gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Humacyte Advances in Vascular Repair with Innovative Bioengineered Tissues

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) is developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues. Their lead product candidates are human acellular vessels (HAVs). These are in late-stage clinical trials for a few indications, including vascular trauma repair (BLA action date of August 10, 2024), arteriovenous access for hemodialysis (Phase 3), and peripheral artery disease (Phase 2).

Humacyte

Earlier this month, Humacyte's stock rallied nearly 20% after receiving FDA RMAT designation for its HAV for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. The Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation is a special status granted by the FDA to expedite the development and review of regenerative products, like cell therapy and human tissue. To be eligible for RMAT, a therapy must demonstrate preliminary clinical evidence that it has the potential to address a serious or life-threatening condition. Benefits include increased access to FDA guidance, priority review (a regulatory decision within six months of application submission), and accelerated approval.

Humacyte's technology is intriguing. A HAV is a "bioengineered vascular conduit designed with human vascular smooth muscle cells" that is intended to function similarly to autologous vessels. Autologous vessels are harvested from the same patient in a different location, which increases the risk of infection and donor site morbidity, such as delayed wound healing and pain. Synthetic grafts, on the other hand, are more susceptible to infection because they are not biological. Relative to autologous vessels, HAVs are available off-the-shelf. This is useful for urgent operations, such as saving a limb from tissue death.

In a compassionate use program, as detailed in a recent article published by Innovations in Medicine and Surgery, 14 patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no autologous conduit available had favorable outcomes with HAVs. It is noted that "all patients with a patent HAV experienced clinical improvement with no HAV-related infections or adverse events."

The peripheral artery disease market is large. This disease impacts millions of people in the U.S., with increasing prevalence due to aging populations. Traditional treatments involve saphenous (autologous) vein bypass. However, as Humacyte notes, up to 40% of patients lack suitable veins. Humacyte's HAVs may become the preferred option due to lower theoretical infection risks and ease of access (off-the-shelf).

Its HAV for vascular trauma repair, which is currently awaiting a decision on its BLA, has also received RMAT designation. The global vascular trauma repair market was estimated to be $2.9 billion in 2019, with expectations to grow at a CAGR of 6%. In a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, Humacyte's HAV outperformed historical synthetic graft data in 51 patients with vascular trauma (measuring 30-day patency rates). Again, HAV's immediate availability and lack of donor-site wounds were praised.

In terms of Humacyte's regulatory prospects, approval is expected unless they really dropped the ball on something, given that the company has been in discussions with the FDA due to its RMAT designation. Things will get more complicated once their HAV is available on the market. However, I do believe that, due to the significant advancements and benefits of HAVs, they are likely to be gradually utilized. However, because of the time and difficulty involved in changing surgical practices, the rate at which they are adopted is critical and a major unknown.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Humacyte reported $115.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $117.926 million, while total current liabilities were just $14.087 million. This suggests that the company can readily cover short-term expenses.

Humacyte does have significant long-term financial commitments, including a $57.959 million revenue interest liability stemming from its agreement with Oberland Capital Management and a $42.509 million contingent earn-out liability.

In Q1 '24, R&D and G&A expenses were $21.264 million and $5.314 million, respectively. Humacyte does not yet recognize revenue. Net cash used in operating activities was $27.347 million. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by this figure, it implies a cash runway of just over four quarters or one year.

However, as Humacyte discusses on page 9 of their 10-Q, they may have to soon repurchase the revenue interests, "and, in such an event, there could be substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern as of the quarter ending June 30, 2024, unless the company raises additional capital and/or obtains approval of the BLA, resulting in an assessment at that time that cash, additional funding commitments, and forecasted revenues are adequate to fund ongoing operations."

HUMA Stock - Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

Humacyte's HAVs are promising and uniquely positioned to disrupt a few large markets in vessel repairs. HUMA has rallied in recent months, on large volume, reflecting the growing excitement surrounding the company's market prospects.

StockCharts.com

However, there are significant operational and financial risks to consider going forward. For starters, while clinical data to date is promising, it remains to be seen whether HAVs will be welcomed with open arms by the medical community if and when they become commercially available. Furthermore, their marketization will necessitate significant investments. Humacyte touched on the arduous task of "spreading the good news" in their most recent earnings call.

We're going to have to work in medical center by medical center, surgeon by surgeon and in these major centers in metropolitan areas around the country.

HUMA's balance sheet will require some improvement. Fortunately, the stock momentum, which may continue through their first regulatory approval, could provide the company with much-needed capital (again, as they just raised equity in March). Finally, clinical and regulatory risks remain. For example, Humacyte plans to reveal Phase 3 data in patients with end-stage renal disease in Q3. In addition, although I believe that an August approval is likely, a setback is still very possible and would not be "surprising." This could have a major negative impact on the stock, snowballing its financial challenges.

In summary, HUMA is clearly a Quadrant 1 investment (high risk/high reward).

Author

Because of the promise of its technology, I believe HUMA is worth speculating on ("Buy"), but with caution due to the high risk. As a result, HUMA would be a good fit for a barbell portfolio, in which the majority of funds are allocated to lower-risk investments such as Treasuries and broad-market ETFs, with the remaining 10% going to alpha-generating stocks like HUMA.