A “Buy” Rating for the Stock of IAMGOLD Corporation

In the previous analysis of the NYSE-listed shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), a “Buy” rating was also recommended. Buoyed by another gold production facility that was on track to be commissioned in Ontario and actually began pouring gold on April 2, this stock was believed to be well-positioned to benefit from an expected sharp rise in the price of gold.

About IAMGOLD Corporation

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation -- hereafter just “Iamgold” -- develops and extracts the yellow metal from three gold resources:

A 100% interest in the 1,925-hectare Westwood project in Quebec, Canada. A 60% stake in the Côté gold project on a 596 square kilometer site in Ontario, Canada. Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) owns 40%. A 90% interest in the Essakane project in an area of ​​274,000 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. The Government of Burkina Faso owns 10%.

As a benchmark to describe the development of the gold price, this analysis refers to the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR) security, hereafter referred to as the "gold price".

How Iamgold Performed Since Last “Buy” Rating

Since the previous “Buy” rating analysis dated October 27, 2023, NYSE-listed shares of Iamgold have risen 69.28%, significantly outperforming the overall US stock market as represented by the S&P 500 change of 35.87%. Growth was driven by higher revenues, rising adjusted earnings, and robust cash flow from continuing operations - the main drivers of the share price - which were fueled by rising gold prices (up 22% per ounce since the last rating) and higher sales volumes in both the fourth quarter of 2023 (up 18.3% year-on-year to 136,000 ounces) and the first quarter of 2024 (up 37.6% year-on-year to 150,000 ounces).

The increase in sales volume was supported by an improvement in the procurement of fuel and other consumables for the Essakane mine (80% of Iamgold's total sales volume). Bottlenecks in the supply chain could be eased somewhat thanks to the operationalization of the population, which managed to reorganize itself in the face of the difficult security situation in Burkina Faso after the terrorist attacks, one of which took place just in the Essakane village at the end of February.

Country Risk Is to Be Mitigated by the Côté Gold Mine in Ontario

The negative factor of the terrorist attack is affecting the entire country and not just the village of Essakane implying a high investment risk as shown by the dark yellow area on the Sprott Mining Risk Heat Map 2024. However, Iamgold intends to mitigate this risk weighing on its overall portfolio by achieving commercial production at its Côté gold mine in Ontario, particularly in the third quarter of 2024 following a successful ramp-up of activities aiming at a 90% throughput rate. Throwing water on the fire of the risk will also be part of the benefits of Iamgold's plan to increase its stake in the Côté gold mine by approx. 10% up to 70% through the buyback of an interest stake from Sumitomo Metal Mining. For this purpose, Iamgold expects to use estimated proceeds of ~US$300 million resulting from a “Bought Deal Financing” of 72 million common shares at US$4.17/share announced on May 21, 2024. Located in Ontario, the project “will be one of the largest in Canada”. It will operate for over 18 years and offers significant growth opportunities as Côté, together with the nearby Gosselin deposits, has estimated measured and indicated mineral resources totaling 16.5 million ounces and an additional 4.2 million ounces of inferred resources, said the company, in addition to proven and probable reserves of 7.17 million ounces at 0.96 g/t. On a 100% basis, Côté is targeting year-end production of 220,000-290,000 ounces in 2024 with the possibility of 495,000 ounces in the best period of the first six years, but let's say an average of 365,000 ounces/year over the life of the operation.

Côté and Westwood carry minimal investment risk according to the Sprott Mining Risk Heat Map 2024.

Production and Costs in 2023 and First Quarter 2024

Despite the security situation in Burkina Faso, continued strong gold production enabled Iamgold to deliver 465,000 ounces close to the upper bound of the full-year 2024 guidance range of 410,000-470,000 ounces, and ounces up nearly 33% to 150,000oz in the first quarter of 2024.

Costs were slightly higher year-over-year in the final quarter of 2023: cost of sales rose 3.8% year-over-year to $1,201/oz; cash costs increased 2% y/y to $1,197/oz; AISC rose 3.8% y/y to $1,735/oz.

Therefore, an easier supply of raw materials in Burkina Faso and cooling of inflationary pressure thanks to the restrictive monetary policy of the central banks have led to cost relief in the 1st quarter of 2024 than the 4th quarter of 2023 compared to their analogous periods: in the 1st quarter of 2024 costs of sales decreased 10.2% y/y to $1,056/oz; cash costs fell 3.7% y/y to $1,053/oz; AISC fell 2.1% y/y to $1,493/oz.

