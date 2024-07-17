Retail Sales Flat In June, Better Than Expected

Summary

  • The Census Bureau's Advance Retail Sales Report for June revealed headline sales were flat last month.
  • Core sales (ex Autos) rose 0.4% in June, coming in higher than the expected 0.1% growth.
  • Current control purchases are up 4.1% compared to June 2023.

The Census Bureau's Advance Retail Sales Report for June revealed headline sales were flat last month. The latest reading was above the expected 0.3% monthly decline in consumer spending.

For an inflation-adjusted perspective on retail sales, take a look

