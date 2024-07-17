Let's Go Chase Yield

Grafissimo

Chasing high dividend yields is stupid.

Unless you know what you’re doing.

That’s not an arrogant statement. It’s a factual one, since very high dividend yields are usually a sign of underlying fundamental problems in a company.

Usually. But not always.

There are times when a high dividend yield is a real profit opportunity, not a sucker yield. But to understand when it’s the former, you have to first understand what the latter is.

I wrote about this very topic last month in “Who Else Is Avoiding These 3 High-Yielding REITs?” It started out like this:

“Let me be perfectly clear… “I’m not chasing yield. As much as I like [real estate investment trusts (REITs), business development companies (BDCs)],” and other high-yielding stocks, I will not put my hard-earned capital to work, only to lose it on a so-called ‘sucker-yield.’”

For the record, the definition of this unwelcome phenomenon, as defined in my REITs for Dummies, is:

“An unnaturally high dividend yield attached to a company’s stock because that company has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that feature sucker yields tend to have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories filled with unsafe dividend payouts. When a company is paying a dividend beyond its earning power, it is essentially eroding capital.”

As I went on to mention in the “Avoiding” article, sucker yields aren’t too difficult to peg if you look beyond the surface. Key signs include:

Unnaturally high dividend yields

Flawed or vulnerable business models

Unreliable earnings

Unsafe dividend payouts.

Ignore those signs and it won’t go well for you.

Buyer Beware

In case you’re curious, I won’t make you go back to that article to reread everything. The three REITs I warned about last month were:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), with its whopping (at the time) 19.67% dividend yield

(GPMT), with its whopping (at the time) 19.67% dividend yield Service Properties Trust (SVC) at 15.78%

(SVC) at 15.78% Global Net Lease (GNL) at a barely better 15.45%.

Those kinds of discrepancies between share price and dividend amount might seem too tempting to pass up. But considering the reasons behind those elevated figures – which you will have to read the original article to see – buying into them would be the financial equivalent of eating your favorite food that’s been laced with arsenic.

It’s not going to settle well.

With sucker yields, it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes crashing down on the stocks in question. Maybe it’ll take a few weeks or, somehow, a few months. But it could just as easily be tomorrow.

Since you simply don’t know, these are not investment possibilities to play around with – especially since, once the dividend gets cut, the stock price inevitably plummets too. And recovery, if it happens at all, takes a while.

Trust me on this. It’s never “different this time.”

If a dividend-paying company does not have the money to cover its operating expenses in the case of an emergency, investor payouts are always the first thing to go. Businesses – even REITs that are legally required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders – aren’t obligated to go out of business in order to pay out dividends.

If they don’t have the money, they don’t have the money. In which case, you’re not getting any either.

It’s as simple as that.

High-Dividend Exceptions Are Well Worth Noticing

With all those cautions addressed – and hopefully accepted! – I’ll move on to my main point…

That not every high dividend yield is a sucker yield.

Admittedly, I can’t think of a single case where a 19.67% figure is a good thing. There’s high, and then there’s automatically, irrefutably, unfathomably and dangerously high.

Though, feel free to point out any exceptions if you’ve got one. I’m all ears.

Moreover, feel free to do your own research. Don’t take my word for it. Look into the companies I’m referring to and tell me what you think about their debt levels…

Their profit potential…

Their management team and the statements those guys and gals are making…

For that matter, look into the REITs I’m about to list too, asking the same questions. The goal should be the same either way.

You need to know if the company’s current trajectory – and therefore its dividend as well – is sustainable. And from there, can it actually grow?

The answer I’ve reached, as I’m about to detail, is yes. Because sometimes a lowered share price and elevated dividend is based on a misunderstanding.

Maybe a competitor is doing poorly, making shareholders think it’s an industry-wide problem, when it’s actually more isolated than that.

Maybe the REIT in question had a disconcerting report that reflects on its short-term prospects, but people are interpreting it as a long-term problem.

Or maybe it’s a matter of investors being caught up in generalized hype elsewhere.

Regardless, if management has a track record of addressing problems as they come, of growth even in tougher times, and of balancing its books like a pro? Then chances are good you’re looking at a discounted share price with a bonus yield that’s going to go on to make you money.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

This company is a mortgage REIT (“mREIT”) that specializes in the origination and servicing of mortgage-related loans for multiple real estate sectors, including multifamily and single-family rental. The company’s operations are divided into 2 key segments: the Structured Business and the Agency Business.

