Pool Corp.: A Dive Into This Dominant Niche Market Leader

Jul. 17, 2024 10:03 AM ETPool Corporation (POOL) Stock
Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
914 Followers

Summary

  • Moats and Monopolies focuses on high-quality compounding companies, with Pool Corp. recently added to our portfolio.
  • Pool has a vertically integrated and near monopolistic business model, offering potential alpha to investors.
  • The article discusses Pool Corp.'s distribution, retail, production, CRM platform, future risks, valuation, and chance of beating the market.
  • POOL stock is a long-term buy from here.

Player moving pieces on chessboard

vm/E+ via Getty Images

Moats and Monopolies

At Moats and Monopolies, we write exclusively about companies that we own in our publicly shared portfolio, which has been comfortably beating the S&P since we began to share it on Seeking

This article was written by

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
914 Followers
Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.Our portfolio is openly shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of POOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About POOL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
POOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News