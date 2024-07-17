Pool Corp.: A Dive Into This Dominant Niche Market Leader

vm/E+ via Getty Images

At Moats and Monopolies, we write exclusively about companies that we own in our publicly shared portfolio, which has been comfortably beating the S&P since we began to share it on Seeking Alpha just over a year ago. We recently purchased Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) and in this article, we will discuss what we like about its vertically integrated and near monopolistic business model, and why it may offer alpha to patient, long term-minded investors buying at current levels.

What is Pool Corp. in 100 Words?

Pool Corp. is the world’s largest distributor of all the parts required to build and maintain residential and commercial pools. In the past few years, it has expanded its business, primarily through acquisitions, which gives it the potential to be fully vertically integrated. Although primarily a B2B distributor, it has a razor and blade recurring revenue business model, as built pools require plenty of regular maintenance, renovation and chemicals to keep them in peak condition. Moving forward, it seeks to venture into software and CRM products for its professional customers, offering a potentially higher margin revenue profile in the future.

Pool Corp.: The Distributor

If you know anything about this great little company, then you'll probably think of it as a distributor - the middle man between the companies making things and the companies selling things. Distribution in that regard can be a wonderful place to be in the value chain, taking a little cut from managing the flow of goods from factory to retail. It currently operates 442 (mostly US-based) sales centers for its customers - companies and professionals or build, service, maintain, upgrade and clean swimming pools, predominantly those at people's homes.

This network ensures that these customers can be based more or less anywhere in the US and have easy access to one of Pool Corp's distribution centers. The company is aiming to open 10 or so more each year, a mix of organic growth and acquiring independents and small chains. Its scale gives it the benefit of extrapolating maximum value from producers, whilst also offering its customers the broadest range of options for end consumers. Further, its specialism within the niche of swimming pools attracts professionals more than say a Home Depot (HD) or other Big Box retail outlet, which offer narrow choices without the expertise and experience of Pool's on the ground employees, the average tenure at the company for which is an impressive 7.8 years.

Pool Corp.: The Producer

In recent years, the company has been looking to expand its primary business into other revenue streams - to quote directly CEO Peter Arvan from the company's recent investor day "where appropriate, we will also look at opportunities for vertical integration". The company has always produced chemicals, but acquisitions over the past decade have expanded the company's vertically-integrated chemical plant capacity for private label chemicals, tiling and other pool products. Over the past year, output has tripled, and as it is higher margin than the distribution business, the company feels that its impact alone could contribute almost half a percent to overall gross margin.

Pool Corp.: The Retailer

The 2021 acquisition of the US' largest retail franchise for swimming pool supplies - Pinch A Penny - offers the company the potential to become more fully vertically integrated in some of its product lines. Naturally, it offers more revenue to the company, with average annual sales of $2 million across its 280 or so stores. New openings are ramping up post acquisition to connect with Pool Corp's existing distribution network. Further, the addition of Pinch A Penny brought retail expertise supporting Pool Corp as a producer and distributor to reflect upon and update its retail ready product lines.

It also gives Pool Corp a way to further reinforce its flywheel within its Pool 360 software ecosystem (more later). It's getting up-to-date feedback on what is selling and what is in demand, to support recommendations for its professional customers and offering the potential for further integration across Pool Corp's suite, such as connecting pool water quality test software to specific recommendations of its retail chemical products.

Like most home construction and adjacent chains, Pinch A Penny also offers its customers services directly from store, such as maintenance and cleaning - yet another opportunity for integration with existing parts of Pool Corp, such as National Pool Tile, which can offer the tiling solutions for Pinch A Penny.

Pool Corp.: The Data and Software Platform (Yes, Really)

As we have seen so far, Pool Corp has become a highly integrated and dominant player in its niche. If it was a large technology company and not a mid-cap player that ostensibly only distributes pool equipment, then I believe there would be challenges to break it up. Its tentacles are everywhere, and its next chapter will see it further tighten its stranglehold.

WaterTest is a subscription software service that allows customers to test water in pools and spas. As aforementioned, it can also recommend specific products that can help fix issues and, of course, be bought directly or ordered to the nearest distribution center. Oh, and the chemicals are also produced by the company.

If you thought charging people to be recommended and sold your own products wasn't already great, you should also know that WaterTest is also the gateway drug into Pool360, a new fully comprehensive software solution that Pool Corp sees as another future driver of growth.

Around a third of all residential pools in the US are maintained by a pool service professional, the vast majority of whom will have regular interactions with the company due to their distribution dominance and increasing retail presence. Pool360 is essentially a sales and CRM platform that these professionals, many of whom are sole traders or employ a handful of others, can use for a variety of tasks to make their small businesses more efficient. "They're good at cleaning pools, but they're not marketing geniuses" - CEO, Peter Arvan.

With this in mind, the software offers solutions for maximizing the efficiency of pool cleaning routes, scheduling assistants, automates billing and invoicing as well as helping to market and promote businesses and, of course, it fully integrates with Pool Corp's retail and distribution networks. Reducing time on these admin tasks and increasing available work hours allows for more money to be earned for professionals, and this value add further strengthens relationships between Pool Corp's customers as well as the company's leadership within its industry niche. Further, the app allows professionals to see the real time availability and pricing of items needed for maintenance and renovation work and thus supports them in making quick and accurate quotes; the required products are then immediately available and out in the lot to be put straight into vans at distribution centers.

