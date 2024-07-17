HQH: Double-Digit Discount And Dividend Ready For Biotech Rally

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since I recommended BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) as a buy about a month ago, the biotech CEF has been showing a good run, and it has been up 7.6%. The biotech sector itself is on a verge of a price breakout from a technical perspective. It is a perfect time to add more exposures to the sector and stride for more performance gains in the confirmed ongoing rebound.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is another excellent CEF focusing on the biotech and healthcare space. The fund offers two double-digit features including an 11.05% NAV discount and a 12.69% dividend that should attract a lot of attention from income investors, who seek to get cheap stock shares and a high yield while participating in an uptrend rally in the biotech and healthcare market, which is fueled by the higher possibility of Fed's rate cut. I think HQH is a great buy at the current price level and expect it to have a sizeable price appreciation in 2024.

Fund Highlight

HQH is a CEF issued by abrdn Inc. The fund's official document shows "The Fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation." It is an equity fund that is investing in biotech and healthcare companies.

The following is its portfolio investing style based on the map from morningstar.com. HQH is in Growth and Large-Cap category.

HQH Portfolio Style - from Morningstar.com

The top 10 holdings in the HQH portfolio are listed below. It can be seen that all the holdings have received BUY rating from Wall Street analyst consensus. These stocks are considered large-cap (defined as over $10B). 5 of them have market cap over $100B and 5 of them are under $100B. The total weight of the top ten in the portfolio is 44.5%. It is a top heavy fund.

HQH Top 10 Holdings - Author compiled from SA database

The above table also shows that many of the top holdings have an excellent revenue growth year-over-year, except for BIIB with a negative -4.37% growth. In fact, the average growth is at an impressive 20%, which is higher than the 3-year average (16%). It is a strong indication of an accelerated growth ahead for the sector.

HQH offers a substantial distribution with a rate at 12.69%. Note that the distributions come mostly as ROC and/or long term capital gains, as shown below:

HQH Distribution History - from CEFConnect.com

The fund is currently cheap with a big NAV discount at about 11% as shown below:

HQH NAV Information - from CEFConnect.com

There are many reasons why a CEF could be cheap with a double-digit NAV discount. HQH has been impacted by the biotech industry, which had been suffering from very slow financing activities in 2022 and 2023 (more details will be given later). The overall growth had been sluggish during that period of time.

The other key properties of the fund include total assets at $1.07B (AUM), a 1.03% expense ratio that is quite typical for a CEF. The fund has a pretty long history of over 37 years, as it was incepted on April 23, 1987.

Record financing fuels the growth and sets up biotech for a sizeable rally

The biotech industry has been seeing a lot of activities since 2024. In my previous BMEZ article, I indicated that "the venture capital market is restoring confidence in biotechnology". There is more evidence to suggest that the sector is returning to a fast growth trajectory.

According to an article published in PharmExec.com, the biotech is experiencing

Record financing activity in 1Q: $15.4 billion raised, compared to $14.8 billion in 2021, $1.3 billion in 2022, and $4.4 billion in 2023.

Notice the stock market of the biotech sector reached a record level in Feb 2021. Then in 2022 and 2023, the reduced financing activities were a direct result of the slowing business in the sector. As indicated above, the financing in 2022 was only 1/10 of what in 2021 and 2023 was at very low level as well. All of these have been reflected in the stock market of the biotech sector, which had suffered a prolonged downtrend from the peak reached in February 2021 to the end of 2023, as shown below by SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and HQH.

Biotech Price in last 5 year - from SA

It is certainly encouraging to see the financing getting back to a high level in Q1 of 2024. I certainly expect it to go much higher than 2021. This is one of the key reasons why I think that a great growth will likely be back to the sector in the foreseeable future. In fact, the top 10 companies invested in HQH's portfolio have shown very impressive revenue growth year-over-year, as mentioned above. I believe that the biotech's growth will continue in 2024 and in the years to come.

Healthcare space is, in general, viewed as non-cyclical because the demand for the healthcare services tends to be very robust. Therefore, the biotech industry presents many strong secular growth opportunities. It is a good time to get into the long-term positions in this area. HQH's portfolio illustrates a strong growth bias, and it is positioned well for the return to a fast growth in the biotech industry.

Interest rate is critical to the biotech growth.

One key reason contributing to the poor performance in the biotech stock market is the Fed's fast rate hikes which were started in 2022. The high interest rates have dampened the growth in the biotech sector.

The good news is that the FED seems to be finally ready to cut rates. The latest report from CNBC shows

Powell indicates Fed won’t wait until inflation is down to 2% before cutting rates

I view this as a clear signal from the FED to shows that the rate cut will happen in 2024, possibly sooner. The rate cuts will be big tailwinds for the biotech industry and the healthcare sector in general. I expect the financing activities to pick up more steams by the second half of 2024. The whole ecosystem in the healthcare space will be big beneficiaries, including health services, the capital-intensive hospitals and their much needed refinance debt.

I believe that 2024 will be a year with enormous potential for the biotech industry, providing substantial total returns and leading its market back towards the old glory at the beginning of 2021.

HQH with its double-digit discount and dividend will be a great play for this rate-cut empowered growth recovery. I have a buy rating on HQH, plan to add a HQH position in my income portfolio, and lock-in the great discount and the attractive high yield.

Risks and Caveats

A big rate cut could mean that the US economy is actually in a rather deep trouble. So, as I previously indicated with the BMEZ CEF, "The slowdowns of the economy may also damper the growth of the biotech companies. The fund's price performance could be impacted".

On the other hand, it is also possible, although a much remote possibility, that Fed may not cut rate in 2024. In this case, the growth potential of biotech would be greatly reversed. The stock market of the biotech sector could still be stuck in the current trading range, or it could be even much worse, depending on how long the high rates would last.

Please note that HQH provides quarterly distributions, which is not as attractive as a monthly payment schedule to many income investors.

The distribution itself comes from RoC and capital gains. So the capital (stock price) plays an essential role in producing the amount and the stability of the yield. In other words, the stock performance of the individual holdings matters a lot. Income investor should keep this in mind when investing in HQH.

Closing Thoughts

The FED rate cut in 2024 is increasingly closer to a reality. This will be a big catalyst to the biotech growth going forward. HQH fund is expected to stand out as a big winner. HQH is cheap with NAV discount at 11%, offering a good potential for sizeable price appreciation in 2024, as the biotech industry is expected to return to its fast growth mode. HQH can also be served as starting positions for the portfolios needing biotech and healthcare exposures, and the 12% distribution will be provided while waiting for the full-blown recovery to take place.