The Structured Business primarily focuses on originating bridge loans, while also investing in mezzanine loans, preferred and direct equity, mortgage-backed securities (“MBSs”), and other real estate related assets.

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s Structured Business loan and investment portfolio had a total unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of roughly $12.25 billion.

Bridge loans totaled $11.9 billion, or 97% of the portfolio, mezzanine loans made up 2%, while preferred equity and single-family permanent loans made up 1% and <1%, respectively.

By asset class, the company’s Structured Portfolio primarily consists of loans issued for multifamily (87%), followed by single-family (12%), and land (1%).

ABR’s Structured loan portfolio comprises 781 loans with a W.A. pay rate of 8.07%, a W.A. remaining maturity of 12.8 months, and a W.A. Last Dollar loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of 81%.

In 1Q-24 the company reported an allowance for credit losses of nearly $212 million, compared with $195.7 million in the previous quarter and $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

ABR - IR

The company’s Agency Business is responsible for originating, selling, and servicing multifamily loans through government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”).

Through its Agency Business, the company pools and securitizes loans, sells the resulting securities to third-party investors, and retains the servicing rights on substantially all loans originated and sold under the GSE and HUD programs.

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s Agency Servicing Portfolio totaled roughly $31.38 billion and primarily consisted of investments sold through Fannie Mae (“FNMA”) which represented nearly 70% of the company’s Agency Servicing Portfolio.

ABR - IR

On July 12, 2024, news broke that Arbor Realty was being probed by Federal Authorities over the company’s loan book, as well as its disclosure and lending practices. ABR’s stock price plunged roughly 17% intra-day and ended the trading session at $12.89/share.

Seeking Alpha

Going back to 2023, several short sellers have issued reports claiming that Arbor has a distressed loan book related to loan modifications.

One of the primary short sellers, Viceroy Research, has made the assertion that the value of the collateral securing the company’s loans has been overstated and that many of the loans would not qualify for refinancing given the “true” value of the underlying collateral.

Over the last year-and-a-half, Arbor has maintained that it stands by its financial filings and audited statements, as well as the information presented on the company’s earnings calls.

After news broke of the Federal probe, ABR released a statement on July 15, 2024, reiterating its confidence that the company’s financial and business practices have been compliant with all accounting and regulatory obligations.

ABR - IR

Many of the accusations made against the company revolve around asset values, in particular the cap rates used to determine appraised property values, and whether the company has been inflating the value of its collateral, which would overstate its LTV coverage as it relates to debt covenants and overstate the company’s equity interest and ultimately, its book value.

Keep in mind that when Arbor modifies a loan it takes a reserve against the property, and this is a normal part of the business…every bank and mortgage REIT has distress and takes reserves.

There is no question that Arbor’s loans have suffered recently and have lost value over the past several years due to structural changes stemming from the pandemic. However, the loans also are personally guaranteed by the borrower, which provides some level of risk mitigation.

However, determining the value of real estate can be subjective and different people can come up with different values. One person might use NOI times a cap rate of 5%, another person might feel like a 4% cap rate is more appropriate, and another person might use replacement cost to determine the property value.

That’s not to say that unscrupulous behavior can’t happen, but proving fraudulent intent can be challenging, especially when considering something as subjective as the market value of a commercial property.

It remains to be seen if there is any merit behind the short reports, and it is unclear how effective the DOJ probe will be in proving fraud.

I have not seen the underlying details (with regard to the DOJ) but the fact that the management team has considerable skin in the game (~12%) and a credible accounting firm (Ernst & Young) leads me to believe that securities fraud is highly unlikely.

ABR Annual Report

Like many of its mREIT peers, ABR has been dealing with loan defaults that have been on the rise recently given the rapid change in interest rates.

While this has been a headwind for ABR, we feel it is temporary, and that the company’s long-term growth trajectory will remain intact once the macro backdrop normalizes. We believe that the cycle is at or near the bottom as it relates to loan defaults.

Since 2014 the company has delivered an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 13.23% and a compound dividend growth rate of 12.89%.

