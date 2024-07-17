JamesBrey

Article Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) offers one of the best shareholder yields in the oil and gas industry. The company has substantial growth potential going forward, and the macro picture is positive as well. Canadian Natural Resources will report its next earnings results around two weeks from now, which is why I am taking another look at the company now.

Past Coverage

I have covered Canadian Natural Resources Limited several times here on Seeking Alpha, most recently a little more than three months ago in this article. The company has announced its Q1 results since then, the macro picture has changed, and CNQ will report its Q2 results soon, which is why I think it is time for an update.

The Macro Picture

As an energy company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is impacted by changes in the price of oil. Over the last couple of weeks, oil prices have firmed substantially, as we can see in the following chart for WTI crude oil:

Data by YCharts

This naturally is beneficial for CNQ and its peers, but it is not the only positive news in the recent past. The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline system that moves crude oil from where it is produced to the coasts from where it can be exported has started up during the second quarter, which should be positive for the differential between Canadian crude oil prices and US crude oil prices. Canadian crude oil producers including Canadian Natural Resources should benefit from improved pricing, all else equal.

Inflation data in the US has come in better than expected last week, with consumer price inflation being down 0.1% month over month. At the same time, CPI was down to 3.0% year over year compared to 3.3% in the prior month. This means that the likelihood of a Fed rate cut (or two cuts) later this year is pretty good, which should be positive for consumer sentiment, consumer spending, and capital expenditures by companies, all else equal. Declining interest rates could thus be positive for economic growth, which, in turn, could be positive for oil demand.

Between a firming oil price, improved transportation capacity for Canadian oil producers, and inflation getting under control, the macro outlook for companies such as Canadian Natural Resources is thus positive, I believe.

Canadian Natural Resources: Upcoming Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited will report its second-quarter earnings results in early August, or around two weeks from now. Let's take a look at what investors can expect from the Canadian oil sands player.

The analyst community is currently forecasting that revenues will come in at around $6.2 billion, which would be up by mid single digits compared to the previous year's period. This seems realistic to me, as oil prices are up slightly compared to one year earlier. Analysts may even underestimate CNQ, as the combination of a worldwide oil price increase and improving differentials in Canada might support a revenue increase of more than 5% to 6%. Canadian Natural Resources also has a tendency to outperform analyst expectations; thus it would not be a big surprise if the company reports another revenue beat in August -- the company has beaten revenue estimates in 12 out of the last 15 quarters and has thus a pretty clean track record.

Analysts are forecasting a big earnings increase, with earnings per share seen rising by 41% compared to one year earlier. The expected revenue increase will be helpful, while operating leverage should be positive for CNQ's margins. Last but not least, Canadian Natural Resources has been buying back shares at a serious pace in the recent past, which will have lowered its share count, thereby giving a nice additional boost to CNQ's earnings per share growth. Canadian Natural Resources has a clean record when it comes to outperforming earnings per share estimates as well -- the company has delivered a bottom-line beat in 12 out of the last 15 quarters (see link above).

Perhaps more important than the bottom-line number is the cash flow result and funds from operations picture, however. Canadian Natural Resources has, like other oil sands companies, high depreciation charges for its expansive oil sands assets. These are non-cash items, however, and explain why the company's cash flows tend to be better than its net profit. Since Canadian Natural Resources' shareholder return framework is based on its cash flow generation and (adjusted) funds from operations, an appealing cash generation pace would be great for shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources has generated a little more than CAD$3.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations during the first quarter, and the result could be better when Canadian Natural Resources reports its second quarter earnings results. Revenues are not only forecasted to be up on a year-over-year basis, after all, but revenues are also expected to be up sequentially, which could translate into better earnings and cash flows, all else equal. Even unchanged funds from operations number would be far from bad, however, as that would make for an annualized pace of CAD$12.5 billion or so, equal to $9.1 billion. With Canadian Natural Resources being valued at $78 billion (CAD$107 billion), we get a nice cash flow yield of close to 12% right here.

Thanks to its successful deleveraging efforts over the last couple of years, Canadian Natural Resources has hit the point where it will return 100% of its surplus cash flows to its owners via dividends and share repurchase, which gets us to the next point: The company offers a very appealing shareholder yield.

The dividend yield for someone buying at the current price is 4.1%, which is considerably more compared to what we can get from many other American oil companies:

Data by YCharts

US-based and Canadian peers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Cenovus Energy (CVE), and Suncor (SU) offer comparable or lower dividend yields. Canadian Natural Resources also has one of the best dividend growth track records in the space, having increased its dividend at a rate of 23% per year over the last five years. The company has increased the dividend towards the end of the year in the recent past; thus, investors can expect another dividend increase later this year. This will lift the yield on cost for someone buying at the current price, although we don't know yet how large the dividend increase later this year will be. Based on an 11% increase in 2023 and a 13% increase in 2022, I believe that an increase in the 10% range later this year would not be unrealistic. If that were to happen --which isn't guaranteed, of course -- the yield for someone buying today would be around 4.5% by the end of the year.

Canadian Natural Resources' total shareholder yield also includes its buybacks, of course, and since Cenovus Energy and Suncor are still deleveraging, CNQ is best-positioned among these three to return excess cash to its owners (although we can expect attractive shareholder yields from the other two, too). If CNQ keeps its capital expenditures pace at around CAD$1.1 billion per quarter, its free cash flows would come in at around CAD$8 billion this year. Accounting for the cash allocated to dividends, buybacks during the current year would likely be in the 3% to 4% range -- if cash flows remain on par with Q1. Due to the aforementioned tailwinds from the Trans Mountain expansion opening and declining interest rates, cash flows could improve during the remainder of the year, of course, and free cash flows, and thus also buybacks, would be better in that case. Between dividends and buybacks, a total shareholder yield of at least 8% or so is realistic, which I deem very attractive.

CNQ: Solid Valuation

Canadian Natural Resources is not the cheapest oil company, but it is one of the highest-quality oil companies. It has a clean balance sheet, offers great shareholder returns, has an excellent track record, low break-even costs, a long reserve life, and so on. Considering these many positives, the current valuation is not high at all, I believe:

Data by YCharts

With an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 6.7, Canadian Natural Resources is far from expensive in absolute terms. Many investors consider an EV to EBITDA multiple of less than 10 as undemanding. We see that the valuation was lower at the beginning of the year, but on the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources' shares have become cheaper compared to a couple of months ago.

Overall, I believe that CNQ is attractively priced before the company's earnings results around two weeks from now, and prior to the dividend increase that I expect for the second half of the current year.