Dollar Tree: Stay Calm And Remain Long On This Strong Operator

Jul. 17, 2024 6:24 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
232 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar Tree stock remains buy rated in my opinion.
  • Positive demand environment and continued SSSG performance support DLTR's position in the market.
  • Lower freight costs and attractive valuation make DLTR an appealing investment option in the current macro environment.

Dollar Tree storefront in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Investment summary

My previous investment thoughts on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) (published in late March 2024) were a buy rating because of my belief that DLTR can achieve its $10 EPS target in FY26. I continue to see

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
232 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News