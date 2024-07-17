U.Ozel.Images

No car company that I follow or invest in has had as tricky a time as Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY). The company, a French somewhat market-leading business in some sectors, has gone through some of the harshest times of any automotive out there for the past few years. Its credit rating has been cut to the bone, and it's one of the only majors with a non-investment-grade credit at BB+. Moody's has also recently updated its rating. It also has an abysmal yield for the sector, and for the valuation, at less than 4% while I have YoCs of over 8% on most of my automotive investments. These are also at higher ratings on an investment grade basis.

However, out of all automotive, none that I know of trades as cheaply as Renault. It's currently at a valuation of below 5x P/E, which makes it on par with some insurance companies. And this is without a doubt interesting in its own right.

So in this article, I'm going to deconstruct Renault as an investment and take a look if you can actually invest at this particular time in the company's market cycle. I still have a small position in the company after exiting it after the post-COVID-19 surge (at a profit, albeit a very small one), but the size of my position is very limited.

So let's see what we have here.

Renault for 2024 - A good or not a good company?

On paper, Renault should honestly be a very good business to invest in. And let me state, to begin with, that Renault is undervalued, and I do consider it to be a "BUY".

Now that that's out of the way, let's look at specifics.

Renault still owns 40.4% of Nissan, while Nissan in turn owns 15% of Renault as well as 34% of the company Mitsubishi. These companies have a very famous alliance, and under the new agreement that's been going in force recently, the company transferred 28.4% of Nissan ownership into a sort of French "trust", which means that Renault now has 15% ownership - just as Nissan has of Renault. The trust itself sells as and if Renault directs it to do so.- and has been doing so as well. That's part of how Renault has been cutting down debt, which has resulted in a long-term debt/cap for the French automaker of less than 10%. That's a sort of record in the automotive industry for this size.

Renault IR (Renault IR)

Aside from these ownership relationships, Renault also owns almost 100% of Dacia (Romanian), as well as 80% of Samsung motors out of South Korea.

The combination of all of this means that Renault stands as part of one of the largest automotive businesses in the world. The alliance together enjoys streamlined procuring, purchasing power, and the obvious ability to share platforms and tech, which in today's automotive world seems to be an absolute must.

It's been some years since I last covered Renault - before the massive turnaround in fact. As a result of this turnaround ("Renaulution" as it was called by the business), the company has split ICE and EV (EV is called "Ampere", there was a considered IPO, but it was canceled)

The Renault alliance, thanks to its various ownerships and above all, French dominance, sees Renault/the alliance as being the third-largest automotive business, behind only Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Stellantis (STLA). But the difference is, that these companies have been moving far better forward than Renault.

However, Renault has definitive advantages

Let's start with Dacia. Nowhere in Europe is there a low-cost budget brand as cheap or as "good" (for the money) as Dacia. Dacia is doing well, market of value-conscious buyers with models like the Dacia Logan. This is fairly huge, as I see it. While I myself would not drive a Dacia, I know many people who swear by the cars as a very cheap - not just to buy but to own as well - mode of transportation.

It's not for nothing that Renault's own homepage prominently features "Dacia Days", rather than any one of its other or even namesake brands. The brand Dacia is quite simply doing very well. Dacia is also growing in market share, and is now well beyond Nissan, well beyond Subaru, and other brands out of the east, and is starting to overtake Ford (F) in some markets as well.

Renault IR (Renault IR)

It's also called the "conquest tool" for the Renault group, as you can see below

Renault IR (Renault IR)

Also, it's completely fair to say that Renault has, in fact, turned things around.

Renault IR (Renault IR)

So, all of these things mean that things for Renault are, in fact, far from as bad as they once were. With sales growing across the board - even Alpine is up, with drivers being both ICE and EV. The company has confirmed its 2024E operating margin and FCF at above 7% and over €2.5B for the year. These results are the latest in a line of annual improvements that have left shareholders who bought at the bottom fairly well off. My own position is in the green. Drivers for the performance are the three main brands - Renault, Dacia, and Alpine - and new product launches are coming.

Renault IR (Renault IR)

The company is even, as you can see, cross-pollinating the portfolio by lifting the "duster" into the Renault brand as well, from Dacia where it has been an absolutely "loved" car - an SUV with at one time a new model price below $13,000 (not any longer though).

Renault has successfully cut costs and streamlined its operations. Its monetization of the shares in Nissan has enabled the company to go into a low-debt sort of business, and the prioritization is clear - get investment grade back to improve this further, and to use its strong cash generation to finance the future of the company.

Renault is partnering with leading companies to drive this as well. An alliance including Renault, Volvo, and CMA CGM is pushing into Flexis SAS JV, targeting the market for electrified vans with the target of lowering costs for logistics players.

