Jack Henry & Associates: Steady Excellence Trading At A Fair Valuation

Investment Thesis

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a wonderful financial services business that provides core banking solutions to banks and credit unions, primarily in the U.S.

The firm has a robust and wide economic moat built around their core transaction processing business. Underpinning their sound business fundamentals are a set of truly outstanding enterprise economics, which further support the hypothesis that the firm is a run by a solid management team.

The current valuation, however, is a little pricey for my liking, with a base-case scenario suggesting a fair-valuation at present time.

Therefore, I rate JKHY stock a hold at present time and patiently wait for a more attractive valuation to manifest before I begin building a position in the firm.

Business Overview

Jack Henry Investor Relations

Jack Henry is a financial technology company (“fintech”) specializing in providing B2B services to financial institutions. Their core offering consists of a transaction processing system, along with opportunities to integrate many auxiliary financial capabilities required by the likes of banks and credit unions.

The fintech has a wide client base consisting primarily of regional banks and credit unions, with the firm currently enjoying around a 67% market share of financial institutions live on The Clearing House’s RTP network.

Products and services offered by Jack Henry includes entire digital banking platforms, payments processing networks, core financial operations systems support and even loan origination or cybersecurity services.

Gregory Adelson continues to lead the company as President and CEO. He joined the firm back in 2011 and cumulatively has over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. I rate Adelson’s recent handling of the firm highly, given their focus on developing their core transaction processing business while also adding additional higher margin products to their portfolio.

I therefore feel confident with my assessment that Adelson is well suited to guide Jack Henry over the coming years and what may be a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

Economic Moat Analysis

While Jack Henry & Associates is not the largest financial services supplier in the industry, I rate the firm as having a rather unique position which ultimately sees their business operations generate a wide economic moat for the company.

The firm’s core transaction processing services underpin their entire portfolio of products, with Jack Henry delivering a product to financial institutions which is ultimately critical to their business operations.

Banks and credit unions utilize transaction processing systems for essentially all basic functions that are provided in credit, deposit and loan services. Jack Henry essentially provides banks the information technology solutions required to allow customers of said institutions to make deposit transfers, payments and loan transactions on their phones or web applications.

These services are absolutely mission-critical for financial institutions. As a result, customers of Jack Henry are faced with large switching costs should they want to transition their operations to another fintech service provider.

This generates large 'moatiness' of this core business for Jack Henry, evidenced by almost 98% of customers conducting repeat business with the firm.

Jack Henry has further capitalized on the success of their highly efficient, fast and reasonably priced transaction processing IT solutions by developing a massive suite of other software systems aimed at banks and financial institutions.

Entire digital banking platforms, cybersecurity solutions, commercial banking services and even customer relationship management software act to further bolster the breadth of products Jack Henry can offer to existing and prospective institutional customers.

While many of these auxiliary services are not necessarily 'moaty' in their own terms given the relatively large number of similar platforms on offer by rival firms, I believe that in Jack Henry’s unique case they do, in fact, bolster the existing economic moat surrounding their processing business.

By encouraging institutional clients to purchase services beyond the core processing business, Jack Henry is able to further integrate these institutions into their ecosystems of products and services. This further increases the switching costs for clients as the magnitude of a shift away from Jack Henry systems increases dramatically.

Of course, it is still important to note that in comparison to some of the industry juggernauts such as Fidelity national Information Services (FIS), Jack Henry is a much smaller player.

First impressions of this relatively weaker position within the industry in terms of scale may lead analysts to believe that Jack Henry is disadvantaged. However, my research has led me to conclude that the firm actually enjoys a competitive advantage from their more boutique positioning.

A client base of more regional and small-scale financial institutions has allowed Jack Henry to avoid dealing with clients that could be considered “whales” in terms of the revenue they bring in for the firm. Such a fragmented customer base allows Jack Henry to maintain more bargaining power when it comes to pricing of services and products.

It also diversifies revenues against potential surprise events that could see large clients go bankrupt or require a significantly reduced set of services from the firm.