ABR currently pays a 12.87% dividend yield and trades at a P/E of 6.75x, compared to its average P/E ratio of 8.28x.

We rate Arbor Realty Trust a Tier 2 Buy.

FAST Graphs

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

This company is a hospital REIT that invests in healthcare properties such as general acute care hospitals, behavioral health clinics, inpatient rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities.

MPW has a market cap of approximately $2.9 billion and a healthcare portfolio made up of 436 properties (~43,000 licensed beds) leased to 53 operators across 9 countries including, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Colombia, and Finland.

The company’s largest property type is general acute care hospitals, which, as a percentage of first quarter revenues, made up 65.9% of its portfolio. MPW also has significant investments in behavioral health clinics and inpatient rehab facilities, which made up 19.3% and 10.4% of its 1Q-24 revenues, respectively.

MPW - IR

The company provides financing solutions, primarily through sale-leaseback (“SLB”) transactions and to a lesser extent, secured mortgage financing.

MPW typically acquires a property via an SLB transaction, and then leases the property back to the operator under a long-term, triple-net lease arrangement.

These types of leases tend to generate stable and predictable rental income while reducing operational risk to the landlord as the tenant is responsible for property level expenses such as insurance, taxes, and maintenance.

MPW’s tenants include leading healthcare providers, such as Circle Health, CommonSpirit Health, and Priory Group.

Prior to its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Steward Health Care was the company’s largest tenant and generated over 20% of MPW’s revenues. In May, Steward began an in-court restructuring process under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In response, Medical Properties approved funding for $75.0 million of debtor-in-possession financing, which is designed to ensure patients have continued care while the properties are being re-tenanted.

At the end of 1Q-24, Steward Health Care leases represented 18.6% of MPW’s asset base and 3.9% of its first quarter revenues.

MPW - IR

Over the last 2 years or so, MPW has been the ultimate battleground stock.

On one side you have mission-critical assets that are necessary for a functioning society, a track record of success since 2003, and a dirt-cheap trading multiple hovering in the low-single digits.

On the other side you have severe tenant concentration, healthcare disruptions lasting from the pandemic, questionable management decisions, and high leverage with a junk rated balance sheet.

To date, the bear side has ruled the day, as MPW’s stock has fallen by nearly 52% over the past year.

Google

The healthcare sector took several blows during the pandemic that have continued to pressure margins in the industry.

Some issues revolve around nursing shortages & the cost of labor, government mandates (no elective surgeries), and the normal drag of insurance approval and reimbursement rates.

Given the pandemic’s impact on the healthcare system, the hospital REIT already faced major headwinds. Added to these problems, however, was runaway inflation and the resulting interest rate hikes, which made it prohibitively expensive for MPW to raise debt capital.

Due to company specific issues (tenant health & concentration) MPW’s stock price had fallen to where it was prohibitively expensive to raise equity capital.

Without the ability to make accretive investments at its current cost of capital, MPW made the decision to de-leverage its balance sheet by way of a reduced dividend and an asset divestiture strategy.

In the company’s 3Q-23 earnings release, Edward Aldag, Jr., the President and CEO of MPW, made the following statement:

“Our business model remains strong and stable. Looking forward, we have launched a capital allocation strategy to increase liquidity, effectively address our debt maturities and solidify through a right-sized cash dividend our business for sustained long-term shareholder creation and growth when our cost of capital inevitably begins to normalize.”

MPW took a two-pronged approach to improve its financial health, which included a dividend cut and asset sales.

As many of you are aware, the company cut its dividend in the third quarter of 2023, reducing the quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.15 per share.

Additionally, the company has been selling properties in order to improve its liquidity and the overall health of its balance sheet.

In the company’s 1Q-24 earnings release it announced it has executed total liquidity transactions of $1.6 billion since the beginning of 2024 which represents 80% of its initial target for the year.

While its year-to-date results have been encouraging, the company still has a way to go as its debt metrics still indicate a high degree of leverage.

The company has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 57.50%, a B- credit rating (junk rated), an adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 8.8x, and an adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.5x.

MPW IR

Due to its asset sales, MPW’s earnings have significantly fallen since 2023. In 2023, the company reported AFFO per share of $1.20, compared to AFFO of $0.70 per share expected in 2024.

While it is never good for earnings to fall, in this case it is understandable since the company’s asset base has been materially reduced since the beginning of 2023.

