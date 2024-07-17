Easing Into Elections

Jeffrey Rosenberg profile picture
Jeffrey Rosenberg
404 Followers

Summary

  • The reordering of US election outcomes led to a bear steepening in US treasuries.
  • The global easing cycle kicked off with the European Central Bank, Bank of Canada, Riksbank, and Swiss National Bank all beginning interest rate cuts.
  • Financial markets this year are like ducks on the water - all the action is beneath the surface.
  • Global elections and resulting fiscal policy uncertainty have the potential to influence government debt pricing and push term premia higher, reducing the attractiveness of longer maturity exposures.

Voters voting in polling place

Hill Street Studios

Elections have been anything but easy for investors - from the repricing of fiscal policy expectations following the French, Mexican, and Indian elections to the bear steepening in US treasuries. These dynamics could impact the pricing of government debt and contribute to

This article was written by

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Fixed Income Strategist and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. His responsibilities include working closely with the Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and the global fixed income portfolio teams to develop BlackRock's strategic and tactical views on sector allocation within fixed income, currencies and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg is also the portfolio manager for the fixed income tactical allocation managed model portfolio, an actively managed portfolio of exchange traded funds. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg spent nearly 10 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the Chief Credit Strategist. His most recent role included coordination of strategy across all fixed income, securitized assets, credit, FX and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg brought innovation to his credit strategy work producing the first commercialized quantitative corporate credit portfolio risk analytics system from a dealer firm. At BAML, Mr. Rosenberg and his team were consistently top ranked by Institutional Investor for high grade, high yield, and general fixed income strategy. At BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg publishes his monthly "Fixed Income Strategy" along with regular posts to the BlackRock Blog, contributions to BlackRock Investment Institute publications and numerous media appearances. Mr. Rosenberg earned a Masters in Science degree in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon, a BA degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

