Itron: Smart Growth Depends On Smart Grid Control

Jul. 17, 2024 9:06 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
758 Followers

Summary

  • Itron's smart energy and resources management system is growing customer demand around the world this year.
  • The company's strong momentum has pulled it out of a slump that occurred from 2021-2022.
  • Its stock prices have been handsomely rewarded by the investors, up by 50% in less than a year.
  • Both its backlog breakdown and the inventory suggest that it can maintain its current top-line level but perhaps not higher.
  • Its stock is fairly valued at its historic average.

The electrical inspector engineer checking the status multimeter of the distribution board load panel at the factory

Narai Chal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), incorporated in 1977 and headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington, provides meter manufacturing and meter reading services for water and electricity management as an industrial IoT ("Internet of Things") company, including cloud-based demand response, energy

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
758 Followers
We are a data-oriented analyst with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, cryptocurrency, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Subscribe for more in-depth views here: www.watersideinsight.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ITRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News