Veeco Instruments Inc ( NASDAQ: VECO

We believe there is tremendous opportunity across all sectors to use AI to improve productivity and growth for companies. However, the rapid development and acceptance of AI have left most management teams unprepared to implement it effectively.

In a recent survey by Adecco and Oxford Economics, 61% of Csuite executives said AI would be a "game changer," but almost all of them admitted they were not in a position to take advantage of AI because their teams lacked the necessary skills and know-how. We actively engage with management teams to assess their AI strategies and preparedness, often finding responses to be vague and echoing industrywide concerns.

Just as the internet revolutionized business practices in the late '90s, we anticipate AI will have a similar transformative impact. Three of our best performers over the past year have been companies that provide the "picks and shovels" to make AI happen:

Amkor Technologies (AMKR),

Modine Manufacturing (MOD), and

Veeco Instruments (VECO).

These companies support either the creation of AI semiconductors (AMKR & VECO) or the maintenance of data centers that run AI (MOD). While none of these companies are exclusively tied to AI, they have benefited from the AI tailwind.

Veeco Instruments Inc. was the best performing stock in the second quarter. It's challenging to find companies in the small-cap space that are leveraged to the AI phenomenon; however, VECO has emerged as a key supplier of the AI arms race, providing essential equipment for the production of AI chips and servers.

Veeco is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. In simple terms, VECO makes the machines that make the chips that go into everything. VECO traditionally specialized in equipment used to make memory and storage products (DRAM, hard disk drives, etc.), which tends to be a very cyclical business. Because of this, VECO historically traded at a discount to its peers.

VECO's acquisition of Ultratech in 2017 brought laser annealing technology in-house, an important step in the manufacture of leading-edge semiconductors. New design wins at leading semiconductor fabs further solidified VECO's position as a vital supplier across the semiconductor manufacturing landscape. Its ability to produce leading-edge chips going into iPhones, wearables, AI servers (NVIDIA chips), etc. enabled VECO's business to grow through the memory downturn of 2021-22.

Today, the insatiable need for storage/retrieval of data used by AI servers has significantly increased the need for memory and storage, which is VECO's legacy business. Combined with VECO's recent entry into annealing and other leading-edge process steps, VECO has become an extremely important supplier to companies across the semiconductor manufacturing spectrum.

We first bought shares in late 2022 and added to the position in early 2023. We purchased at a low teens earnings multiple. While the multiple has expanded, it remains at a discount to the market and technology sector. We believe VECO's strong market position will drive sustained revenue, earnings, and share price growth in the long term.