Pool Corp. Opportunities and Risks

Now we've seen how Pool Corp. makes their money and reinforces their competitive advantage, what are the opportunities for further growth? As mentioned at the beginning of the article, swimming pools offer the company a razor and blade model of growth - the more swimming pools that are installed, the more recurring revenue from weekly chemical products to regular maintenance and ad hoc redesign and renovation products. The average annual spend for a homeowner on their residential pool in the US is $1800, and Pool Corp. can be paid several times in those transactions whether through the production of the chemicals needed, distribution or retail sales or through the software used by professionals.

The total addressable market is expanding organically over time as net new pools are being added to homes, and they should continue to do so. Swimming pools add value to a property, improve the quality of life for homeowners and with long-term changes in climate in many areas of the world, offer end users a place to cool off and enjoy/survive warmer seasons. Each year, existing pools get older and available technology for potential upselling improves. From automatic pool cleaning robots (just like robotic lawn mowers or vacuum cleaners) to improved heating and lighting, just like any other part of the home, over time, you will likely want to upgrade and improve features or even change the design and look as you would with redecorating a room in the house.

The company also has plenty of potential to expand into international territories; with less than 10% of its current sales coming from outside of the US, there's plenty of scope for applying the playbook across the increasingly warm countries in central and Western Europe as well as in other markets such as Australia and Asia.

Although Pool Corporation is a dominant market leader with plenty of opportunity to increase its vertical integration and extract more value for itself from its niche, there are risks involved with owning the company.

Like other high ticket consumer discretionary products, the construction of new swimming pools is highly reliant on the capacity for end users to afford them, and are as such beholden to the whim of the macroeconomic climate with recession, inflation and interest rates potentially affecting demand. There is therefore an element of cyclicality involved in the company, and recent downtrends in the company's stock price have largely been connected to the lagging impact of inflation and management's subsequent and recent cut in guidance.

Further, despite the way in which the company has positioned itself as the leading provider of pool supplies and accessories to professionals who offer cleaning and maintenance as well as DIY consumers via retail, there is literally not a single thing they do that is in theory completely defensible. A professional pool cleaner could choose to purchase a chemical that wasn't produced by the company and get it from a general hardware store such as Home Depot or Lowe's (LOW). A DIY end user might just want a functional pool and not be concerned about the limited range of tiling for example that can be provided by a non-specialist rival. The company relies on the convenience offered by the scale and scope of its network and integrations, as well as the relationships that it has with its customers.

Finally, larger rivals can try to compete directly with Pool Corp for access to its niche market, for example, Home Depot have recently acquired SRS Distribution, which could have an impact on the company's market share and thus future sales and earnings.

Pool Corp. Valuation and Chance of Beating the Market

The matrix below looks at potential total returns if bought today and held over the course of the next 10 years. Here are our assumptions:

Pool Corp believes that its can grow its top line sales on a long-term basis between 6-9% per year, which is the expected growth for the total market for swimming pools plus the assumption that they will be able to slowly increase their market share and sell more products, which is a fair assessment based on what we have learned about the company so far in this article.

The evolving product mix with an increased amount of private label chemicals and the higher margin software being sold as subscription services to its customers should allow margins to expand, both gross and net.

The company has historically spent around 45% of its cash flows on stock repurchases, buying back around 2% of its diluted share count each year, and has very little stock-based compensation that it pays out across the organization (around 4% of its net income).

The company pays out a dividend yield of around 1.3% based on a stock price at the time of writing of $327. With a total payout of around 35%, even with the recently lowered guidance for EPS for full year 2024, we would still expect the company to maintain their dividend and add to its 13-year streak of annual dividend increases. To be conservative, we have assumed an annual dividend increase of 8% per year, lower than that of our assumed EPS growth.

In terms of exit earnings multiple in 2034, a company with the market dominance of Pool Corp should always assume a higher than market average one. We would anticipate further PE reduction to around 22-24, significantly lower than its 5-year average of 30, and a little lower than its current 26.

We believe that with a base of 6-9% revenue growth, higher margins and buybacks, we would expect the EPS to grow between 10-12% CAGR over the next decade. Of course, there will be ups and downs due to the aforementioned cyclicality of new pool builds. However, the past decade has seen EPS growth at a compounded annual rate just shy of 20% (with a stock return around 18% per year), so we feel these numbers may be quite conservative.

Our assumptions can be seen marked in bold on the matrix below. Over the next decade, we would expect a total annual return of between 10%-13%, which should provide Alpha over the market as well as provide a dividend yield on cost of 3% out 10 years. Not a high yield, sure, but certainly a good addition to its stock market return. Further, we feel that we have been quite conservative in our EPS growth figures and the company produces a lot of free cash flow that could see them being more aggressive than assumed with buybacks; it could also grow EPS at a faster rate should the high margin parts of the business become a larger percentage of the total revenue mix. You can also check your own assumptions on the matrix below and share them in the comment section.

For a frame of reference:

Current TTM non-GAAP PE: 26

Red = 8% or less annual return

Orange = between 8% and 12% annual return

Green = 12% or more annual return

Final words

Pool Corp. is a high quality compounder, that reinvests its free cash flow aggressively into acquisitions and expansion of its existing revenue streams and into others, many of which are vertically integrated and interconnected. It has established itself as a marker leader and has opportunities to use its playbook in international markets. Further, it is embracing the digital age by offering software solutions to its customers that keep them within the Pool Corp ecosystem and potentially offer a high margin addition revenue moving forward. We do not expect competition to take meaningful market share from Pool Corp, and see this a buy and hold investment that should bring Alpha for years, if not decades to come.

Below, you can see its free cash flow per share chart over the past decade - our favorite chart for an at a glance check of whether a company is successfully compounding and increasing shareholder value.

As always, we look forward to constructive and respectful conversations with you in the comment section below. MaM.