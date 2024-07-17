RiverNorthPhotography

When I previously covered The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) back in January, I upgraded my rating to a buy because I believed that BK had the potential to generate higher returns by benefitting from higher interest rates. Since then, we can see that BK has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return on a YTD basis. The total return stayed on par with the S&P for most of the year, but BK recently reported their Q2 earnings and the strong results helped propel the stock higher and has now provided a total return over 28%.

BK recently reported their Q2 earnings and I wanted to revisit to provide some updated insights and outlook. Additionally, I wanted to provide an updated valuation by implementing a dividend discount calculation to give an estimated fair value price. Seeking Alpha's Quant gives BK a strong buy rating with a score of 4.84 out of 5.00. However, BK simultaneously earns a grade of D+ in valuation due to the recent price run up. I will be looking to provide another source of valuation to these conflicting viewpoints.

While BK may not traditionally be known as a dividend growth company, I believe it has proven to be slept on by investors. Over the last ten years, BK has managed to average a dividend growth rate in the double digits. Additionally, it has maintained a streak of over 13 years of consecutive dividend raises. Despite the low starting yield of only 2.8%, the growth rate of BK can be impactful enough to create a sizeable dividend income stream for investors that care about income generated from their portfolio. Even if you don't necessarily value the dividend income, this is a nice bonus as a result of the company's solid cash generation.

For some context, The Bank of New York Mellon operates as a financial services company that generates its revenue from segments such as asset and securities serves, market and wealth management services, and investment management services. Each segment has managed to grow and increase in value alongside the general market. As a result, all segments have seen healthy increases.

Bank of New York Mellon Financials - Earnings

BK reported their Q2 earnings at the mid-point of July and the results were strong, beating expectations in both revenue growth and earnings per share growth. EPS came in at $1.51 while revenue landed at $4.59B for the quarter. Revenue increased year over year by 2.2% while the average deposits of $285B represented a year-over-year increase of 3%. Total assets under management increased by 7%but this is no surprise due to the higher market values experienced recently. We can see that net income landed at $1.17B for the quarter, which was an increase of the prior quarter's total of $1.02B due to total revenue increases while expenses were simultaneously lower.

BK generates its revenue from three main segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, and Investment management. The largest segment is the securities services, which experienced a 3% year-over-year increase in total service fees amounting to $1.34B. The asset servicing channel increased 4% year over year, but this is more reflective of the fact that market values are generally higher. Most of the increases in this segment were driven by a 16% increase in foreign exchange revenue and issuer services up by 1% year over year, due to lower depository receipts fees.

The market and wealth services segment also experienced growth, with total service fees growing by 7% year over year, landing at a total of $1.01B. Pershing, a wholly owned subsidiary of BK, provides financial products such as brokerage services, custody, and clearing. 2% year-over-year growth of Pershing contributed to this segment's growth, while treasury services were also up 10% year over year. Fees from clearance and collateral management were also up 15% due to higher volumes.

Lastly, the smallest segment is the investment and wealth management area, but this segment still experienced growth. Total revenue grew by a slight 1% year over year, amounting to $821M. The investment management area saw a slight 1% decrease due to a mix of asset under management flows, but this was ultimately offset by higher market values. The wealth management area was up 3% due to rising market values. Contributing to the segment's growth was the fact that non-interest expenses shrank by 2% year over year, due to BK prioritizing efficiency savings and revenue related expenses.

We can see that net interest income did slightly shrink to $1.03B but ultimately still aligns with prior quarters. This decrease could be attributed to the slight dip in net interest margin, which now sits at 1.15%.

Liquidity remained strong with cash and equivalents growing to $35B and cash from operations totaling $1.44B. However, long-term debt has grown to about $30.9B. While this debt amount isn't much of an outlier, it does sit at the higher end of the debt range over the last decade. As interest rates remain elevated, this is something I plan to continue keeping an eye on. Ultimately, BK is well positioned to handle any type of headwinds that they may face over the next twelve months.

BNY Dividend

As a result of the strong earnings, BK managed to also provide shareholders with a hefty dividend raise of 12%. As of the latest declared dividend of $0.47 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 2.8%. This recent raise helps solidify BK's consistent streak of raises, now sitting at 13 years in a row. There are no worries in regards to any sort of dividend reductions at the moment since the dividend payout ratio sits at 31.4%. For reference, the sector median payout ratio sits at about 39.6% which means that BK is doing well.

