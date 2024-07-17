Rates Spark: Pricing Of ECB Cuts Facing Limits

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • Markets are now pricing in 48bp of ECB cuts in 2024, just shy of two full 25bp cuts.
  • The rate-cutting narrative building in the US was the main driver of the increase, but in our view, the spillovers will be more limited.
  • The Fed’s Beige Book is scheduled for later today.

European Union flag in front of the Eurotower in Frankfurt

instamatics

By Benjamin Schroeder | Padhraic Garvey, CFA | Michiel Tukker

Market pricing for 2024 ECB cuts looks stretched

Euro rates are now pricing in 48bp of cuts for 2024, which is just 2bp shy of two full 25bp cuts. In our

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.88K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News