Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Q2 2024 Investment Commentary

The strategy pursues strong long-term returns by holding a concentrated portfolio of 35 to 45 high-quality U.S. mid-cap stocks with the potential for long-term growth and business resiliency.

Market Review

The Russell Midcap Index posted a -3.35% return during the quarter. After notching strong gains in the first quarter, markets declined in April as the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) would enact multiple rate cuts by year-end faded, overshadowing a generally positive earnings season. U.S. economic growth, as measured by GDP, decelerated to longer-term levels, and labor markets showed moderate softening. Inflation remained above the Fed's target level, although companies are finding it more difficult to pass price increases on to the consumer. Higher rates are beginning to impact interest-rate-sensitive companies and economically sensitive consumers, creating a bifurcated market and underpinning an increase in market concentration. Among mid cap stocks, Utilities and Communication Services were the top-performing sectors during the quarter, while Consumer Staples, Health Care and Materials declined the most.

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker PARMX PFPMX Net Expense Ratio 1 0.96% 0.75% Gross Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.76% Inception Date 04/29/2005 04/30/2015 Benchmark Russell Midcap Index Asset Class U.S. mid cap blend Objective Capital appreciation Click to enlarge

Performance Annualized Returns (%) As of 06/30/2024 3 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. PARMX - Investor Shares -5.80 10.06 -1.31 4.98 7.24 PFPMX - Institutional Shares -5.77 10.27 -1.11 5.21 7.46 Russell Midcap Index -3.35 12.88 2.37 9.46 9.04 Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (Parnassus Investments | Responsible Investing Since 1984). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The Russell Midcap Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. Mid cap companies can be more sensitive to changing economic conditions and have fewer financial resources than large cap companies. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

Stock selection in Health Care and Industrials hampered overall returns

The fund (Investor Shares) returned -5.80% for the quarter, underperforming the Russell Midcap Index's -3.35% return. Stock selection within Health Care and Industrials detracted as life sciences tools and freight transportation stocks had yet to rebound.

Top contributors included insurance software provider Guidewire Software (GWRE), which rose on strong fiscal third quarter earnings, and semiconductor equipment manufacturer KLA Corporation (KLAC). Detractors included bioprocessing company Repligen Corporation (RGEN), which reported uneven demand and announced a CEO transition, and trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), which suffered from soft shipping demand.

Top Contributors

Guidewire Software, the leading software provider for property and casualty insurers, reported strong fiscal third quarter earnings highlighted by accelerating growth in annual recurring revenue and structurally higher profitability. With demand increasing and a broad array of strategic partners to guide implementations and migrations, we see a long runway ahead.

KLA Corporation, a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, continued its strong run. We expect KLA will continue to benefit from the increasing complexity of chip designs.

Trade Desk (TTD), a cloud-based media-buying platform for advertisement purchasers, reported a strong quarter based on increasing demand for connected TVs. The stock received another boost after the company announced a partnership with Netflix, which should accelerate Trade Desk's growth.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment used to fabricate integrated circuits. Like KLA, it is well positioned to capture demand driven by increasingly complex circuit designs.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK), the world's largest custodian bank, reported growth in its fee revenue along with well-controlled operating expenses, providing support to management's profitability improvement plan.

Bottom Contributors

Repligen Corporation, a leading bioprocessing company, posted a soft first-quarter revenue result. The stock fell further after the company announced a CEO transition. We are pleased that the well-regarded outgoing CEO will remain as executive chair. We believe Repligen is well positioned to benefit once the cyclical downturn reverses.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, a leading trucking and logistics company that specializes in intermodal services, posted earnings well below expectations due to weaker-than-expected demand and higher costs. Longer-term trends should support demand for freight services and the company's strong service network.

Pool Corporation (POOL), a swimming pool supply distributor, lowered its full-year earnings estimates as demand for new pool construction fell more than expected due to high interest rates impacting big ticket purchases. Most of its revenue comes from maintenance of installed pools, which should be resilient.

Workday, a provider of human capital and financial management software, warned of slower growth in subscription revenue even as first-quarter revenue and earnings topped expectations. We added to our position as it fell to a valuation that we believe does not reflect its revenue growth and increasing operating margins.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) is a leading provider of clinical research services, technology solutions and analytics to the life sciences industry. Shares fell as the cancellation of a large trial affected investor sentiment.

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Guidewire Software, Inc. 3.08 18.15 0.61 KLA Corporation 2.75 18.26 0.53 Trade Desk, Inc. Class A 2.25 11.73 0.26 Lam Research Corporation 2.04 9.80 0.26 Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 2.58 4.70 0.17 Click to enlarge

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Repligen Corporation 1.59 -31.46 -0.48 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. 3.06 -19.50 -0.45 Pool Corporation 1.64 -23.60 -0.33 Workday, Inc. Class A 1.88 -18.03 -0.33 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 2.60 -16.39 -0.30 Click to enlarge

Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Positioning

A focus on increasingly relevant companies

During the quarter, we increased our overweight allocation to the Information Technology sector. In the Software industry, we initiated a new position in BILL Holdings (BILL), which runs leading payments platform Bill.com, and added to our holdings in Workday. We exited our position in Amdocs (DOX), as we saw more upside in our other Software holdings.

