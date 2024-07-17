3 Scenarios On How U.S. Markets May Perform For The Rest Of 2024

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • Can the U.S. rally continue?
  • Three scenarios for markets in second half.
  • Can tech stocks keep the momentum going?

Metal globe resting on paper currency

Martin Barraud

Equity markets in the U.S. have had a stellar first half, with the S&P 500 reaching new highs. John Eade, President of Argus Research, lays out three potential scenarios on how the markets may perform from here.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.67K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News