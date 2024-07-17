Snowflake Looks More Appealing With Accelerating Growth And Recent Slide (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 17, 2024 7:16 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.33K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake stock has dropped nearly 30% year to date due to decelerating growth rates and slowing net revenue retention rates.
  • Despite concerns, Snowflake's sales momentum in Q1 and potential for expansion within existing customer base make it more appealing as a rebound play.
  • We should continue to be wary of potential deceleration in Q2 as well as higher expense ratios.
  • I'm upgrading Snowflake to neutral, and will buy confidently when the stock slips to $120.

Businessman with cloud computing diagram show on virtual screen. Cloud technology. Data storage, data transfer, Networking and internet service concept, technology internet storage network.

suwadee sangsriruang

While the overall stock market has continued to race to all-time highs, some former high-flying market darlings are struggling to regain their fleeting momentum. Sitting in this bucket is Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), the cloud data warehousing company

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.33K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News