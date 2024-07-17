FinkAvenue

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a buy right now at $291 per share. I believe this is an absolutely incredible business with strong brand loyalty, a great moat, strong growth in important markets, and trading at rock-bottom valuations.

I think the reasons for the abysmal -42% YTD performance are largely attributable to some megatrend concerns, which were clearly misplaced. For example, concern over a slowdown in growth could have contributed to this performance. This was expressed by CEO Calvin McDonald on the Q1 earnings call last month:

When looking at women's, we did not maximize the business in the U.S., which was the result of several missed opportunities, including a color palette and our core assortment, particularly in leggings, that was too narrow

However, growth in key non-US markets was quite high, indicating room for greater international market penetration, which could drive more future growth.

Another concern might be consumer-related, as LULU is a consumer-discretionary business. It sells sports apparel at far higher than the cost to produce, thanks to its strong brand recognition. A broadly weaker consumer means that sales will slow as consumers choose cheaper alternatives. The problem with this view is that the jobs reports and inflation readings have largely been acceptable since late-2023. There is some weakness in retail sales, but this should be ameliorated going into elections and with a Fed that is likely to cut rates soon.

The last concern may be geopolitical. There could be some perceived execution risk in expanding operations in China given the situation between China, Russia, Taiwan, BRICS, and this emerging multipolar world we are seeing. Given the recent events in the last week, it seems quite likely to me that President Trump will return to the presidency, and his policies, as I understand them, are most likely going to be protectionist, which potentially increases the risk of trade retaliation. If international growth cannot materialize for various reasons, then I do agree that LULU probably should go through a repricing of sorts.

Now, any of these concerns could be far worse than I am thinking they are, but I also see a lot of good news.

Good News: Cheapest In Years

Now onto the good news for LULU stock. The bottom line is that LULU hasn't been this cheap in many years. Here is the 10-year time series of price to cash flows (orange line) and price to gross profits (blue line).

Price/ CF and Price/ Gross Profits (Seeking Alpha)

The orange line is literally the lowest it has been in these 10 years and the blue line is very close to the 2017 bottom.

Now, this is a company which has dramatically increased its earnings, revenue, book value, and free cash flow per share for 10 years. Here's the net income:

Net Income (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, LULU pays no dividends and has been piling cash into share buybacks. It has reduced its shares outstanding by 10%.

Total Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Even when the cost of equity capital was so low that shares were trading at over 40x cash flows in the last 4 years, the company did not issue shares and dilute shareholders. This is a very sound core capital structure.

Today, the buybacks will be even more potent because LULU would be taking out shares at historic lows on a cash flows adjusted basis. The business profitability scores on Seeking Alpha speak for themselves:

Profitability Scores (Seeking Alpha)

Good News: Future Growth

While the past has been great, the future is what matters in investing. Currently, investors must be unconvinced that future growth will be as solid as before. While the US market was arguably the lowest-hanging fruit and that market has likely been penetrated, I think international markets could drive future growth in ways that justify a higher valuation than what we have right now.

Let's look at China. On page 10 of the 96 page 10-K, it shows that LULU had 99 stores in Mainland China in January 2023 and had 127 stores by January 2024. Meanwhile, here were the 2024 Q1 revenues compared to 2023 Q1 revenues from each of the regions.

Sales (LULU 2024 Q1 10Q)

You can see that China's revenue has increased by 52% on a dollar basis even though the number of stores only increased by 28% (from 99 to 127 stores). Now of course, some stores are bigger than others and the stores are located in different areas, but I think the large disparity kind of signals that the Lululemon brand is getting stronger adoption in China. At any rate, this seems to be what Calvin McDonald has expressed on the call:

I think from a geography perspective, we haven't broken it out. Obviously, Mainland China, which continues to perform well for us. And we're still early in terms of the potential when we look at the number of doors we have, the potential of store locations, the success of our business online, unaided awareness internationally being as low as it is in every market we're in.

He goes on to mention that it is these international markets like China will drive the majority of growth:

We're in the bulk of the right markets that are going to drive fundamentally the majority of that growth across EMEA, APAC, and Mainland China.

And:

There is nothing systemic that's preventing the brand from achieving a 50% international and 50% North America penetration in the future.

For reference, 79% of LULU's 2023 revenues came from "Americas," which we can assume to be mostly North America. This share has been shrinking each year from 2021 to 2023, but it is shrinking because the international (ex-Americas) shares are growing so much faster. Achieving a 50-50 split between North America and internationally is a seriously massive amount of growth still left for LULU.

Geographic Segments (LULU 2023 10K)

In general, East Asian countries like China and the other APAC (Asia Pacific) regions tend to love Western, and especially American, things and culture. This has always helped American brands like NIKE, Inc. (NKE) or the NBA grow a following in Asia. Lululemon is no different, and it is seeing success partly because of this. And Lululemon makes good products which people value and that has turned into a reputational asset.

Good News: Cash Machine With Bad Sentiment

LULU is a cash machine. Even if this growth story doesn't live up to its promises, the company can pile that free cash flow into buybacks. It can also start issuing a dividend, which would surely see interest from dividend-oriented ETF products. Think about how much Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) rallied a few months ago when they announced a dividend for the first time. These are all levers which the company could pull now that the stock seems to be out of favor with the market. The sentiment just seems so bad that anything good could be quickly repriced to the upside.

Personally, I think it is best for LULU to continue reinvesting in growth in international markets while using some retained earnings for buybacks. This is good for creating demand for the stock while returning cash to the shareholder without incurring double taxation.

Good News: Critical Support On the Chart

LULU is nearing some support regions which have been tested several times in the last 5 years. The 255-260 region is basically the firmest support. It served as the top just before the COVID-19 crash in early 2020 and then became the bottom in mid-2022.

LULU 5 year (Yahoo!)

Meanwhile, the 290 range we are currently at has been a critical support 5 times after LULU's price went over 290. Starting a dollar cost average into LULU right now would be a good way to ease into a position. The drawdown over the last 8 months has been quite horrific but given the fundamentals and the technical picture, I think the risk-reward is quite favorable.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, my price target for LULU is over $400 per share considering that it has traded at more than 4x the current price to cash flows ratio not too long ago. Thus I think a 35% gain from here is easily doable. It really only seems like investors just need an earnings call where the executive team lays out a very solid growth picture without any random concerns like the "color palette" and leggings that are "too narrow" which scares people off. Oh, and perhaps a more aggressive buyback plan could help too.

I rate LULU a buy at these levels due to the compelling valuation after the selloff this year. LULU is trading at multi-year lows even though the growth picture looks strong and compelling. The company has wonderful cash flows and has been executing buybacks for years without any sign of stopping. The chart is looking good. This is the time to accumulate.