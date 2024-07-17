BME: Future Interest Rate Cuts May Be A Catalyst

J Studios

Overview

When I previously covered BlackRock's Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), I discussed how the fund traded at a historical discount to NAV, which justified my strong buy rating. While BME still trades at a discount to NAV, I wanted to provide some updated insights around following macroeconomic conditions that may serve as a catalyst for the health care sector. As a result, I believe that BME can experience a price recovery and some meaningful NAV growth as conditions start to improve.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at the total return of BME versus the healthcare sector (XLV), we can see that the total return profile stayed closely align to XLV until the start of 2022. Coincidentally, this is when interest rates begin to get rapidly hiked through the Fed's decision. Over the course of the next two years, we still see the total return gap widening. I believe that conditions are becoming more attractive for BME and this underperformance gap may start to close over time if the fund is able to efficiently capitalize going forward.

Additionally, BME currently has a dividend yield of 6.1%. While the yield may not be as juicy as some other closed end funds, the distribution is issued on a monthly frequency, which adds to its appeal. In addition to the monthly appeal, the distribution here is also very reliable, with no cuts ever taking place over the last decade. This level of stability makes BME a great option for income focused investors that may be looking for a source of income to help fund lifestyle expenses.

For some context, BME operates as a closed end fund that has an inception dating back to 2005. BME offers investors exposure to the health sciences industry and maintains a diverse range of exposure to equities that generate earnings through different avenues of medical, dental, pharmaceutical, or biotechnology products. The fund currently has assets under management of about $623M and has a management fee of 1%. Let's first take a look at the current valuation and discuss a future catalyst.

Valuation & Catalyst

One of the reasons I maintain my strong buy rating is that BME's price still trades at an attractive discount to NAV of about 7%. For reference, the price typically traded at an average discount to NAV of only 1.9% over the last three-year period. Even looking back over the last decade, we can see that the price has rarely ever traded at a discount to NAV greater than 5%. As a result, I still believe there is an opportunity to lock in a total return comprised of future price appreciation in combination with the distribution.

CEF Data

The largest future catalyst would be the turn of interest rate cuts on the horizon. We can see the previous inverse relationship that BME shares with the federal funds rate. Back in 2020, when interest rates were cut to near zero levels, the price of BME quickly moved to the upside. Lower interest rates can be hugely beneficial for health care companies that are typically very capital intensive. Lower interest rates means that health care and pharmaceutical companies have the ability to acquire debt at more affordable rates. This debt can then be used to fuel operational growth through growth initiatives like additional research and development of new drugs, building and lab development, and acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

Conversely, when interest rates began to get rapidly hiked at the start of 2022 and through 2023, we saw BME's price move to the downside before eventually stabilizing in 2024. The federal funds rate now sits at its decade high, which means that companies in the healthcare sector are less likely to take out the needed debt to fuel different growth initiatives. This means that growth for the sector slows and companies typically dial back operations to a more defensive nature through increased focus on capital efficiency and debt reduction.

Over the last several Fed meetings, rates were left unchanged as they awaited more economic data to roll in surrounding inflation levels, the unemployment rate, as well as consumer spending. However, data has started to roll in to support that we are now heading in the direction that supports interest rate cuts. For instance, the unemployment rate has consistently increased over the last year and now sits at the 4.1% mark as of June's latest data. Similarly, inflation levels have consistently been on the downtrend over the last three months. The most recent inflation level now sits at the 3% mark.

Lastly, the US Presidential election is on the horizon for the end of 2024. This event is likely to cause much higher levels of uncertainty in the markets, especially while tension is heightened after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. I believe that the combination of these influences have enough of an impact to incentivize the Fed to consider cutting interest rates soon.

Dividend & Financials

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.213 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 6.1%. BME makes for a great income option as the dividend has never been reduced over the last decade. As a result, the fund offers one of the most stable income sources from exposure to the health care sector. Despite the dividend never being cut, it also has a very weak growth rate over the last decade. Even on a smaller time frame of five years, the dividend has only been increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 1.27%.

However, just because the distribution hasn't seen any impactful raises doesn't mean that we as investors should pass on BME. The stability and lack of cuts presents the opportunity to grow our dividend income through consistent and continual contributions year after year. The reliability of the monthly distribution rate means that accumulating more shares over time can essentially create a dividend snowball over time.

