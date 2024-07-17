Veeco Instruments: A Key Supplier Of The AI Arms Race

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.54K Followers

Summary

  • Three of our best performers over the past year have been companies that provide the "picks and shovels" to make AI happen.
  • Veeco Instruments was the bestperformbest performinghe second quarter.
  • Today, the insatiable need for storage/retrieval of data used by AI servers has significantly increased the need for memory and storage, which is VECO's legacy business.
  • While the multiple has expanded, it remains at a discount to the market and technology sector.

Veeco facility in Somerset, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO)

We believe there is tremendous opportunity across all sectors to use AI to improve productivity and growth for companies. However, the rapid development and

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.54K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About VECO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VECO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VECO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News