Software has been one of our strategy's most-alpha-generative industries, driven by its increasing relevancy, network effects, mission-critical importance and the high incremental margins of the business models. We re-initiated a position in Western Digital (WDC), a manufacturer of memory semiconductor chips and hard disk drives, as we believe earnings expectations are far too low. Semiconductors have been another of our most-alpha-generative industries, thanks to the industry's secular tailwinds and our in-house expertise.

Our biggest reduction in sector weighting was in Consumer Staples, as we exited Sysco (SYY) due to its persistent market share losses. We also reduced our exposure to Health Care, exiting BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) because we're skeptical that the new CEO's plan to reduce expenses and streamline the pipeline will generate outperformance.

Within industrials, we exited CNH Industrial (CNH) following the CEO's surprise resignation. We used the capital to add to our position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, the dominant intermodal freight transportation provider. In Financials, we exited Block (SQ) due to regulatory concerns surrounding its Cash App business.

The common theme in our trades this quarter was to concentrate the portfolio into stocks that we believe are increasing in relevancy. We exited structurally slow growers, turnaround stories focused on profitability instead of growth or companies that faced regulatory hurdles to growth.

Outlook

Looking toward eventual improvement in end markets

While headline economic growth and employment numbers remain positive, and the excitement of artificial intelligence is pushing a concentrated group of stocks to all-time highs, there are crosscurrents under the surface. Less affluent consumers and small and medium-sized businesses are grappling with the effects of persistently high interest rates. The economy seems to be in a rolling recession, where certain industries-such as freight transportation, life sciences tools and housing-are mired in a downturn despite the positive headline numbers.

However, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates later this year, and we expect fiscal spending to remain at elevated levels. Once the uncertainty of the election passes, "animal spirits" may return and help the economy to re-accelerate, potentially broadening the stock market's gains. In this environment, we're maintaining our balanced positioning.

We're overweight freight transportation, life sciences tools and housing. While this positioning detracted from our relative returns, we've held on to or increased our investments in these industries due to our confidence in their prospects. Even if overall economic growth slows, these industries are already experiencing a downturn, which we believe should limit further downside. Our portfolio contains competitively advantaged, secularly growing businesses with strong balance sheets and increasing market share. As demand in their respective end markets eventually improves, we anticipate meaningful upside for our holdings.

Portfolio Activity

Activity Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Bought Western Digital Corp. WDU Information Technology Western Digital stands to benefit from the rapid growth of memory-hungry AI applications. The valuation for Western Digital was low relative to its peers, giving us a way to participate in AI at a reasonable valuation. Bought BILL Holdings Inc. BILL Information Technology BILL presented an opportunity to own a category-leading SMB-focused payments automation platform (Bill.com) at a historically attractive valuation. We believe the market overextrapolated near-term cyclical growth headwinds and underestimated the company's long-term secular growth opportunity. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Activity (Cont'd)

Activity Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Sold Block Inc. SQ Financials We decided to exit Block due to regulatory concerns surrounding its Cash App business. Sold CNHI Industrial NV CNHI Industrials We think the recent unexpected departure of CEO Scott Wine creates significant risk to our thesis that CNH Industrial will be able to execute on its operational improvement plan. Sold Amdocs Ltd. DOX Information Technology Amdocs is a slow-growing, defensive business. We sold the stock as part of a general move to add more upside potential to the portfolio. Sold Sysco Corp. SYY Consumer Staples We exited Sysco due to its slow growth rate and market share losses. Sold BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. BMRN Health Care We exited BioMarin in favor of other health care holdings that we believe have better long-term prospects. Click to enlarge

Sector Weights As of 06/30/24 Sector % of TNA Russell Midcap Information Technology 24.0 14.6 Communication Services 2.5 3.5 Industrials 23.1 19.8 Health Care 9.0 9.3 Financials 17.3 15.6 Consumer Staples 0.0 3.1 Materials 6.2 5.6 Real Estate 4.1 7.5 Consumer Discretionary 10.6 10.4 Energy 0.0 5.1 Utilities 2.3 5.5 Cash and Other 0.8 0.0 Click to enlarge

Ten Largest Holdings As of 06/30/24 Security % of TNA Fidelity National Information Services 3.9 Guidewire Software Inc. 3.7 Roper Technologies Inc. 3.6 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 3.5 Cboe Global Markets Inc. 3.5 KLA Corporation 3.2 TransUnion 3.2 Republic Services Inc. 3.1 Hologic Inc. 3.1 Ross Stores Inc. 2.9 Holdings are subject to change. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Managers

Matthew Gershuny, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

Lori Keith, Director of Research, Portfolio Manager

Ian Sexsmith, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

Glossary Earnings Growth is the change in a company's reported net income over a period of time. Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio is a ratio of a stock's current price to its per-share earnings over the past 12 months (or "trailing" 12 months); whereas, a Forward Price/Earnings (PE) Ratio is calculated using forecasted earnings. Forward Price/Earnings (PE) Ratio is calculated using forecasted earnings. Return on Equity (ROE) is the measures of a company's net income divided by its shareholders' equity. S&P 500® Index: (Registered trademark of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.) is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks primarily traded on the New York Stock Exchange, weighted by market capitalization. Index performance includes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. An individual cannot invest directly in an index. An index reflects no deductions for fees, expenses or taxes, but mutual fund returns do. Allocation Effect: The allocation effect measures the impact of asset allocation decisions on the active return. It reflects the difference between the portfolio weights and benchmark weights, multiplied by the benchmark returns.