As previously mentioned, MPW cut its dividend by nearly 50% in the third quarter of 2023. While the cut was painful for shareholders, including me, it has set the company up well for future dividend safety and growth.

At the company’s new dividend rate, analysts expect MPW to have an AFFO payout ratio of 85.71% in 2024, which provides ample dividend coverage for the near term.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Currently MPW pays a 12.63% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 5.10x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 12.95x.

We rate Medical Properties Trust a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

BXMT is an externally managed mortgage REIT that focuses on originating floating rate, secured senior loans that are collateralized by commercial real estate located in North America, Europe, and Australia.

The company has a market cap of roughly $3.3 billion and a $21.1 billion senior loan portfolio comprising 173 loans with a W.A. origination loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of roughly 63%.

BXMT originates loans for a variety of property types including multifamily, office, industrial, retail, and hospitality. While the mortgage REIT is diversified by property type, it has a material amount of office exposure, which makes up approximately 36% of its portfolio.

The company is also largely concentrated in multifamily properties, which makes up 27% of its portfolio, and hospitality, which makes up roughly 18%.

BXMT’s standard investments include loan sizes ranging from $50 million to $500+ million that are secured by a first mortgage on a value-add or stabilized asset. The company originates loans for all commercial property types and targets a Last Dollar LTV of 50% to 75%, with terms generally lasting between 3 and 5 years.

BXMT IR

BXMT has faced significant headwinds recently due to its office exposure, which makes up nearly 40% of its portfolio.

The company has been proactive in addressing the issue and has reduced its net office exposure by approximately $1.6 billion over the past 2 years through loan modifications and resolutions.

Almost 20% of the company’s office portfolio is risk rated 1-2, which are low-leverage loans with a W.A. LTV of 54% and are largely secured by newly constructed assets.

However, approximately 15% of its office portfolio is risk rated 5 and have significant reserves for credit losses in place.

BXMT IR

The company released its 1Q-24 operating results in April and reported income from loans and investments of $142.4 million, versus $174.2 million reported for the same period in 2023.

For 1Q-24, the mortgage REIT reported a net loss of $123.2 million, or (-$0.71) per share. This compares with net income of $118.6 million, or $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

The net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was in large part due to a significant increase in its expected credit loss reserves, which increased from $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $234.9 million in 1Q-24.

BXMT IR

Distributable earnings per share came in at $0.33 in 1Q-24. Distributable earnings before charge-offs was reported at $0.65 per share, and the company paid a first quarter dividend of $0.62 per share, resulting in dividend coverage of 105% based on its distributable earnings before charge-offs.

BXMT IR

The company is set to release its 2Q-24 operating results on July 24th and hold a conference call the same day.

BXMT has maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share for 35 consecutive quarters. As detailed above, the company’s 1Q-24 distributable earnings of $0.33 per share does not cover its first quarter dividend of $0.62 per share.

However, prior to charge-offs, the company’s distributable earnings of $0.65 per share provides 105% dividend coverage.

Analysts expect the company’s earnings to fall by -48% in 2024, likely due to the realized losses from impaired loan resolutions that impacted distributable earnings in the first quarter of this year.

However, analysts expect EPS to increase by 3% in 2025 and then increase by 31% in 2026. We believe BXMT will be able to sustain its dividend while the company works its way through any remaining impaired loans.

Currently, BXMT pays a 13.05% dividend yield and is trading at a P/E of 8.40x, compared to its average P/E ratio of 11.28x.

We rate Blackstone Mortgage Trust a Tier 2 Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

The Raised Nail Gets Hammered

That’s the phrase that a good friend of mine once told me.

It simply implies that when you’re different or stand out from the crowd, that you could get punished.

In other words, be careful with these high yielding REITs…

While the dividend yield may seem attractive, there’s a very good chance that results prove costly.

While I do own shares in two of these REITs (ABR and MPW), I consider both speculative in terms of my portfolio allocation.

Given where we are in the cycle (likely rate cut in September), we prefer overweighting higher quality names like Realty Income (O), VICI Properties (VICI), Agree Realty (ADC), or Alexandria Real Estate (ARE).

Of course, some folks love chasing yield…which is why I decided to write this article…different strokes for different folks.

Happy High Yield Chasing!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.