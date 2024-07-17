Undercovered Dozen ETF Edition: China, Bitcoin, Cybersecurity, Motley Fool +

Torsten Asmus

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series began as an effort to highlight undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation. We now produce a weekly piece highlighting these 12 picks that you can find in The Undercovered Dozen profile.

Today we're introducing a new variant on this series focused explicitly on less covered exchange-traded funds: the Undercovered Dozen ETF Edition.

The structure of the article will be the same as previous editions: seven ideas are primary features with an in-depth glimpse, while five others are included with fewer details.

In this first edition, we are looking at ETFs from articles published from June 1st - July 15th.

Take a look at what these ideas might hold for you. And please join the conversation below to share what you think: are any of these worth following up on?

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) has put up strong performance since our last update and beat out the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) as expected. CEFS is a leveraged ETF that invests in closed-end funds, providing exposure to activist targets of Saba Capital Management all in one package. The fund has a solid track record, high distribution yield, and a diversified portfolio of equity, fixed-income, alternatives, and mixed allocation. Today, FOF is still trading a bit richly, even as the premium has come down. I still would view CEFS as the top choice currently between the two, and wait for FOF to move to a meaningful discount.

TLTW Strong Buy Elliott Gue Click to enlarge

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) attracts a lot of attention from investors, likely due to the fund's sky-high yield. TLTW pays distributions monthly with the fund scheduled to pay out $0.276948 on July 8th; if we annualize that payout, TLTW's indicated yield is around 12.9%. I suppose it's only natural to wonder how an ETF with a name that implies it buys long-term Treasuries could possibly have a yield in the double digits. After all, benchmark 20- and 30-Year Treasuries haven't offered a yield much over 5% at any time in recent years. So, let's take a closer look at this ETF, including the strategy and total returns under different bond market trading environments.

IHAK Buy Financial Serenity Click to enlarge

I understand what you might be thinking as you read this title: yet another author talking about the incredible opportunity behind a thematic ETF. You might ask yourself: "Why should I allocate part of my portfolio to cybersecurity when there isn't an ETF outperforming the broader Nasdaq Index?" That's a valid consideration. However, I strongly believe that the cybersecurity sector will capture a significant portion of the technology market in the future. Including an ETF like the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) in a well-diversified portfolio could potentially generate alpha. There are several reasons for this, but the most significant ones are the widespread adoption of AI technology and the increasing use of digital payment methods.

HODL Hold Michael Del Monte Click to enlarge

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (HODL) is a passive portfolio strategy meant to track the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The portfolio offers retail investors the ability to add BTC holdings to their tax-exempt retirement accounts, which, I believe, has broadened the investor pool for the once decentralized currency. Given the dynamic shift in traders for the cryptocurrency, many of the investment benefits, such as uncorrelated returns, have diminished as a result of by whom and how the assets are held. Given that I am not a BTC trader and view this investment strategy more as an asset allocation, I cannot recommend a price target for trading purposes. Comparing liquidity and AUM with HODL's peer BTC ETF strategy managed by iShares, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), I cannot recommend HODL as a BUY.

KWEB Buy Ricardo Fernandez Click to enlarge

Is China investible, that’s the first question one may ask before considering buying into this market. The answer is yes, with two important caveats; 1. that the stocks have 20Fs, i.e. some reasonable sense of disclosure and audited financials, and 2. that the valuations compensate for the many other China factors. Those China risks are a lack of rule of law, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) can and has changed regulation, policy, and directed capital as it sees fit and a company or negatively affected party has no recourse, no protection, the rules can change and there is little that can be done about it. The other factors are geopolitical, the “rivalry” with the West leads to protectionism, trade barriers, etc. that can and have made doing business difficult. I am upgrading the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to buy from hold due to a combination of positive factors that more than compensate for China's idiosyncratic risk. These factors include a lower relative valuation of 0.6x PEG (PE vs EPS growth), a consensus EPS growth upgrade of 5%, and a price target upgrade of 7% vs the December analysis.

CTA Buy Dividend Sensei Click to enlarge

Managed futures, specifically Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA), offer potential for maximizing income, boosting returns, and reducing volatility in a portfolio. CTA has shown superior historical returns, consistent dividends, and unique strategies that could potentially outperform its peers by 3% per year. The risks to be aware of are that its volatility can be much higher than that of more proven peers like KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM). Optimal portfolio design may include up to 50% managed futures, providing diversification, returns, and income growth while reducing volatility, including peak portfolio declines of just 7.5% since 1990 and 17% gains during the Great Recession. All while achieving double-digit returns and yields between 7% and 15%.

HYGH Buy Juan de la Hoz Click to enlarge

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) invests in high-yield corporate bonds and hedges its interest rate risk through swaps. HYGH has a strong 9.1% dividend yield, 3.1% higher than (HYG), the largest unhedged high-yield bond ETF in the market. HYGH's dividends have seen double-digit growth these past twelve months, and share prices have marginally increased as well. Although potential Fed rate cuts would lead to lower dividend yields for the fund, it trades with a widespread relative to its peers, so dividends should remain competitive. HYGH's strong 9.1% dividend yield, low rate risk, and potential outperformance, make the fund a buy.

The Other Five Fit For Mention

TMFC Hold Vasily Zyryanov Click to enlarge

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) offers exposure to 100 stocks that The Motley Fool, LLC’s analysts are bullish on. TMFC has solidly benefited from the growth-style rally, as it has beaten (IVV) and (QQQ) this year. However, it has underperformed QQQ and (SCHG) over February 2018–June 2024.

RYLD Sell Trapping Value Click to enlarge

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) has dropped over the last 7 months. Total return has done better, but the fund has only returned about 3.1% annually since inception. We go over why and tell you how we are making income while dodging this one.

SILJ Buy Andrew Hecht Click to enlarge

Silver futures broke out of a bearish trend and entered a bullish trend. Rising open interest and increasing prices validate a bullish trend in silver futures markets. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is the junior silver mining ETF that tends to outperform the metal during rallies.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is a multi-billion-dollar ETF with a portfolio of stocks with solid profitability trends, holding a 25% weight in the Energy sector. It is a large ETF with a low P/E ratio, high resource-sector exposure, and bullish technical trends, making it a solid choice for investors seeking equity diversification.

BOIL Hold Macrotips Trading Click to enlarge

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) provides 200% exposure to near-month natural gas futures. Positive seasonality for natural gas prices recently ended as speculation for summer cooling demand has concluded. Looking forward, traders will need to be patient and wait to bet on winter cooling demand around August/September.