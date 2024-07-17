JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)'s growth target of 3-5% may be too optimistic given a cloudy consumer sentiment. In the current reflationary commodity environment and given the company's historical inconsistency of delivering operating margin improvement, the near term outlook is uncertain, and I believe shares are already fairly valued. Hold.

Why I Am Skeptical on Clorox's Strategy

During an analyst day in 2019, Clorox unveiled its strategy "IGNITE" to drive growth and create value for shareholders, which includes the long-term annual financial goals of:

growing net sales by 2-4% expanding EBIT margin 25-50 basis points generating free cash flow of 11-13% of sales

AT CAGNY2021, just under a year after COVID shut down the US, the company raised its growth target to 3-5%, citing a growing TAM in the away-from-home and international cleaning markets, as well as sustainably changed consumer behaviors. However, in the following years, investors couldn't truly look at its fundamental growth given the normalization of COVID trends, pantry destocking, and the 2023 cyberattack. If we look at its 2019 performance, its categories' weighted average growth was only 1.9%, suggesting the 3-5% growth target might not come easily. The company also has a track record of only meeting the lower end of the guidance range, while the street is estimating ~3% revenue growth for FY25 and FY26. Clorox's organic growth rarely touches 5% and its average historical growth rate is at ~3% (excluding 2020-2021). Recall, CLX's sales and operating profit declined -5% and -9% respectively in F3Q, with both set to be down in F4Q too, which simply is not a strong result.

Visible Alpha

Apart from IGNITE, Clorox also introduced its "Holistic Margin Management" at CAGNY2024 with a general change in messaging around the future drivers of gross margin recovery. With the key contributors (pricing, cost laps) of the hitherto significant gross margin expansion set to ease, it must look for margin opportunities elsewhere, suggesting to me a slower rate of recovery going forward. In other words, it seems like Clorox will have to work harder for the next leg of recovery in gross margins, as opposed to the more mechanical benefits of pricing coming through to offset prior commodity inflation and restoring the supply chain to its pre-Covid status.

Another concern is that Clorox has great exposure to commodities, which recent reflation environment places higher relative risk on its financial results. Longer term, there is nothing particularly unreasonable about targeting 25-50 bps of EBIT margin improvement per annum with productivity, pricing, and operating leverage the key levers. However, what should give investors pause is the inability for the company to demonstrate a consistency of margin improvement over a prolonged period of time as it weathers through the inevitability of economic and commodity cycles.

LSEG

Below are some commodities CLX is exposed to. Recent prices have somewhat eased from the peak, but have been very volatile. I think longer-term, earnings revisions for Clorox will be more volatile vs staples peers, largely owing to its commodity cost exposure and inability to reduce costs fast enough to offset the margin pressure, which means low earnings visibility, and it's going to be a concern as investors/traders generally dislike uncertainties. It is structurally inherent in Clorox’s portfolio and a move that the market has seen in every commodity cycle. However, with more benign commodity prices, a short-term margin recovery may show in FY2025, but I wouldn't expect this to be a continuous development due to the volatile nature of commodity prices, unless the company can restore top line growth or lost consumption following the incident a year ago fast enough.

businessanalytiq businessanalytiq USD/bbl (LSEG) LSEG

The recent quarter's result perfectly proved the above points, showing that era of triple-digit margin expansion appeared to be drawing to a close, as the magnitude of both the expansion (+40 bps) and beat (+95bps) marked a significant departure from the average of the previous 4 quarters (+530bps and +405bps respectively). Clorox’s recent investments in ERP systems should help improve its visibility, but the bottom line is that Clorox will very likely continue to subject investors to a large degree of earnings variability, which should result in a relatively lower multiple vs. peers (all else equal).

Fourth Quarter Preview

CLX reported organic growth of 2% (vs cons 3.1%) last quarter. It was lifted by the international segment, reporting 48% organic growth as price of 45% was taken to offset inflation in Argentina. All 3 other segments widely missed organic growth expectations by 5-10%. The Argentina benefit will not be present anymore due to the divestiture and will impact F4Q’s organic growth in the international segment, becoming a headwind to total net sales. I forecast a 3% drop in revenue this fiscal year, and expect the company to guide below its algorithm of 3-5% net sales growth for 2025 given the weak F3Q result and F4Q outlook.

