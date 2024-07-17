kb79

Last summer, I believed that it was sour milk in the case of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY). The company did not live up to its promises, focusing too much on growth instead of margins, as losses cast a massive doubt on the future of the business. Even as shares were down significantly already, I failed to see the speculative appeal.

Fast forwarding another year, shares are down to just a dollar per share, while the company has been taking on some net debt, but fortunately losses are rapidly coming down here. This creates an interesting balancing act, which means that speculative appeal has improved a great deal, although any potential involvement is very speculative, with much more margin work to be done.

Better Food (System) For People & Planet

Operating in the niche segment of oat milk, Oatly aimed to create a better food system, both for people and the planet. In its belief, Oatly thinks that a transformation in the food industry is needed to address crisis around climate, health, and consumers. This message has resonated well with younger age cohorts and early adopters, with the company aiming to disrupt a multi-hundred billion dollar dairy market.

The company is for real and not just a hype riding the wave, as the Swedish-based business has been in operations for a quarter of a century. The company aimed to create leading positions in milk, yogurt, creams, spreads, drinks, and even ice cream, all based on oat milk.

With products found in retail shops and food service places such as coffee shops, the company generated $421 million in annual sales in the pandemic year 2020, two-thirds of which generated in Europe, in particular the home market of Sweden.

The company went public at $17 in 2021, and traded the first day of trading at $22, granting the company a $13 billion equity valuation, although including an $800 million net cash position. A $12 billion and change operating asset valuation was huge for a business which generated just $421 million in sales, even as these doubled during 2020, with adjusted operating losses reported at $47 million.

The valuation and losses made me cautious, as shares ended 2021 in the high single digits, fell to $2 by year-end 2022, even traded at just half a dollar last fall, and now are trading around the $1 per share mark.

The reasons for the poor share price developments are easily understood. While revenues rose to $643 million in 2021, operating losses of $213 million were unheard of. Revenues rose another 12% in 2022 to $722 million, with volumes up 19%, prices up just 1% and currency headwind being substantial. With relative pricing down in a relatively inflationary environment, the company reported a huge $395 million operating loss after gross profits came in at just $80 million.

The company guided for 2023 revenues up 23-28% which looked solid, yet the depleted cash balances made that the company resorted to expensive financing, in the form of high single digits convertible notes. This created a tough situation as the company grew first quarter sales in 2023 by 18%. Grow slowed down to 10% in the second quarter, with adjusted operating losses posted at $71 million and $75 million, respectively.

With the company guiding for growth to slow down in the second half of the year, the company was valued at just around $600 million at a dollar per share, amidst a flattish net debt load. Trading at less than 1 times sales, which looked appealing, I was very cautious, as the hole to dig itself out of was huge.

Modest Improvements

Third quarter results reported by Oatly revealed that sales were up just 2% and change, as operating losses narrowed slightly to $67 million. Fourth quarter sales growth accelerated to 4% and change, with full-year sales up more than 8% to $783 million. Growth was driven by the strength in the home EMEA markets, and the Americas to a similar extent, offset by weakness in Asia. Adjusted for a $204 million charge, operating losses narrowed to just $38 million for the final quarter.

The company saw fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA come down to just $19 million, with full year adjusted EBITDA losses reported at $158 million. For 2024, the company sees continued improvements, seeing local constant currency revenue growth between 5 and 10%, with EBITDA losses seen between $35 and $60 million. This suggests sequential improvements from here onwards.

The company started the year on a relative soft note with sales seen up nearly 2% to $199 million, after the first quarter of last year was relatively strong. With the company delivering on continued improvements in gross margins, operating losses narrowed to $28 million. These gross margin achievements are impressive as the company continues to grow by increasing volumes while reducing prices. The company posted a $13 million EBITDA loss for the quarter, suggesting that similar losses could be expected based on the full-year outlook.

A turnaround is badly needed. The company has seen cash holdings come down to $209 million, as $454 million in (convertible) debt results in a $245 million net debt load, as any kind of net debt load is high for a loss-making business, of course. With nearly 600 million shares trading around the dollar mark, the company is valued around $850 million, basically at par compared to reported sales. This looks quite compelling, but the issue is simply with the margin profile, or lack thereof.

What Now?

Truth be told is that the improvements delivered upon by the business are quite impressive, as losses are narrowing rapidly towards the break-even line, again needed because of the balance sheet structure here.

That is the real race for Oatly, the need to reduce losses before the company takes on more debt and depletes cash balances, as this balancing act is what likely drives the stock and outcome for investors here.

The degree of the Oatly Group AB improvements delivered upon are promising and impressive, but progress needs to continue here, which becomes incrementally more difficult, of course. Currently, I feel more comfortable than the situation at higher share price levels in the summer of last year, but a speculative position is only warranted here at best, stressing the word speculative.