Throughout the 13 years of raises, BK has maintained a sufficient rate of growth. For instance, over the last ten-year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.48%. Even on a smaller time frame of three years, the dividend has increased at a hefty CAGR of about 10.6%. This double-digit rate of increases has the compounding power to create a sizeable income stream for investors when held over a long period of time. This helps make BK a strong candidate for investors that look to eventually create an additional income stream to add more security to their financial life.

While BK may not normally have a reputation as a dividend growth stock, I wanted to demonstrate how consistent raises and continual contributions have proven to be an efficient compounding machine for long-term investors. For this visualization, let's imagine that you made an initial investment of $10,000 at the start of 2015. Let's also assume that all dividends were reinvested back into BK to accumulate more shares. Lastly, let's also assume that an additional $500 was invested into BK on a monthly basis throughout the entire holding period.

In year 1 of your investment, you would have only pulled in about $207. Fast forward to the full year of 2023, and we see that your dividend income would have now grown to $2,643. This represents more than a 10x growth from your original dividend income, and all you had to do was remain invested and continually add a fixed amount month by month. Not to mention, the dividend received from BK is classified as a qualified dividend, which has more favorable tax treatment.

BK Stock Valuation & Outlook

The recent price spike has put BK in a less desirable position in terms of valuation. The current valuation grade on Seeking Alpha currently sits at a D+. Some contributing metrics to this grade would be how BK currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of 15.7x, compared to the sector median price to earnings ratio of 12.3x. In addition, the current price to earning sits above BK's five-year average price to earnings ratio of 12.13x. On top of that, the current price to book ratio sits at 1.33x, which is above the sector median price to book ratio of 1.19x and BK's own five-year average price to book ratio of approximately 1x.

Despite these metrics, Wall St. currently has an average price target of $69.62 per share. This would represent a potential upside of about 7% from the current level. In addition, Seeking Alpha's Quant currently gives BK a Strong Buy rating with a grade of 4.84/5.00. In an effort to get another source of reference to these conflicting outlooks, I thought that a dividend discount calculation would serve as a nice balancing force here.

I first compiled the annual payout amounts dating back to 2018. Looking at the blue highlighted areas, we can see that the dividend increased at an average growth rate of 7.65%. Looking to the future indicated by the green highlighted area, I decided to stick with an average annual increase of about 7.3% since this is representative of the prior years. I used the estimated annual payout listed for 2024 and projected future years from there.

In terms of growth, earnings are estimated to grow by an average of 10% over the next year. However, I wanted to use a more conservative outlook for BK, considering that the company's forward EPS diluted growth rate has averaged only 5.95% over the last five years. Assuming that the conditions going forward are more ideal for BK, due to a higher average interest rate and no unforeseen challenges like Covid, I thought a 6% rate was more representative of a realistic outlook.

With these inputs in mind, the calculation determines an estimated fair price of about $73.33 per share. This would represent a 12.7% upside from the current price level. When you combine this with a growing dividend, there's the potential to capture double-digit gains from this price level, assuming that BK is able to maintain a 6% growth rate and continuing growing the dividend at least 8.6% over the next five years.

Vulnerability

Although BK has seemed to finally adapt to the elevated interest rates, I do think interest rates can present a vulnerability for BK. As previously mentioned, the long-term debt amount sits at $30.9B. While the business has a greater amount of cash and equivalents on had to cover this, we can still see how the price of BK initially reacted to the interest rate. As rates were aggressively hiked throughout 2022, we saw the price react to the downside.

Additionally, higher interest rates can shrink profit margins for the business. If portions of their debt sit on a floating rate basis, this could mean lower margins as the expense for interest payments rise. Although I do not think interest rates will be hiked going forward, we still should consider this scenario. At the moment though, inflation continues to cool, and the unemployment rate continues to increase. So I personally think we are more likely to see rate cuts within the next few quarters.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my buy rating on The Bank of New York Mellon, as they have successfully navigated the challenging interest rate environment and managed their portfolio of investments well. They've been able to efficiently grow assets under management alongside the growing market. Additionally, my dividend discount calculation estimates a fair price value of about $73 per share. This represents a double-digit upside from the current level, and the dividend remains well covered. The dividend growth rate packs enough punch to create a sizeable income stream with continued investment and a long-term outlook.