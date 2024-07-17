Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) dips on weak Q2 outlook, non-ticket revenue landed lower. (00:24) Spot ether (ETH-USD) ETFs likely to start trading as early as July 23 - report. (01:28) Musk moving SpaceX to Texas, calls California transgender law 'the final straw'. (02:14)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is down 5.7% premarket as the company trimmed its Q2 revenue outlook to $1.28B, down from its previous estimate of $1.32B–$1.34B.

The airline's (SAVE) non-ticket revenue, which includes fees for checked baggage, carry-on bags, seat selection, is now expected to be 'several dollars lower than anticipated', about $64 per passenger.

The ultra-low-cost carrier anticipates reporting an adjusted loss of $173M to $160M, versus its previous loss estimate of $145M to $120M. Spirit (SAVE) estimates a negative adjusted operating margin between 13.5% and 12.5% for Q2.

The airline attributes this underperformance to 'incremental pressure on ancillary pricing due to changes in the competitive marketplace'.

The airline has been struggling to turn a profit since the pandemic, facing softer demand, Pratt & Whitney engine issues, and the fallout of a planned acquisition by JetBlue Airways.

Spirit expects to release Q2 results in early August.

Exchange-traded funds investing directly in ether (ETH-USD) will likely start trading on July 23, according to a media report dated earlier in the week.

Recall the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved in May certain regulatory requirements from prospective issuers. But the regulator has yet to approve the applicants' S-1 registration filings.

The Block reported, citing one source familiar with the matter that the S-1 filings are due today by 5:30 p.m. ET.

These ether-holding funds, once cleared for trading, will likely attract slower demand than spot bitcoin (BTC-USD) peers, partly "due to the lack of an ETH staking feature in the ETF," Bernstein contended late last month.

SpaceX and social media site X are pulling up stakes in California and joining the rest of Elon Musk’s companies in Texas after California’s new transgender law delivered the “final straw.”

In a post on X, Musk said SpaceX is moving its headquarters from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas, attributing the decision to a new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsome on Tuesday banning school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents of a change in a student’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” the billionaire said on X.

X is headquartered in San Francisco, California and will move to Austin.

Catalyst watch:

The Mirage hotel casino will close in Las Vegas to end the run of one of the Strip's most iconic properties. MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could benefit from higher room rates in the near term due to the combined reduction in total room supply on the Las Vegas Strip from the Tropicana and Mirage closings.

JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon will share his perspectives on the economy, interest rates, global politics, and other topics at an event for wealth management customers.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is flat $80 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.8% at $65,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is down 0.2%. The market in India is closed today for a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares slumped 13% after announcing a leadership transition and a downbeat Q2 outlook.

