Gold Hits Record High Of $2465/Oz Despite Positive U.S. Retail Sales Data

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Gold prices reach a new record high of $2465/oz, driven by post-CPI and rate cut optimism.
  • Despite a resurgent US Dollar, gold’s upward momentum remains strong, briefly dipping before rallying to new highs.
  • June’s US retail sales figures and an upward revision of May’s data had minimal impact on gold’s rally and market expectations for Fed rate cuts.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

By Zain Vawda

Gold prices continue to ride the wave of post-CPI and rate cut optimism as the precious metal nears its previous all-time high around the $2450/oz mark.

This surge comes despite a resurgent US Dollar index, bolstered by

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.77K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News