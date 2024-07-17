AMD: Strong Data Center Growth Likely To Continue (Rating Upgrade)

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • AMD stock has underperformed S&P 500 since my last 'Sell' recommendation. Now I upgrade to 'Buy' with a $195 fair value.
  • Strong data center growth, weak gaming, and embedded segments.
  • Acquisition of Silo AI is positive for growth strategy; estimated 10% revenue growth in FY24.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

I called out to cash out Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) stock in my previous article published in February 2024, expressing concerns about the over-optimism regarding the company's growth potential and high stock valuation. Since the publication, its stock price has

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.19K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News