Considering the unique circumstances and characteristics of Jack Henry & Associates business, I confidently assign a wide economic moat rating to the firm’s operations and believe the firm is well positioned to continue their successful operations into the future.

Fiscal Analysis

Analysis of Jack Henry’s financial history reveals that the firm has been enjoying superb levels of profitability for a greater part of the last ten years.

ROA, ROE and ROIC’s for the past five years have mean values of 14%, 22.6% and 20.5% respectively, which is very healthy indeed even in absolute terms.

Such high returns are traditionally to be expected from IT companies, as the relatively lower capital investments required to maintain a certain level of operations will help bolster returns on assets and invested capital.

Indeed, the impressive ROIC is far above Jack Henry’s WACC, which currently sits at around just 9.4%. This means that on average, the firm generates excess returns on investment of 11.1% for every unit of capital required to fund said investment.

The company is equally profitable when it comes to their margins with five-year average gross, operating and net margins of 40.9%, 22.9% and 17.7% respectively. I believe the high gross margin illustrates just how profitable the firm’s core business really is, while their solid operating margins suggest costs are being monitored and controlled acutely.

Careful examination of the firm’s most recent Q3 FY24 results further supports my hypothesis that the fintech is currently executing their business operations to an incredibly high standard.

JKHY FY24 Q3 Earnings Report

With reference to GAAP figures, revenues increased 5.9% YoY to $539 million in the third quarter, thanks to robust growth in their core processing and hosting businesses. Jack Henry’s more recently curated digital business revenues grew 26.1% YoY, which is superb.

The firm noted that their other key revenue streams consisting of card and payment processing systems also saw solid growth in Q3, with this overall strength helping to bolster revenues overall.

JKHY FY24 Q3 Earnings Report

Accompanying this solid top-line growth was an expansion in operating income by 3.4% YoY to $112.1 million. Such wonderful operational results came thanks to conscientious cost control which saw SG&A, personnel and R&D costs increase proportionally less than revenues in Q3.

I want to highlight that essentially all key categories (SG&A, Personnel and R&D) of costs increased in Q3 YoY.

Considering that the business of Jack Henry is to provide innovative and cutting-edge fintech services to institutional clients, I believe it is a necessity for the firm to continue expanding their operations and innovating on products to ensure they remain competitive in what is a rapidly changing and evolving industry.

Seeking Alpha | JKHY | Profitability

In lieu of these results, Seeking Alpha’s wonderful Quant provides a profitability grade of “B+” for Jack Henry, which, I believe, is perhaps a slightly pessimistic evaluation of the firm’s overall profitability.

I believe that comparison against the Financials sector as a reference upon which the Quant generates its letter grade is responsible for this mismatch, as the firm is being compared against an excessively wide range of financial services businesses.

From a balance sheet perspective, Jack Henry is in wonderful shape. The firm has just $375 million in current liabilities, while current assets amount to over $522 million. Jack Henry also holds $27.3 million in cash, which is plenty given their limited short-term liabilities.

Accordingly, the firm has a quick ratio of 0.78x and a current ratio of 1.39x, which are both very acceptable in my opinion.

I also love their very conservative approach to utilizing long-term debt with the firm holding just $250 million on their balance sheet as of Q3. With $1.78 billion in shareholders equity, Jack Henry and Associates has a truly superb debt/equity ratio of just 0.17x.

Jack Henry is, in my opinion, a wonderfully operated enterprise with a great economic moat and sound fiscal management.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | JKHY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant provides an “F” valuation rating for JKHY stock as a result of their metrics being quite high relative to the financials sector medians. However, I find this assessment slightly unreliable given the breadth of industries present in the sector and believe that shares are much more reasonably valued at the present time.

The current P/E TTM GAAP ratio of 32.70x is quite elevated in absolute terms, but down 15% compared to JKHY’s 5Y average. A similar situation is present with their P/B TTM, which is down 16.80% relative to 5Y averages, currently at just 6.95x.

Their P/CF TTM of 24.23x is quite high even for my liking, although the P/S TTM of 5.65x is not too bad considering their solid growth forecasts for FY24 of around 8% top-line YOY revenue growth.

