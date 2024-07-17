Narai Chal/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), incorporated in 1977 and headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington, provides meter manufacturing and meter reading services for water and electricity management as an industrial IoT ("Internet of Things") company, including cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency, and customer engagement solutions with data analytics. The company has three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The essence of Itron's value proposition is "Intelligent Connectivity". Combining its meter reading application with the network control platform and optimization with smart sensors, the company is capturing the data from its system and offering intelligent management of energy and water distribution and usage. In particular, it offers "managed services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), technical support services, licensed hardware technology, and consulting services" that can connect, analyze, and optimize energy distribution to allow automation or informed decision with embedded intelligence.

Itron: Value Proposition of Intelligent Connectivity (Company Presentation)

This value proposition has several main market applications in utility companies, municipalities of the Smart City, and broader IoT markets in industries.

Itron: Grid Edge Intelligence Portfolio (Company Presentation)

Itron has experienced revenue growth that is similar to how it did in 2012 and 2020, but for the first time, its net income is gaining at a similar pace to its revenue and EBITDA. The company has two parts of revenue streams, one is Product Revenue at 87% and the rest is Service Revenue. Its Product Revenue grew by $111 million YoY while the cost of revenue for this segment has only grown by $59 million. Its operating expenses, on the other hand, were cut down by $24 million or 14.4%.

Itron: Revenue vs Earnings (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Specifically, the Network Solution segment generates the majority of its revenue at 67%. This segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, sensors, and network infrastructure that could be controlled by related head-on management software as a complete solution. This is interesting because it's where the automation happens. The automation of meter reading ('AMR'), advanced meter infrastructure ('AMI') of water, electricity, and gas, and distributed energy resource management ('DERM'). As a result, the network in this segment can enable smart grid technology, automate distribution, implement smart street lighting, and detect leaks in both water and gas applications. The same network can be multipurpose and flexible in the application for smart city and utility on a large scale, and industrial IoT on a local scale.

ITRI (ITRI)

From a growth point of view, Itron has been clipping deals with municipalities around the world as well as in the US. For this, year alone, it has expanded its water meter solution in Indonesia, started a project for Belgium's street lighting, made the first successful deployment in Costa Rica, unveiled a cutting-edge Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution (LV DERMS) for the Australian market, providing water distribution system in Australia and New Zealand, being selected to provide advance metering infrastructure for Bangladesh, and has signed its first channel sales partner in Italy. Domestically, its partnership with Xcel to deploy Gen™5 Riva™ distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled electric smart meters has reached 2 million sets serving 3.7 million customers in eight states. Besides the municipalities, it made a partnership with the Mobility House to build a Fast & Flexible Interconnect (FIX) program to enable reliable EV charging under constrained distribution for utility companies. At the end of the day, North America is still its most significant revenue source, contributing 80% to the total revenue.

ITRI (ITRI)

Itron's revenue backlog has been increasing while the total booking has largely been flat. Management expects the full-year book-to-bill ratio at 1:1 or better. Guggenheim raised its rating on Itron expecting better booking this year with improved momentum, according to Seeking Alpha. In terms of the pricing of the total backlog, it is at 70-30 level, meaning "70% is either new or repriced or shorter-term pricing levels", and there is "30%, a little less, that is not repriced or not protected indexed in some way". To make it more precise on how much backlog is going to be realized in the near term, we divided them by the twelve-month mark. To look at it this way, its current backlog is about $2 billion within 12 months and $2.5 billion afterward. Given its total bookings are slightly above $2 billion, it can be expected to continue at the current level or higher if more new bookings are received, although its current total bookings level is about 25% off its high in early 2022. By the end of March this year, its total backlog has been reduced to $4.3 billion from $4.511 billion shown in the chart below. Its total bookings have been $361 million for the first quarter, indicating a $211 million backlog has turned into bookings, and $150 million was from new bookings.

ITRI (ITRI)

Most of its margins have been recovering and are poised to kick into a higher gear of growth. Its overall gross margin is at 34% currently, with the Outcomes segment at the highest gross margin at 40% and Network Solution at 34-35%. The overall operating margin is currently around 9%, with the Network Solution segment achieving the highest operating margin at 25.4%. To be sure, as the largest segment, Network Solution produces almost 3x of the gross profit of the other two combined and generates 4x of the operating income of the other two together. The growth of this particular segment is critical in deciding whether it can materialize that higher growth.

Itron: Margin Update (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Itron has healthy cash flow conversion underlying its revenue growth. Although its revenue grew to one of its top levels in the past ten years, it did not have to extend a large amount of credit to its customers, which resulted in a low level of account receivables. On the other hand, its account payables are still at one of its lowest levels, which indicates it doesn't need to draw much credit from its suppliers. Combining the two, its latest earnings report showed a healthy cash flow conversion that rose from a steep decline from 2021 to 2022.

Itron: Account Receivables vs Payables (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Itron's inventory has reached a level unprecedented in the past ten years. Its inventory is close to 50% of revenue and 80% of account receivables. Since its revenue has been growing fast, it could be a way to prepare for higher demand as it accounts for half a year's revenue. To bring this level down, it will need its revenue to grow at 10-20% faster in the next 12-18 months. The risk is that should inventory persist at this level for longer, it could hamper the gross margin since the company categorizes the inventory write-down in cost of revenue.

Itron: Inventory Analysis (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The smart grid market is expected to more than double in five years, with a growth rate of 20.8% CAGR. This is not only from the electrification from renewable energy that needs better grid control and energy distribution, but also from the demand for water resources that can share the same network for more smart management. Since Itron serves markets worldwide, it can be expected to continue a strong growth momentum in the next five years with the fastest growth in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, where it all has footprints, although the majority of the drive is still from North America. On the other hand, considering the smart grid market globally has been growing at 17-18% in the past five years, this is only slightly faster. One thing we can draw from this forecast is that Itron has the industrial trend backing to grow at least the similarly at its recent pace for the next five years.

Smart Grid Market Global Forecast To 2029 (www.marketsandmarkets.com)

Financial Overview & Valuation

Itron: Financial Overview (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Although Itron's price has almost doubled in the past two years, it has been rising from a trough, which is why the base effect makes it look like a surge. Its price currently is at where it was in 2021, and its price-to-earnings ratio has been on the decline, falling from about 80x to now 30x, sitting in the middle among its peers.

If we zoom out for a longer history, it shows that the current price, although similar to where it was in 2021, the valuation is more reasonable because of the improved earnings. This has brought the P/E ratio back down close to its average ratio in the past twenty years.

Given the development plans it has around the globe, Itron needs strong free cash flow to support it. Its price-to-free cash flow ratio is also in the middle range at 34.96x. Although we don't consider it expensive, it is important to recognize that Itron has recently climbed out of a period of lower top-line and bottom-line prints. It has the momentum to grow higher, but the backlog breakdown by time indicated it is also possible to be right at where it is in terms of total bookings within 12-18 months. Overall, we think it is fairly valued, not too expensive but not cheap either.

Conclusion

Itron's innovative approach to bringing data analytics to generate intelligent resource management for utility companies and municipalities around the world has strong demand and growth momentum. Since recovering from a recent slump, investors have greatly rewarded its stock price with a 50% jump. We are bullish about its outlook but think for the next 12-18 months, it could be right where it is for its topline growth. In other words, the company will need to translate the strong industrial demand into consistent growth. For now, we recommend a hold.