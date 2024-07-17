Robert Way

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is one of so many China-exposed stocks that trades with a compelling valuation. What’s more, free cash flow on this $192 billion market cap retail behemoth is very high, attracting value investors who might otherwise be reluctant to own shares of firms with high sales from the politically volatile China region.

As of the end of the first half, China traded just 9.6 times earnings, a couple of turns cheaper than its 25-year average. Keep in mind that the nation had traded with a P/E near 25 during its heyday in the mid-2000s. It was also priced moderately richly as recently as early 2021. But the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng have plunged in the last few years, even with a solid bounce from the January low.

I have a buy rating on PDD. This is technically an upgrade as my previous analysis, way back in 2022, was neutral given a near-term technical viewpoint, but I pointed out that the valuation was a bright spot. After a near-double in the past year or so, the stock still features a low valuation given where earnings are trending and how free cash flow has unfolded.

Back in May, PDD reported yet another very strong quarter. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 topped the consensus analyst forecast of just $1.43. It marked a remarkable five consecutive quarters of massive bottom-line blowouts. Shares gained just 1.1% the following session, but the previous four earnings-day performances averaged a rise of about 14%, so this has been among the most impressive earnings movers in the market over the past handful of reporting periods.

Ahead of earnings due out next month, the options market has priced in a 6.4% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the late-August release. Analysts expect $2.76 of non-GAAP EPS, which would be a 92% YoY jump.

Back to the Q1 report, revenue of $12.0 billion, up 131% from a year earlier, was also a strong beat, bettering expectations by $1.44 billion. Revenue from online marketing services and others was $5.88 billion, +56% YoY, driven by a 29% jump in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and a solid ad monetization rate of 4.2%. Revenue from transaction services summed to $6.14 billion, up a whopping 327% from the same period in 2023, largely the result of increased commission revenue from TEMU and its China marketplace. TEMU contributed about $3.5 billion in sales and $9.3 billion in GMV.

Both its domestic and TEMU segments featured large beats, helping to drive not only the stock’s protracted uptrend, but also buoying the broader China stock market. What was particularly impressive was PDD’s margin of 35.3% - a record high. Going forward, the firm forecasts GMV growth of 24% and TEMU GMV of $56 billion, potentially resulting in non-GAAP earnings of $17.9 billion for the year.

Key risks for China’s major e-commerce platform include uncertainty surrounding the Chinese regulatory stronghold on companies operating within its borders, PDD’s ability to keep growing monetization and margins as competition grows, brand and reputational risks, particularly concerning TEMU, and an overall slowdown in China. The recent news that the EU is considering closing off import duty exemptions could negatively affect Shein and TEMU as well.

On the earnings outlook, analysts at BofA see EPS surging 91% this year before an earnings growth slowdown in the out year. But PDD’s bottom line is seen rising at a high pace once again by 2026. Currency-adjusted, BofA’s forecast is slightly more sanguine than the current Seeking Alpha consensus numbers, but the growth path is clearly higher.

And with a high amount of free cash flow having been generated in the past year, to the tune of $11.47 per share, and expected to be realized in the coming quarters, the fundamental situation is solid. Now with a low-double-digit P/E and a free cash flow yield well above 10%, the valuation case is compelling.

If we assume $15 of 2025 non-GAAP EPS and apply a tame P/E of 12, then we are talking about a stock that should be near $180 per share. Of course, there’s relatively high uncertainty with the multiple, but the firm continues to fire on all profit cylinders, so I feel more confident about the earnings estimates themselves.

Consider that if PDD earnings $18 in 2026, the current consensus, and remains with a valuation in the low-double-digit range, then the stock could be near $215 by the end of next year. I assert that an earnings multiple discount to the sector median of three turns is fair – and there’s upside to the valuation if we see a less hostile regulatory environment in China.

Compared to its peers, the No. 1 ranked company in its industry features impressive quantitative factors. Its valuation grade is very strong, which I detailed earlier, while the Dublin-based firm’s growth trajectory is among the best you’ll find in Broadline Retail.

What’s more, profitability trends are best in class while share-price momentum is robust. The sell-side has recently rushed to upgrade the stock too – there have been 30 EPS upgrades in the past 90 days with zero downgrades.

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Thursday, August 29 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

The Technical Take

With a continued attractive valuation, PDD’s technical situation is healthy. Notice in the chart below that shares are in a broad uptrend that began in March 2022. The long-term 200-day moving average is on the rise, indicating that the bulls control the primary trend. There’s also a rising trend channel, with the stock just recently testing the lower bound of that channel.

That tells me that we could see another thrust higher, potentially targeting the upper $100s over the second half. For now, the 200dma acts as support, and the $106 to $111 range has been a key spot historically between the bulls and bears. The all-time high of $213 from early 2021 could ultimately be in play and would align with my more optimistic valuation scenario over the next 18 months. A technical risk is modestly bearish RSI divergence trends we saw at the Q1 peak near $165.

Overall, PDD is in an uptrend and has been outperforming the S&P 500.

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on PDD. The valuation case is very strong today in my view, given the company’s growth path, while its technical chart is likewise attractive.