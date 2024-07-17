Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: July 2024

Jul. 17, 2024 7:40 AM ET
Summary

  • One way to identify opportunities in fixed income is to look at bond yields.
  • Several inflation measures came in lower in June, easing concerns that price pressures were becoming sticky.
  • In June, municipal bonds had their second-best return in 20 years. We expect more fireworks in July from tailwinds such as summer redemptions and a tax advantage over similarly rated corporate bonds.

Fixed income concept. Types of investment security that pay investors fixed interest or dividend payments until their maturity date. Finance business conceptual. Money bag.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Katherine Nuss, CFA

One way to identify opportunities in fixed income is to look at bond yields. That's because yield, which is based on a bond's price and coupon payments, reflects total return potential. Yields can change over time and