Seeking Alpha | JKHY | 10Y Advanced Chart

Reference to Seeking Alpha’s 10Y advanced chart for JKHY stock illustrates just how well shares have performed in recent times, with the stock being only slightly outpaced by the ever-popular S&P500 tracking SPY (SPY) index fund.

The Value Corner

I utilized my intrinsic value formula to obtain a more objective and quantitatively derived valuation estimate for JKHY stock.

Using current share prices of $169.74, an estimated 2025 EPS of $5.74, a realistic “r” value of 0.09 (9%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 5.13x, I derive a base-case IV of $155.60. This suggests that shares are essentially fairly valued at the present time, trading at just a 9% overvaluation.

A more pessimistic CAGR value for r of 0.06 (6%) may be used to model for the impacts a recessionary macroeconomic environment would most likely have on overall growth at the firm. In this bear-case scenario, shares were valued at around $120.40 each, suggesting a pretty substantial 41% overvaluation at present time.

The large difference that even a small change in CAGR has, illustrates the inherent risk associated with a share price dependent on future growth. While I do believe Jack Henry makes for a compelling CAGR opportunity, it is undeniable that future underperformance with regard to earnings targets may place significant downward pressure on shares.

Therefore, I am reluctant to make a short-term (1-12 month) prediction on share prices as I believe any positive or negative market or macro news may have an excessive and unpredictable impact on valuations.

In the long-term (1-5 years) I am much more confident in the firm’s ability to continue to generate outstanding returns from their business. Sound business practices, a great set of products and superb enterprise economics underpin Jack Henry & Associates and suggests the firm is well positioned to continue generating real returns for investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Risk Profile

Jack Henry faces some real risks, primarily arising from market cyclicality, competitive pressures and the potential for a changing industry to disrupt their current economic moatiness.

Given that the firm provides fintech solutions to financial institutions, the overall demand for their products will correlate somewhat with the health of said institutional clients.

Any recessionary market environment or set of challenging macroeconomic conditions could limit their ability to grow and expand revenues as a smaller volume of services are required by banks and credit unions.

While the firm certainly has a lesser degree of exposure to market downturns than the banks themselves given that their services will still be required by said institutions even in times of poor financial results, growth would be undoubtedly difficult.

A similar situation arises from the intense competition present within the fintech industry. While traditional competitors such as FIS will continue to pressure Jack Henry, the emergence of new digital banking solutions could also disrupt their operations.

The dominance of digital-only banks such as Revolut in Europe is a sign of how the tides are changing in the banking industry, with it being only a matter of time until similar product offerings are present in the U.S.

Many of these banks utilize their own processing platforms, which could reduce demand for Jack Henry’s service offerings. While I do still see real demand for the firm’s products from existing and upcoming regional banks and credit unions, it is worth keeping an eye on how an entire shift in banking practices could impact Jack Henry’s current business model.

From an ESG perspective, I do not believe Jack Henry faces any real threats with the firm being devoted to environment conservation and carrying out reliable, sound business.

Considering these threats, I rate Jack Henry as having a low-risk profile as many of the potential risks are hypothetical at present time or external and not arising directly from the fintech’s own operations.

Summary

After spending the better part of a day and a half analyzing Jack Henry, I have concluded that I really like the business. Their service and product offerings appear to be of high-quality, in-demand, and well positioned to target a relatively large set of client institutions.

I also really admire the firm’s fiscal structure, with a sound set of enterprise economics underpinning the business. The lack of debt and solid balance sheet further suggest that the management team at Jack Henry are excellent at growing the company without compromising the quality of the firm’s finances.

Perhaps the only issue with the firm at present time is the stock price. My base-case scenario suggests a fair valuation at present time, which leaves little room for a bullish buy-oriented thesis to be made, as an insufficient margin of safety exists in my opinion.

Therefore, I rate JKHY stock as a Hold at present time and will patiently wait for a better valuation before I begin to build a position in this wonderful company.