Below the top line, with slightly more normalized COGS inflation likely more than offset by productivity initiatives, I expect a flat gross margin for the fourth quarter. Recall, the company reported EPS of $1.71, meaningfully outperforming consensus of $1.18, driven by strong gross margin of 42.2% (vs cons 41.3%) and expanded 40 bps from last year. Gross margins consisted of 420 bps of pricing and 140 bps of cost savings, which more than offset a 210 bps headwind from mfg/logistics (mainly coming from Argentina), commodity inflation of 20 bps, 180 bps of unfavorable FX, and 90 bps of increased trade spending.

Nielsen data shows that TDP share (on a weighted-average basis of CLX’s categories) now sits just -60bps below the 2023 pre-cyber average and is fully +420bps ahead of the cyber trough. In FQ4, I expect CLX to have fully regained shelf space, given management's persistent confident commentary that remaining distribution claw-back will occur in F4Q as part of spring shelf-resets.

Nielsen

Recent US scanner data remained weak though, but the sales and volume trends have improved sequentially. It's also worth noting that chairman Linda herself says the US consumer is under a lot of pressure right now, and the pressure may continue for at least 12-18 months more. As such, I forecast a 2% drop in revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. I model SG&A at 14.2% (in-line with historical) and advertising at 12.5% (to match the 11% annual target management has guided), with F4Q EPS estimate coming in at $1.52.

y/y change (Nielsen)

Valuation and Target Price

CLX is trading at 21x NTM P/E, which is at a slight premium compared to its peers' average at ~22x, and a discount to its 5-year average of 25x. Its slower growth staples peers are trading at 18x, which suggests scope for CLX's multiple to compress further.

I am valuing the stock at 20x P/E, which I think reflects a balanced risk/reward of margin recovery, and inflation more in-line with the historical average, amid a potentially challenging consumer environment. In my opinion, this level of discount is warranted given the confluence of risk factors, including reflation and inconsistency of historical earnings delivery. I am applying this to my CY2025 EPS estimate of $7.07, which is based on the model below and street estimates for outer years, assuming a sales normalization starting in FY2025.

My target price for the stock stands at $141, which is slightly more conservative than the current consensus of $147, and represents 4% upside from last close. Hold.

LSEG Market Gems

Upside Risks:

Success of the IGNITE strategy may lift volumes and sales, especially if the company found other margin opportunities under a normalized COGS inflation environment. This will both lift margin and EPS expectations, driving upside revision to my current target price. A better-than-expected consumer environment may lead to more healthy pricing implementation, driving sales growth. Nielsen data already showed sequential sales and volumes improvement for the company; if this trend accelerates, my sales growth and EPS estimates may face upside revisions. Commodity prices may fall further faster than expected, leading to an upside to margins expectation. Prices have eased recently, and if it falls sharply, my estimates for the company will also face major upside risks.

Downside Risks:

Demand may fall further amid an uncertain economic outlook, driving downside to sales growth. Although Nielsen data showed sequential sales improvement, it's still in the negative territory. Given the pressure consumers are facing currently, sales disappointments will lead to downward revision to my EPS estimates. The company has been ramping up its investments in order to improve its digital capabilities. During the third quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased by 40 basis points year over year, reaching 16.6% of sales. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, the management expects these expenses to range between 16% and 17% of net sales. This estimate includes a 2.5 percentage point impact from investments in digital capabilities, the implementation of a more efficient operating model, and costs arising from the recent cyberattack. If investments and costs are higher than expected, this will hurt margin performance and lead to downward revision to my target price. Clorox faces stiff competition from other established players in the consumer products industry, including Church & Dwight, Colgate, and Proctor & Gamble. The company's ability to maintain its market share will depend on its capacity to offer high-quality products at competitive prices and to keep up with promotional activities and new product introductions. Failing to do so could negatively impact Clorox's top and bottom line performances, and in turn, my estimates will face downside risks.

Conclusion

Under a reflationary environment and unstable earnings delivery track record, Clorox may have a hard time hitting its +3-5% net sales growth target in near term. I see downside risks to sales growth and until the company has proven itself, I will be on the sideline for now.