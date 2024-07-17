Yobro10/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series reports aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It is also a top-down analysis of ETFs like Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield (“EY”), Sales Yield (“SY”), Free Cash Flow Yield (“FY”), Return on Equity (“ROE”), Gross Margin (“GM”). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the “something” is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score (“VS”) is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios ((EY, SY, FY)) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). In the same way, the Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -23.89 -5.65 0.0242 0.2144 0.0142 11.05 64.96 0.0277 0.2454 0.0265 12.63 64.19 1.98% -6.15% HC Providers -9.82 -15.51 0.0454 1.4727 0.0437 13.40 19.29 0.0506 1.3519 0.0608 15.54 23.30 1.43% 7.84% Pharma/Biotech -32.56 -17.30 0.0203 0.1841 0.0192 15.20 77.80 0.0349 0.2218 0.0314 22.00 80.79 6.67% 23.69% Life Science Tools -13.76 -4.67 0.0262 0.1701 0.0286 13.46 58.56 0.0279 0.2611 0.0287 16.23 54.36 4.40% 5.21% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has slightly improved across all healthcare industries.

Value and quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Healthcare providers and the life science tools industry are overvalued by only 10% and 14% whereas healthcare equipment is overvalued by 24%. The least attractive subsector is pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, which combines the lowest value and quality scores.

Fast facts on FHLC

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF started investing operations on 10/21/2013 and tracks the MSCI USA IMI Health Care Index. It has 369 holdings and a cheap expense ratio of 0.08% (XLV fee is marginally higher: 0.09%).

The portfolio is quite concentrated. The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent 49.9% of asset value and the top 3 names weigh 25.3% in aggregate.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% LLY Eli Lilly and Co. 11.91 7.89 141.01 68.99 0.55 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 7.64 -32.49 36.37 19.83 1.53 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 5.73 45.19 21.75 14.45 3.28 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 5.1 -82.46 139.64 14.47 2.46 ABBV AbbVie, Inc. 4.94 -20.92 50.38 15.39 3.66 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 3.44 1.61 35.63 25.62 0.28 ABT Abbott Laboratories 2.94 -2.40 32.00 22.20 2.14 DHR Danaher Corp. 2.86 -36.29 42.75 33.23 0.43 AMGN Amgen, Inc. 2.73 -52.47 47.64 17.11 2.70 PFE Pfizer Inc. 2.57 -101.19 N/A 12.45 5.69 Click to enlarge

Since its inception, FHLC has underperformed XLV, as reported in the next table. However, the gap in annualized return is insignificant: only 22 bps. The risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly return) is also similar to the benchmark.

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FHLC 229.86% 11.78% -28.76% 0.73 14.38% XLV 236.80% 12.00% -28.40% 0.76 13.97% Click to enlarge

FHLC has more holdings than XLV (369 vs. 63), but there is no material difference in performance between the two funds. These ETFs are equivalents for long-term investors. Nevertheless, XLV has a much higher trading volume, making it a better choice for short-term trading and tactical allocation. Both funds are quite concentrated in their top 10 holdings. Investors seeking a more balanced portfolio may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large healthcare provider company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0454 (or price/earnings below 22.03) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago, based on data available at this time.

INVA Innoviva, Inc. HRMY Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ALKS Alkermes plc AMN AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. GEHC GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. THC Tenet Healthcare Corp. DVA DaVita, Inc. SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.