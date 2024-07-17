Gambling.com Shifts Focus Amid Google Changes

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gambling.com provides performance marketing capabilities for online gambling and sports betting sites.
  • The global online gambling market is forecasted to reach $128 billion by 2027 with growth driven by Internet and mobile phone penetration and increasing legalization.
  • Google's policy changes have impacted revenue, leading to a shift in strategy toward owned and operated sites and acquisitions like Freebets.
  • However, adjusting the company's approach will take time and management has reduced forward guidance for 2024, so I'm Neutral (Hold) on GAMB in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Playing Online Casino Game

SolStock

Investment Outlook

Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) provides a range of performance marketing capabilities for online gambling and sports betting sites worldwide.

I previously wrote about GAMB in August 2022 with a Buy outlook due to promising growth prospects in North America.

Recently, Google

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
20.35K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News