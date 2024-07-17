Monty Rakusen

As one of the well-established players in the analog processing chips space, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has been in a good position to take advantage of the recent surge in demand.

Although almost all of the market's attention has been on digital semiconductors and graphics processing units (GPUs) in particular, ADI has been performing roughly in-line with the semiconductors sector, up until the beginning of 2024 when stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) skyrocketed.

Data by YCharts

Contrary to NVDA and AVGO, however, ADI did not experience such a large influx of buyers and its trading volumes have remained relatively static over the years.

Data by YCharts

Having said that, the recent increase in ADI's share price seems a bit premature, given the cyclical developments within the industry. Contrary to these demand headwinds, ADI appears to be overpriced in the near term and this could weigh on returns over the coming months.

Valuation

As I already mentioned, the recent movements in ADI's share price has been running well-ahead of business fundamentals. On a free cash flow yield basis, for example, ADI now trades just slightly above 2%, which is the lowest yield in more than 10 years.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The last time when free cash flow yield was that low was back in fiscal year 2017 which resulted in a very poor performance for the stock the following year.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the two periods, we should mention a very important detail and namely the unprecedented increase in capital expenditure in recent years. In fiscal year 2023 and so far in 2024, ADI's capex to revenue ratio is in double digits, which wasn't the case back in 2017.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Investing aggressively in capacity across the U.S. and Europe is exactly what a long-term shareholder would expect from ADI at this point in time. As political risk increases and semiconductors capacity is being onshored, the company is obliged to participate, no matter the short-term consequences for the stock price.

With that in mind, it's prudent to adjust the company's free cash flow for this temporary increase in capex. If we use the average capex to sales ratio from 2013 to 2022 of 4.5%, we get an annual capex number of around $470m. Based on ADI's cash flow from operations from the past 12-month period of roughly $4.3bn, we get a free cash flow figure of $3.8bn. With current market capitalization at $118bn, this gives us an adjusted free cash flow yield of 3.2% - slightly higher than the non-adjusted one, but quite low on a historical basis nonetheless.

To further corroborate the aforementioned conclusion, we could also take a closer look of ADI's gross margin (a relatively stable metric over time) and the stock's price/sales multiple. As gross margin falls, one would reasonably expect the P/S multiple to decreases as well and vice versa. This was the case in late 2021 and early 2022, for example, when both variables moved in unison, albeit with a certain lag. This time around, however, we see them moving in opposite directions - as gross margin fell below the 60% mark, the sales multiple of the stock has skyrocketed to record-high levels.

Data by YCharts

Cyclical Headwinds

One of the main reasons why ADI stock trades at such elevated levels when compared to its current free cash flow, revenues and margins is that the market does not anticipate for the current cyclical downturn to persist.

This is clearly illustrated by the sharp fall in ADI's revenues over the past couple of months. In the Industrial and Communications segments, the company saw its sales fall by nearly 50% during the last reported quarter.

Analog Devices 10-Q SEC Filing

The reason for the decline was a "broad-based decline in demand" and is hardly a reason to reward ADI with much higher multiple.

Revenue decreased 34% and 28% in the three- and six-month periods ended May 4, 2024, respectively, as compared to the same periods of the prior fiscal year, primarily as a result of broad-based decline in demand for our products. Source: ADI 10-Q SEC Filing

To a large extent, this fall has been expected, as the company experienced an unprecedented increase in demand a few years ago, and it was a matter of time before things gradually normalize. That also wasn't an event specific for ADI and its major competitor - Texas Instruments (TXN) is also experiencing a sharp fall in revenues from the recent cyclical highs.

Data by YCharts

There is an issue, however, of when this demand expected to reach a trough, and given the current market expectations that we saw in the previous section, ADI shareholders are likely faced with limited upside and a significant downside risk in the near term.

Inventory digestion is also unlikely to be smooth sailing for the company. As sales are already falling, the inventory turnover has also come down dramatically, which implies that there is a lot of inventory left to be sold.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

So far, ADI's management appears confident that the demand recovery will begin in the second half of the fiscal year, which means that we should get evidence of that in the upcoming quarterly results.

As we previously discussed, the inventory rationalization that our customers that began during the middle of 2023 is expected to continue through our second quarter. Encouragingly, first quarter bookings improved sequentially, growing our confidence that inventory related headwinds will largely subside this quarter. That said, the macro situation remains challenging, and the shape and timing of a second half recovery will be governed by underlying demand. Source: ADI Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

The above extract is from Q1 2024 results, but the same was reiterated during Q2 2024 earnings release regarding the company's largest and most profitable segment - Industrial.

Industrial obviously is our most diversified and profitable end market, and it's weathered an unprecedented broad-based inventory correction over the past year. Importantly, we expect Q2 was the bottom for industrial and it will grow in the second half starting here in 3Q. Source: ADI Q2 2024 Earnings Transcript

Investor Takeaway

After delivering nearly 50% return over the past three-year period, ADI now seems to be trading at unsustainable levels. The stock is priced for perfection at a time when demand for ADI's chips is in a cyclical downfall, and although this is expected to be short-lived a quick recovery is far from certain. Having said that, I remain optimistic on the company's long-term competitive positioning within a highly attractive sub-segment of the semiconductors industry, but in the short term the stock is likely to remain under pressure.