More monetization of Nissan shares might be on the table as well. Almost 100M shares at a value of almost €360M were disposed of, with the sole target of a return to IG and delevering. Here is the evolution of that position.

Renault IR (Renault IR)

In short, Renault has gone from being a highly-indebted and levered automotive player with a high yield and somewhat dubious future to one of the lowest indebted automotives, albeit now with BB+. The yield is also scrapped down to sub-4% (no telling when it will return up), and growth can be considered uncertain for any company with the accuracy of this one.

Still, let's look at the risks and upsides to the company here.

Upside and risks (including macro) for Renault

Renault has both bad and good sides here - as any company. Let's start with some positives.

The obvious one is the alliance with several strong partners. This sort of scale and power that makes Renault the second-largest automotive producer in Europe is neither insignificant nor unlikely to return in growth. Renault can achieve scale other manufacturers can struggle to do - and it's a larger LVP than even Volkswagen, behind on Stellantis as things stand now.

I will mention again, that owning Europe's premiere budget brand (just look at sales development and market share) is not small either. Once they fit an EV into that below a $30,000 price point, there will be significant growth - and profit - as well for those who are looking for a vehicle like that.

However, drawbacks and risks are present as well. First off, and the reason why I'm not pushing heavier into these stocks, is a global overcapacity of production, especially in EV's. The market is simply not set to absorb the volumes that these companies seem set to produce. This increases pricing pressure, and Renault (the brand), simply isn't the most loved brand in many markets outside of France.

This in turn can hamper profits.

Secondly - and this is a risk it shares with Benz, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) as well as Volkswagen, Renault is home to a very unionized workforce. Any profit it makes is subject to board influence from union-selected board members - and threats to profit if workers demand wage increases or refuse cuts in labor or other factors are very real - they have, in fact, happened before.

Usually, I find it a positive when there's government ownership. But this is not the case when it comes to cars. The French government has a substantial ownership stake in Renault, and can (and has) been used to influence major decisions. It's also not wrong to call France burgeoning socialist, or traditionally socialist, and this is the environment you're dealing with.

Not as attractive as some alternatives.

Valuation for the company would dictate the upside here as follows.

Valuation for Renault at sub-5x P/E - the company has upside, but not as much as you might think given the discounting

At first glance, you might think that Renault is a no-nonsense "BUY" here, but I would say that this is not the case. Yes, the company is cheap, but the monetization of Nissan has also taken away a lot of the company's financial strength and upward potential. I once had PT over €75/share, but as of now, I'm lowering it to below €70/share to account for these sales (albeit at a very good tradeoff).

Out of a peer group that included German and international automotive. Renault is actually not the cheapest - at least not on a fair-value basis. Out of a P/B and P/E, the company is among the cheapest, but this is also to take into account the fact that the yield is very low.

The forward upside is mostly based on how much you expect Renault to grow. Estimating it at a 5-6 year average, the company has an upside of 23% annually until 2026E. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link)

F.A.S.T graphs Renault Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Renault Upside)

Because Renault misses its estimates more often than it actually hits them, I do not consider this to be likely on a forward basis. Also note that the estimate for 2024E is an adjusted growth of upwards of €12.24, or 53%. Possible? Yes, but likely?

I do not necessarily agree. Assuming underperformance and discounting the company by 40-50% for the failure rate, we instead get growth rates that put the company's fair value between €58-€68/share. Looking at other analyst assumptions for where they price this company, some of the moving parts include the previously announced but now-canceled Ampere IPO. The company claimed the reason for pulling it was no longer needed - I believe it had to do with poor valuation and performance in BEVs - just look at things like Lordstown.

Based on the company's estimate of 7.5% EBIT margins and the cash flow, I forecast as 5-6% increase in revenue, and I will allow for the 7.3-7.5% EBIT. Disruption potential also remains high due to Ukraine as well as soft economic conditions in some auto markets. I also remain cautious due to historical margin levels, which have fluctuated quite a bit. At a 9-12% CoC, we reach €58-€68/share, which I choose to put on the higher end at €66/share to allow for a lower cost of capital due to leverage decreases and lower interest rates, assuming improving credit spreads as Renault's profile improves.

Based on this, I give you the following thesis, which does result in an upside.

Thesis

Renault is, at heart, an attractive business with a solid upside. Even if you discount the company heavily and halve the company's expected forward growth, you're still left with a company that has the potential to outperform the market.

And it's set to do so with a number of advantages, including owning Europe's #1 budget brand, which's also growing at a very substantial rate. The company cannot rightly be called cheap, and it doesn't have the best yield nor does it have the best credit rating. But it's recovering, and I would give it the benefit of the doubt here if there are no better options available.

For that reason, I give Renault a price target of €66/share with an upside from a current share price of €50/share and consider the company a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 4 out of 5 of my criteria here, which turns Renault into a "BUY" at this particular time, albeit not a cheap one.