The Bullish Gold Sentiment on Sales, Earnings, and Cash Flows: Catalysts for IAG Shares Under Construction in Q4-2023

The Canadian gold miner saw the average realized gold price grow tremendously from $1,670/oz in Q4-2022 to $2,005/oz in Q4-2023 as the yellow metal in the latter part of 2023 was driven by the following catalysts: Although the trigger in the specific case of the gold rally was the war between Israel and Hamas, nothing has changed in substance: investors seek protection from the risks of geopolitical tensions under the protective wings of gold, which led to a third weekly increase in the price of gold at the end of October, as featured by the Commodity Roundup of Seeking Alpha. Gold also moved very positively with record highs earlier in December 2023 with the narrative of gold as a safe haven investment ahead of a longer-term outlook where the recovery from the Fed's rate hike-induced economic slowdown would be ballasted by the large US debt and fiscal deficit. Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at precious metals and energy transition investment firm Sprott, linked the trigger for the gold rush then – as the consensus still does today – to the rate cut. Not only is the initial rate cut a kind of recession announcement, with the Fed's reversal seeking to avoid the most damaging consequences of previous rate hikes on the economy, but it also encourages holding the safe-haven of gold in the face of long-term volatility in the outlook, at the expense of the declining attractiveness of U.S. Treasuries. With the possibility of a rate cut as early as March to a whopping 88%, gold investors signaled an increased perception of an impending recession when the price of gold hit a “five-consecutive session of gains” in late December 2023. Ruth Crowell, chief executive officer of the London Bullion Market Association, said at that time: “Gold continues to be the safe-haven of choice in periods of uncertainty and high volatility.”

Thus, higher sales volumes coupled with higher prices in Q4-2023 fueled these upside catalysts for shares of IAG: 43.6% YoY jump in revenue to $297.6 million, topping analysts' projection by $3.83 million; a positive turnaround in adjusted earnings to $0.06/share (vs. prior year's quarterly loss of $0.02/share), topping consensus by $0.04/share; a nearly 6-fold increase in cash flow from continuing operations to $69.9 million.

Catalysts for IAG Shares Under Construction in Q1-2024

The Canadian gold miner saw its average realized gold price rise from $1,893/ounce in the first quarter of 2023 to $2,077/ounce in the first quarter of 2024 as the month of March was incredibly positive for the yellow metal: The rise in the price of gold was driven by a strong interest in safe-haven gold from central banks, but especially China, which dealt with concerns about the “high level of government debt” internally so much that it gave restless nights. With US and Chinese balance sheets weighed down by high sovereign debt, the Chinese lived with great anxiety about what the hawkish Fed on interest rates and “the country's persistently weak real estate market” could potentially do to the US economy, and as SP Angel analysts signaled to “the Chinese yuan and local equities”. With the central bank buying gold since October 2022, investors in China saw “gold as the safest haven for their cash”, according to analysts at SP Angel, as well as for the proceeds from the sale of US Treasuries. The latter activity came as China worked to deplete its US dollar reserves, according to Robert Crayfourd and Keith Watson, co-managers of the CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund.

Thus, higher sales volumes and cooled costs across the board, combined with higher gold prices in Q1-2024, provided these upside catalysts for shares of IAG: a 50% YoY jump in revenue to $338.9 million, topping analysts' projections by $49.58 million; a 1.2x YoY jump in adjusted earnings to $0.11/share, topping consensus by $0.08/share; a nearly 6-fold increase in cash flow from continuing operations to $77.1 million.

The Financial Situation Looks Good and Mining and Growth Activities Can Be Maintained Without Problems

Iamgold ended the first quarter of 2024 in a solid financial position, as the company had available liquidity of $693.8 million, 42% of which was in the form of $291.2 million in cash and equivalents, against total debt of $950.4 million. However, approximately $402.3 million of total indebtedness was in the form of available funds for draw-down under the company's credit facility.

Not to mention that cash flow from operations is expected to be robust due to the very promising outlook for the gold price and production with the new mine in Ontario now ramping up. There are sufficient funds to invest $20 million and more in prospective exploration and to cover $215 million in sustaining capital expenditure expected in the full year 2024 for the mining operations in Burkina Faso and Westwood. The mineral activities aim to exploit additional value from 3.051 million oz at 1.21g/t in M&I resources and 0.353 million oz at 1.46g/t in inferred resources at Essakane, as well as 2.425 million ounces at 8.96g/t in M&I resources and 0.743 million ounces at 15.78 g/t in inferred resources at Westwood.

In addition to the credit facility, the total outstanding long-term debt also includes a 5.75% per annum interest-bearing $450 million senior notes due October 15, 2028, and a one-month or three-month SOFR 8.25% variable interest-rate Term Loan with a 3% original issue discount and maturing on May 16, 2028. Total debt also includes a 7.30% weighted average borrowing interest rate with lease obligations of $129.5 million and 5.23% to 5.95% interest-bearing loans secured by mobile equipment of $5.1 million with expiry in 2026.