To help visualize this concept, let's imagine that we made an initial investment of $10,000 in 2016. Let's also assume that we invested a fixed amount of $500 on a monthly basis throughout the entire holding period, in addition to reinvesting all distributions received to continue building the share count over the years. When following a consistent investment path, we can see the visual below which shows the dividend income growing year by year, despite the distribution remaining the same for most of these years.

Portfolio Visualizer

For the first year of your investment in 2016, you would have received a total distribution income of $1,080. Fast forward to the full year of 2023, and we can see that the total distribution income received would amount to $5,045. This is nearly a 5x from the initial dividend income despite the rate barely increasing over the same time frame. This sort of stability, income growth, and monthly distribution makes BME a great pick for investors that may be nearing or at retirement and depend on the income generated from their portfolio.

Something that investors should be aware of, is that the distribution received from BME are mostly classified as ordinary dividends. This means that the distribution received from BME may receive less favorable tax consequences as opposed to the qualified dividends you may receive from traditional dividend growth companies within the health care space. Taking a look at the latest annual report reveals that net investment income amounted to $0.14 per share, while net realized gains landed at $1.30 per share. However, the only amounts to an increase of $1.44 per share from investment operations, and this doesn't fully cover the annual distribution amount of $2.56 per share.

BME 2023 Annual Report

As a result of this underperformance of net investment income, BME seems to implement return of capital. Return of capital can be destructive to NAV growth, as the shortcoming in distribution comes directly from the net assets of the fund. As a result, prolonged use of return of capital can limit growth if the underlying assets fail to grow under market conditions. A bonus that offsets this is that return of capital typically has more friendly tax treatment and would be beneficial to investors that hold BME in a regular taxable account.

Portfolio & Strategy

BME remains well diversified across the healthcare sector with a majority focus on the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science sectors which account for about 53.2% of the fund's weight. This is closely followed by a 45.7% exposure to health care equipment and services companies. BME has a majority focus on USA-based companies at 93.8% but does maintain some small exposure to international markets such as Denmark, Belgium, and Switzerland.

According to the most updated fact sheet, BME's top ten holdings account for about 48% of the fund by weight. The top holding is Eli Lilly (LLY) which accounts for 9.91%. This is followed by UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and AbbVie (ABBV), which accounts for 8.24% and 5.41% respectively. We can see that the portfolio focuses on mostly large cap companies with market caps greater than $10B. This strategy likely offers greater stability and less volatility by focusing on exposure to health care-centric companies that already have established portfolio of legacy products and positive reputations, compared to smaller cap companies that likely take on more risk.

BME Factsheet

Part of the fund's strategy is the inclusion of an option writing strategy that helps boost the fund's return through higher levels of income generated. The percentage of the portfolio overwritten currently sits around 36% and this option strategy approach is through a single stock strategy. The fund aims to typically overwrite anywhere between 30% to 40% of its net assets. While this strategy has to amplify returns through higher levels of income, it also has the downside of capping upside movement.

Risk Profile

There are two things that come to mind for potential risk. The first thing would be general underperformance compared to the health care sector. The emphasis on income generation may take away from the fund's ability to provide returns that match the general sector. We can see that the total return of XLV outpaces the total return of BME due to the limited upside price appreciation that BME experiences. This underperformance in price growth is likely due to the option writing strategy combined with the closed end structure that prioritizes income.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, if you are an investor that doesn't necessary value the income aspect of investing at this phase of your life, you'd be better off with XLV. Additionally, I believe that the sensitivity around interest rates presents another vulnerability for BME. If we remain in a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment and the Fed do not begin cutting rates in the next six months, we may see BME's price stay suppressed for a longer period of time. Even worse, if we end up in a scenario where interest rates are hiked further, we may see the price of BME react to the downside.

Lastly, the continued use of return of capital may erode the NAV over time. Return of capital takes away from the growth of the fund and may also indicate that BME is not retaining enough earnings to contribute to any sort of fund growth. If rates remain high, we may see continued use of return of capital rather than BME earnings enough through net investment income to fund the distribution. The distribution may ultimately need to be cut to provide the fund some relief. However, we don't seem to be at that point yet.

Takeaway

As a result, I maintain my strong buy rating due to the fact that BME continues to trade at an attractive discount to NAV and I believe that future interest rate cuts will serve as a catalyst to the upside. Interest rate cuts would enable the sector to grow more rapidly, as cheap debt can help companies in the sector pursue different growth initiatives to add value. In addition, BME's reliability around the distribution makes it a great pick for compounding income over a long period of time through continued investment and reinvesting distributions.