit plan - we will get back to that in the following sections. Let's look at it just from the business perspective. Through the office properties exit, the Company (almost) realized a portfolio restructuring towards a less diversified structure. Specialised REITs tend to be valued at a premium when compared with diversified ones. A highly attractive, industrial property segment increased its share in WPC's ABR. This property segment is accompanied by solid, long-term value drivers, and this sector representatives often reach valuations of 20-30x on a P/FFO basis. To put it briefly, by exiting the office property sector, WPC reached a better portfolio structure with a higher share of the attractive property sector accompanied by strong growth perspectives, which should put the Company on a track to more dynamic growth and higher P/FFO multiple.

#3 Valuation

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. Considering that the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

12.3x for WPC

13.3x for O

16.0x for ADC

15.7x for EPRT

13.6x for NNN

16.0x for STAG

22.4x for PLD

19.8x for FR

And considering the state of WPC's business and the quality of its current portfolio, I believe this to be a fair judgment - WPC is cheap. I don't see a strictly business-wise rationale for such a discount to a business of such metrics. Under "normal" circumstances, I could easily see its P/FFO multiple reaching the range of 14-15.0x. However, as I always state, there are several factors worth considering while performing a multiple valuation; as in the case of WPC, there is one particularly prominent factor that limits WPC's upside potential - the loss of trust among the shareholders.

Considering the factors mentioned in the following sections, I believe the market will continue to discount WPC within a 12.0x - 13.0x P/FFO range.

The Bad

#1 Once lost, trust is hard to rebuild (if at all)

For clarity, let me state it once again. I believe that the exit of the office property sector was a good move, business-wise. The Company had been reducing its exposure to the office property sector before the exit plan announcement, so I believe it was clear to the general public that the office property sector wasn't a target for WPC. To quote WPC's CEO, Jason Fox, from the call regarding the announcement of the exit plan:

While we've meaningfully reduced our office exposure in recent years, the plan we've announced vastly accelerates our exit from office and clarifies our path going forward. We believe exiting our remaining office assets will enhance the overall quality of our portfolio with warehouse and industrial assets expected to generate over 60% of our remaining ABR.

The difference is that a gradual decline of the exposure to the office property sector had no impact on the dividend increases, which grew until 10/16/2023 (payable date of $1.0710 per share). As I mentioned earlier, the Company announced its exit plan just a week after the announcement of the above $1.0710 DPS, which was the last dividend growth recorded before the cut. Considering the dividend increase and WPC's CEO's comment on the management outlook for the office segment (quoted below), I am not surprised that many investors lost their faith in the management and the quality of its communication.

Yes. I mean, I think broadly, as you mentioned, we have not been buying any office anytime recently, probably over the past five years. And our office exposure has come down significantly from over 30% five years ago to where it is now about 16%. And that decline has occurred because we have not acquiring any. We have over that period, kind of sold more office as a percentage of our total sales. And really, we've been over-allocating new capital into industrial warehouse and maybe retail to a lesser extent. So, the strategy around office, say, is consistent there. I think ultimately, we do expect to move our exposure to zero, but there's really no kind of specific time frame we're looking at that.

The coherence between management communication and investment decisions is one of the most important aspects of analyzing each business, as the business is created and run by people - in people, we lay our trust, and in people, we invest.

#2 Relatively low spreads on investments due to the high cost of equity

To estimate investment spreads for selected entities, we need to calculate their cost of capital (WACC - weighted average cost of capital). Let's begin with the cost of equity, a rate of return required by investors. It can be estimated by simply dividing the entity's AFFO per share by its share price.

As an example, with WPC's AFFO per share guidance for 2024 equal to $4.7 (at midpoint) and its share price of ~$58.2, its cost of equity can be estimated at 8.1%. Regarding the cost of debt, I've estimated it based on each REIT's credit rating. In the case of WPC, I estimated it at ~5.4%, which is in line with its recent senior unsecured notes pricing.

For reference, I provided such calculations for some of the most popular triple net lease REITs - ADC, EPRT, and NNN. Naturally, this is not a perfect comparison, as they are retail/service-oriented entities. However, it paints a picture of the importance of the cost of capital and the ability of other entities to maintain it at significantly lower levels, which positively impacts investment spreads. Cap rates were derived from each entity's most recent 10-Q / Investor Presentations for Q1, 2024. Please refer to the table below for details.

Author based on WPC's, EPRT's, ADC's, and NNN's 10-Q SEC filings

#3 Noticeable debt maturities in 2024

For reference, please review the table below. I provided a few credit metrics for WPC and other entities mentioned within this analysis. The data was collected based on each entity's most recent 10-Q / Investor Presentations for Q1 2024.

Author based on WPC, ADC, EPRT, NNN, O, PLD, STAG, and FR recent 10-Q SEC filing

WPC has a solid, BBB+-rated balance sheet and a fixed charge coverage ratio equal to 4.7x, which is in line with its peers. However, its debt maturity term is short - actually the shortest among the entities included in the table. As of March 2024, WPC has significant debt maturities coming in 2024, representing 15.3% of its total debt at an average interest rate of 3.4%. In April 2024, it repaid ~42% of that. Under the high interest rate environment, WPC may be forced to refinance at higher costs as the current market rate is well above the average 3.4% interest rate indicated within its Investor Presentation. It has already happened regarding the recently priced $400m senior unsecured notes linked within the previous section. Prolonging of the high interest rate environment could further impact WPC's financial situation as it has noticeable debt maturities coming also in 2025 and 2026.

WPC's Investor Presentation

Summary

Since I have had WPC for some time, it has (so far) provided me with decent results. It constitutes a negligible part of my portfolio; therefore, I don't intend to sell that. However, due to the abovementioned risk factors, including:

significant debt maturities in light of the current interest rate environment

significantly lower quality of management communication when compared to, for example, one of my favourite management teams - ADC with Joey Agree leading the business

relatively low spreads on investments given the high cost of equity

I don't intend to add any time soon. WPC is a "hold" for me, only given its negligible share in my portfolio. Naturally, I am aware of the upside potential given the noticeable improvement in portfolio quality, strong business metrics, and low valuation. However, that's not the scenario under which I feel comfortable engaging resources - not anymore. The crucial factor that could shift my approach would be a consecutive and apparent track record of coherence between the management communication and WPC's investment decisions.