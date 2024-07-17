3 Scenarios On How U.S. Markets May Perform For The Rest Of 2024

Martin Barraud

Equity markets in the U.S. have had a stellar first half, with the S&P 500 reaching new highs. John Eade, President of Argus Research, lays out three potential scenarios on how the markets may perform from here.

Anthony Okolie: Well, markets have reached new highs this year as the performance of the big tech companies continue to lead the way. But will that run continue through the rest of the year? Joining us now to discuss is John Eade, President of Argus Research. John, welcome back. Good to talk to you again.

John Eade: Thank you, Anthony. Glad to be on the show today.

Anthony Okolie: OK, so why don't we start with a quick recap of what we saw in the first half of the year? What are your thoughts?

John Eade: So in the US, Anthony, it was a very strong start to the year for stock investors. The S&P 500, which is the major market index down here, it was up almost 15%. That's a great year. And to get it in the first half is pretty remarkable. Now, a few things fell into place in order to generate those returns.

There was -- there's been good progress on the inflation front. Our inflation down here, it's not as low as the Federal Reserve would like it, but it's heading in that direction. So interest rates are coming down in anticipation of potential Fed rate cuts later this year. So low interest rates have been a good thing.

The economy has continued to grow. It's not growing as fast as it was in the second half of 2023. Anthony, we had average GDP growth in the second half of last year of something like 3.5% or 4%. That's not sustainable. But what is sustainable is around 2%, and I think that's where we are right now.

So we've had lower interest rates and inflation. We've had good economic growth. And here we are in corporate earnings season, the second quarter earnings season is just getting underway, and we're anticipating double-digit growth. So I think that's been the formula. Lower interest rates, good economic growth, and strong earnings leading to a pretty good first half for US investors in 2024.

Anthony Okolie: OK, so given that backdrop, you've also released a report with three scenarios for how things may play out from here. Let's start with your base case for the markets going forward.

John Eade: OK. So on that base case, a lot of the trends remain intact. The important consumer and inflation data that comes out, the Consumer Price Index, the Personal Consumption Deflator, those measures right now are somewhere between 2.5% and 3% inflation.

A couple of years ago, Anthony, they were at 9% -- 7%, 9%. So they've really come down. And our base case is that they continue to head toward 2% -- maybe not progress every month, but over time, getting close to 2% by the end of the year.

We think that the Federal Reserve is in position to make some interest rate cuts. As you know, the Fed lifted short-term rates here in the US from 0% after the pandemic to over 5.25% by the middle of last year. And rates have stayed that high since between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Meanwhile, those measures of inflation have come down to about 2.5%. So the Fed is ahead of the inflation curve. That's good news. And now the Fed can start to ease tight financial conditions and keep the economy on a growth track. So part of our base case is that the Fed cuts rates, we think, as soon as September. That's their next meeting. And then again after the presidential election, maybe in December. So two rate cuts this year.

Anthony Okolie: OK, so that's your base case. How about if things turn out better than expected? What would be the bullish case?

John Eade: OK. Well, with that base case, Anthony, let me just finish by saying, the S&P 500 was up 15% in the -- call it 15% in the first half. Maybe it adds another 5% on top of that. And that would take the S&P 500 to about 5,800, and it's near 5,600 today. So that's modest growth, but that's still a bull market and that's still a positive return in the second half of the year.

A bullish case would see the S&P 500 maybe get all the way up to 6,000. Here, in order to achieve that, I don't think, Anthony, that we're going to get more than two rate cuts in 2024, but the Fed does have a few more meetings, and they have an opportunity to signal additional rate cuts in 2025.

Right now, they're signaling one or two. If they can start to inform the market that they plan to cut rates three or four times in 2025, I think that's good news, and that would help lift stocks even above our base case target.

Also, if the corporate earnings come in a bit better than expected. We're looking for double-digit growth here. If growth starts to hit maybe the mid-teens in the second half of the year, well now you've got good all-time high earnings to support higher stock prices. That would be a bullish case, with better earnings and signals for more rate cuts into 2025.

Anthony Okolie: OK. Now, on the flip side, how about the bearish case?

John Eade: OK. So the bearish case would start -- we always start this conversation, Anthony, talking about inflation and the Fed because those are the two most important economic factors right here, right now. So in a bearish case, these declining inflation trends would halt, and we'd start to see prices tick back higher again. Maybe that would be in rents, in the shelter component of inflation. Or transportation costs are still increasing year over year about 10%.

So, we stop making progress on inflation, and that's going to hold the Fed up on those rate cuts. So that's part of a bearish case. And if the Fed can't cut interest rates and the investment-- the market environment is-- the rate environment is still tight, we could start to see higher unemployment. I haven't even mentioned that yet.

Unemployment is very positive here in the US right now. It's at 4.1%. That's up from 3.5% last year. 4.1% is still low, but if we start to see inflation head toward 5%, well now the Federal Reserve might have to scramble to cut rates, but it would be worried about cutting rates, remember, because in the bearish case, the inflation trends are no longer cooperative.

So the Fed is between a rock and a hard place. Then we have a presidential election coming up in November. And if there isn't a conclusive result and that goes to the courts, that adds even more uncertainty to the environment. And I think in that kind of bearish case, maybe the market endures a correction, and you see stocks give back-- in a correction, you're declining 10%. That's not a bear market, but 10% could take the S&P 500 back down toward 5,000. That would be the bearish case, Anthony.

