Global Economic Outlook: July 2024

Jul. 17, 2024 4:20 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GXTG, BUYZ, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, SDIV, ROBO, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EPP, GMF, AIA, FPA, AAXJ, ASEA, DVYA, EEMA, FLAX, BBAX, HAUZ, ADIV, VPL, IPAC
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Global growth is being supported by moderating inﬂation, more accommodative ﬁnancial conditions and a pickup in global trade.
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts' forecast of global real GDP growth in 2024 is unchanged at 2.7% in July's update.
  • The composite global output index lost ground for the ﬁrst time in eight months.
  • Global consumer price inﬂation is forecast to continue its gradual decline.
  • Monetary policy easing is forecast to become more widespread from late 2024.

Crystal Earth On Stock market Graph

Philip Steury

Global growth is being supported by moderating inﬂation, more accommodative ﬁnancial conditions and a pickup in global trade. Still, growth rates are not forecast to reach the heights of prior expansions owing to a combination of headwinds including

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.11K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
IOO--
iShares Global 100 ETF
TOK--
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
SDG--
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
ACWI--
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News