This third-party financing required the sustainment of finance costs of approximately $21 million on a 12-month basis as indicated in full-year 2023 figures. Operating income is on track to fully offset finance costs as long as the gold price continues to provide strong support, as it appears to do, and IAG continues to increase sales volume.

The operating income improved on a 12-month basis from a loss of $1.3 million at the end of December 2023 to a profit of $68.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and together with the positive factors mentioned, there is also the Côté Gold project to support future growth as it begins to produce the yellow metal at full commercial capacity. An interest coverage ratio potentially significantly above 3.2x means that Iamgold can economically sustain growth plans with debt capital, and this contributes positively to its creditworthiness and expands the financial options that may be available in the future when the Fed lowers interest rates.

A solid financial condition will support the Canadian gold miner and help reap the benefits of the growth outlook as outlined in the following section.

Projected into the Future

The Buy recommendation in this article is supported by an improved production profile for Iamgold. Following the completion of the Côté gold project in Ontario, the miner sees its chances for continued growth increasing.

The valuation is also underpinned by the continued bullish sentiment driving the gold price as it flows into strong cash flow and rising earnings as it facilitates the assets to deliver robust margins, and virtually bullish gold is the main driver of share prices.

The Outlook: Gold price, Production and Costs

On the positive side of the rising gold price, analysts say that demand for the yellow metal will remain high in the coming years. Investors are looking to the metal as a safe investment as the outlook is both uncertain and risky for the value of their portfolios. Geopolitical tensions that seem constantly on the brink of escalation are fueling a sense of uncertainty around the world, and investors seeking growth without too many worries want nothing more than a stable and smooth global market scenario. The stance of the governments on the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East and the monetary policies to bring inflation back to the medium-term target of 2% have some consequences that do not help to be optimistic about growth prospects globally. Then there is the risk of a recession that threatens to be even worse than the current economic downturn after eleven rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to curb rising inflation. What we are talking about here is the risk of a further deterioration of the already slowest growth since the contractions in the first half of 2022 of the US economy expanding at an annual rate of no more than 1.4% in Q1 2024 as consumer spending (approx. 68% of US GDP in March 2024) falls in a way that catches many out of the blue. The risk of a recession, which gains momentum as long as the Fed continues holding interest rates at 5.25 to 5.50 percent, is signaled primarily by two indicators:

Here we have another indicator of approaching economic recession with its shock of panic attacks included for owners of portfolios containing US-listed stocks, a good reason to dust off the old qualities of gold as a safe-haven investment. According to the Sahm Rule , which has successfully predicted the last nine recessions in the US since 1970, a recession in the next few months is a real risk, although it is not yet a baseline scenario for the indicator's analysts.

The inverted yield curve indicator (three-month Treasury yields are currently higher than 10-year Treasury yields: 5.337% versus 4.231%), developed by Duke University professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey , points to future headwinds for the U.S. economy. Since World War II, this index has reliably predicted a recession 8 out of 8 times.

Due to the risks and uncertainties caused in succession by the COVID-19 pandemic, energy crises, galloping inflation, restrictive monetary policy, as well as conflicts due to Russia's illegal aggression in Ukraine and Hamas' attacks on Israel, the price of gold bullion has increased by more than 60% from the pre-pandemic level of $1,500/ounce to $2,418.74/ounce at the time of writing. Given the increasing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, analysts advise investors to continue to build up their physical gold reserves, believing that gold can serve as a popular safe-haven asset in an environment of increased global risks and uncertainties.

BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, expects “gold prices to remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-COVID-19 levels,” when an ounce exchanged hands at a price below $1,600.

Other gold market analysts argue that the above factors could drive the gold price to even touch $3,000/oz in the coming years.

Iamgold is targeting 430,000 to 490,000 ounces of gold in the full year 2024, driven by throughput performance as a result of activities focused on mining efficiency at Essakane and underground development activities at Westwood. The improvement in the security situation in Burkina Faso will also help. Costs are expected to be higher, with cash costs per sold ounce at $1,280 to $1,400 and AISC in the range of $1,780 to $1,940 per ounce sold. This scenario does not include Côté Gold, which will deliver more ounces of gold from Q3-2024 and will tend to soften costs.

The Share Price: Investors Should Chase the Dip

At the time of writing, NYSE-listed shares of Iamgold were trading at $4.21/share, giving it a market capitalization of $2.36 billion. Shares traded above the MA Ribbon and were also much closer to the upper limit of the 52-week range of $1.99 to $4.60 than its lower limit. Shares, as illustrated in the chart below, are in the upper phase of the stock price cycle.

