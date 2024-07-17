The Trump Trade: 3 Oil Stocks To Consider

Herdik Herlambang/iStock via Getty Images

Did you see the oil services stocks take off recently? The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) surged by nearly 4% as the "drill baby drill" "Trump Trade" came back into focus on Monday.

With fewer than four months until the presidential election, former President Trump leads by roughly 3% in many polls. However, that's just the polling. If we look at the odds, Donald Trump is approaching a 70% of winning in November. Therefore, as investors, we should seriously consider the prospects of a second Donald Trump presidency and what sectors could outperform as we advance.

While several areas of interest exist, including materials, industrials, healthcare and biotech, select financials, defense, and other segments, I want to talk about oil today.

Former President Trump may not be a big believer in some forms of green energy. The U.S. formally withdrew from the "Paris Agreement" in his first term, and he promised to renege on a $3 billion climate change fund.

On the other hand, presidential nominee Trump has taken in many millions of dollars in donations from the oil and gas sector, promising pipelines, fracking, and other advantages for the oil services sector in the years ahead. Therefore, oil is a solid place to look, and it's not just because of the "Trump Effect."

The Technical Image Looks Favorable

OIH (stockcharts.com )

OIH (the oil services ETF) is comprised of Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), and other top oil and gas services companies. It remains in a solid long-term uptrend and could continue higher. The ETF's top three holdings account for a substantial 40% of its weight. The segment could benefit from increased oil and gas infrastructure spending, deregulation, higher oil prices, and other factors. Moreover, many stocks in this segment remain relatively cheap.

1. Schlumberger

HAL is a significant global oil and gas service company and the most notable OIH component, comprising roughly 20% of the ETF's weight.

Sales and Earnings

Sales and EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com )

SLB's sales and earnings continue improving, and the trend could persist for this oil services juggernaut. SLB should rake in about $3.50 in EPS this year, and the consensus EPS estimate is $4.20 in 2025. This dynamic illustrates that SLB likely trades below 12 times forward EPS estimates, which is inexpensive for a company in a dominant market-leading position in a sector likely to expand. SLB also pays about a 2.3% dividend. Moreover, future revenue and EPS growth could persist, even posting double-digit growth as the segment expands and oil prices rise in the coming years.

2. APA Corp. (3-year chart)

APA (stockcharts.com )

APA Corp (APA) has moved mostly sideways over the past 2.5 years. Recently, the stock hit a low point around its multi-year $28-30 level support. Moreover, despite APA stock hitting a new low of around $28, the RSI hit a higher low. Other indicators like the CCI and full stochastic illustrate improving technical momentum. In addition to the improving technical setup, APA is abnormally cheap and could go through multiple expansion as demand for oil-related equities improves.

EPS Could Show Solid Growth

APA (seekingalpha.com)

APA's 2025 consensus EPS estimate is around $5, illustrating that APA trades at only about 6.5 times forward EPS estimates, which is extremely cheap, even for an oil and gas company. APA also pays a solid dividend of about 3.2%. Also, higher-end estimates go well above $5, and APA could earn $7 or more annually, especially if oil prices continue increasing. Considering the increased demand, possible deregulation, and likely inflation, we may see substantially higher oil prices and multiple expansion for APA stock in the coming years.

3. Halliburton (1-year chart)

HAL (stockcharts.com )

Halliburton "HAL" has been rangebound, and the stock bounced off the lower end of the range around $32-33 support recently. The higher end of the range is around $43, and Halliburton could finally break out above resistance as future better-than-expected sales and earnings growth materialize. While HAL may be overbought in the near term, this stock could go considerably higher in the intermediate and longer term.

HAL - Not Likely To Remain Cheap For Long

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com )

HAL's forward P/E multiple is below 10. Moreover, future EPS and sales estimates are likely lowballed as they appear to be predicated on stagnant or lower oil prices and no increases in demand. Instead, HAL and other high-quality oil and gas names could see substantially higher EPS and revenues than anticipated as global demand increases. Furthermore, we must consider the impact of OPEC+ production cuts, most notably from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Finally, there is the inflation aspect, as lower inflation is transitory, and we should see inflation increasing in the coming years. Higher inflation should cause oil prices to rise, enabling HAL and others to improve sales and EPS, leading to multiple expansion and a substantially higher stock price as we advance. Instead of a 10-8 forward multiple, HAL's forward P/E ratio could expand to the 12-15 range, implying notable upside potential for its share price.

Other top, high-quality oil and gas stocks that should benefit from a similar thesis are Baker Hughes (BKR), NOV Inc. (NOV), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Devon (DVN).