The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator of 65.46 is very close to the historical upper limit of 70, suggesting that shares do not have much room to trade higher from current levels, but need to pull back a bit first.

As the pullback could be strong in the coming weeks according to downside catalysts below, investors may want to wait for a significant decline before implementing another Buy rating.

The growth prospects for Iamgold are solid, but they need gold to help leverage the value, which is ultimately reflected in the share price appreciation, and this is because this stock is correlated with the price of gold, which is also cyclical. As the price of gold moves up and down, so does Iamgold's share price. And when the price of gold falls for a short time, Iamgold's shares are also likely to go down. This was recently the case in early June with IAG, which gave back some of its earlier gains.

Gold prices were bearish in late May due to changing market sentiment regarding the Federal Reserve's move on rates, and the downtrend in the metal's MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator suggested gold was determined to declare “here is floor” but at lower levels, according to David Morrison’s, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, comment on the indicator.

Carla Mozee, News Editor at Seeking Alpha, also reported that gold was being sold off after minutes from the May 1 Fed meeting showed policymakers sticking to their “higher-for-longer” stance on rates as inflation looked to be persistent. Traders then took with them US dollars (DXY) and 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds to the top of the tower.

IAG shares were under downward pressure for days, falling sharply, and by around 12 June they had corrected by 15% from their peak on May 20.

The strong headwind was likely due to fixed-income traders seeing November as able to fend off tough competition in a play-off with September, when “the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates” is the game, as Frank Watson, market analyst at Kinesis Money, suggested in a note.

The same dynamic is likely to work again. The decline in the IAG share price may resume as the Federal Reserve is oriented to keep interest rates high for a while, which negatively affects gold, and IAG is positively correlated with changes in the gold price. The high-interest rate environment increases the opportunity cost of owning gold, which does not provide income, as opposed to US Treasuries, which generate income due to fixed interest rates.

Bolstered by resilient labor conditions, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the Federal Reserve Board is still not fully convinced that inflation is moving back to the medium-term target of 2%. This was first suggested by the Chairman of the Fed at the panel discussion at the European Central Bank's monetary policy conference in Portugal earlier this month and later reiterated in his prepared remarks to US Congress on July 9. Mainly because the Q1 data doesn't support that feels confident about it, and disinflation is showing only modest progress, he signaled.

The 206,000 nonfarm payrolls added in June 2024 are a major revival of the illusion that only 108,000 jobs were added in April 2024. Also good for the Fed is that the US unemployment rate rose from 4% in May 2024 to 4.1% in June 2024 but remains too far below the long-term average of 5.7% for the US.

The resilient labor situation is such that consumption is still not slowing enough for the Fed to start cutting rates. On top of this, no one seems to want to consider it, but we do, and we think someone on the Fed board does too: The current summer vacation, when people tend to spend more, could give the inflation team fresh energy in the fight against the Fed's disinflation policy. As the Fed tries to analyze the consumer situation as clearly as possible after the summer holiday euphoria, US households may further complicate the picture, with the Fed struggling to identify the right signal to reverse monetary policy. And so, the yellow metal price could still face short-term headwinds from a Fed that is very reluctant to abandon its "Higher-For-Longer" stance on interest rates, and the impact will potentially be on Iamgold's stock on the NYSE market as well.

Conclusion

Iamgold Corporation shares have a promising future of growth, driven by these upside factors: The first crucial one is the expected rising gold price as a safe haven against the tricky monetary policy for the US cycle and geopolitical tensions. The other important factor is an improved production profile and lifted growth prospects as the Côté Gold project in Ontario ramps up to large, low-cost commercial production in the third quarter of 2024 while Iamgold finances an operation to increase its stake in the asset to a total of 70%.

The Côté Gold Project is critical to Iamgold's growth and has the potential to increase the company's current gold production by 60%, as the Côté Gold Project will operate as one of Canada's largest gold mining deposits for the next 18 years.

What also bodes well for Iamgold's growth is that gold operations are returning to healthy form in Essakane despite the security situation in Burkina Faso, and solid financial conditions are supporting efforts to streamline mining operations across the board to deliver robust throughput while keeping an eye on costs.

Faced with the rosy outlook, shares of Iamgold are not expensive, but as they offer opportunities to take advantage of lower prices as they move in tandem with the cyclicality of gold prices, investors may want to wait to add shares. There may be a dip in future weeks due to headwinds for gold prices from the Fed, which is sticking to a "higher-for-longer" policy of interest rates.