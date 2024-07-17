Kindamorphic

Introduction

Since the time I first reviewed Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), the company’s shares have gone down approximately 11% while the market has gone up 9%. At the time, I warned that while shares looked cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis at first glance, upon further revision, interest expenses and capex were eating away at the company’s earnings, hence the ‘hold’ rating. With shares down 30% year to date, the Q1’24 results behind us, and several updates to the company, I’ll discuss why I’m continuing to avoid shares ahead of Q2’24 results.

Company Overview

Melco resorts is an owner and operator of integrated resorts in Asia and Europe. What makes Melco unique is that the company generally focuses on locations that have gaming, gambling, and casino options for guests. For example, in a city like Macau, Melco is only one of six companies to be licensed to grant concessions to operate in Macau with a license that won’t expire until 2033.

What makes the model attractive is that it creates barriers to entry (being a regulated market in most cities and jurisdictions), attracts a certain clientele (one that enjoys spending money), and creates diverse streams of revenue (as integrated resorts combine many revenue-generating components such as gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and retail).

This diversification works for and against Melco. While this diversification enhances the guest experience, it doesn’t necessarily mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in any single segment. Guests who typically visit a hotel may also decide to gamble. Those visiting for gaming may also spend on dining, shows, or accommodations, thereby boosting overall revenue per visitor. More recently, we’ve seen just how correlated all these segments really are. And in Macau particularly, gaming revenues tend to be highly volatile.

As a company, Melco owns 737 gaming tables and 4588 hotel rooms in Macau. In the Philippines and Cyprus, the company owns 939 gaming tables and 1439 between the two countries. With award-winning properties, the company has visitors across the globe that come to its resorts and properties because of world-renowned amenities and entertainment features.

Investor Presentation

Background

When looking at the financial performance of Melco Resorts, it’s obvious from the chart below that the company suffered tremendously from the pandemic. Like most hotel companies, Melco’s financial suffered as travelers didn’t go out as much, be it for reasons of forced government lockdowns, fears of traveling, or health concerns. Regardless, this materialized into poor profitability during 2020-22.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

More recently, Melco has experienced growth again, as results try to reach pre-pandemic levels, with consumers travelling again and more than half of the U.S. plans to make travel plans this calendar year.

In 2023, Americans took an average of 2.1 trips with 36% traveling three or more times for leisure reasons. The same survey found that 92% of travelers expect to travel at least as much in 2024 as they did in the prior year, and 39% say that their travel budgets this year will be higher than in 2023.

As such, it seems that a recovery is well underway, particularly with lower interest rates keeping borrowing costs low to encourage spending. Last quarter, the company reported revenues of the company of $1.09 billion for the quarter, which was up 223% year over year for a fifth consecutive quarterly increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Recent Results and Outlook

During the most recent quarter, Melco Resorts saw a deceleration in this growth rate as property EBITDA declined quarter over quarter to clock in at $299 million (down slightly from $303 million last quarter). Despite lower than normal VIP hold, Macau consolidated property level EBITDA of $299m exceeded consensus estimates of $315 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Adjusted for VIP hold, property level EBITDA was $329 million, again above consensus, with Macau driving the upside. Macau mass table and slots GGR grew 3% on a quarter over quarter basis. On the expenses side, corporate expenses came in $5 million better than guidance provided by management last quarter. Macau opex per day in Q1’24 was $2.7 million, up from the $2.6 million per day sequentially and management still expects to expect an incremental $0.1m per day for the balance of 2024 associated with the return of the House of Dancing Water show.

Investor Presentation

In terms of the major standouts this quarter, Melco announced a partnership to rebrand the existing Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort in Sri Lanka (targeting India) to City of Dreams Sri Lanka. MLCO has a 20-year agreement with the local government and will manage 113 luxury rooms (of the 800 total) at the property. I view this to be a good initiative for the company, but it does increase capex for Melco. Management referred to this initial $125 million as a “capital light˙ investment and is targeting an as targeting an opening in 3Q24 for non-gaming facilities and mid-2025 for casino operations.

Looking ahead, Melco now expects to invest $415 million in total capex during 2024, with the bulk of the increase attributable to its Sri Lanka project ($50 million this year). Its growth capex includes Phase II Studio City (Cineplex construction) capex is expected to be $25 million and COD Cyprus is $30 million. For the Q2’24, MLCO expects $135 million to $140 million of depreciation and amortization, $20 million of corporate expenses, and $120 to $125 million of net interest expense ($7 million related to concession and Cyprus gaming license, and $6 million related to COD Manila. These are big expenses, but I like the risk-reward coming out of these incrementally positive Macau operating results and comments. As such, I think there’s less of a risk of results surprising to the downside, as management wouldn’t’ be likely to make these investments if they weren’t confident in their earning power and returns. In my view, the “prove-it˙ aspect of the Macau story should dissipate over time given these changes and company re-focus.

I’m also slowly becoming more positive on Melco’s outlook because of tourism and travel levels. According to Macau’s tourism authority says the city attracted 1.17 million overseas visitors in the first half of this year and is on track to see 2 million this year . By comparison, Macau received nearly 3.07 million overseas visitors in 2019, the year prior to the onset of COVID-19, which brought about travel halts, lockdowns, and fears of traveling.

Given that the Macau government has a target to reach the overseas visitor level in 2025, I think that a business-friendly government means that incentives are aligned and that the outlook is starting to look better. With gross gaming revenue already rising by 16.4% last month, we ought to see an acceleration in Melco’s results Q2’24. In my view, this could mean that consensus estimates may prove too conservative when we look out to next quarter.

Valuation and Wrap Up

At quarter end, Melco had total liquidity of $2.36 billion at the end of the Q1’24, consisting of $1.3 billion in cash (excluding Studio City, Manila, and Cyprus it was $635m). Of this, $125m of cash was restricted for concession-related collateral.

Last time I reviewed Melco, I had concerns about the balance sheet. With last quarter, when the company had $7.5 billion of long-term debt and a net leverage of 6.1x, the company has made some improvement. Now, total debt sits at $7.26 billion for 6.0x net leverage. This is still very significant leverage, as debt is nearly half the market cap (or 40% of enterprise value, per Bloomberg). Next year, Melco has maturities coming up, but it just recently extended its $1.9 billion credit facility to address this $1.0 billion maturity (source: S&P Capital IQ.

Investor Presentation

In my view, Melco’s debt wouldn’t be much of a concern if free cash flow conversion was high. However, the company’s significant capex and interest expense are significant detractors from EBITDA. For example, last year, the company spent $523 million in interest and $257 billion in capex. Against adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion, Melco is burning cash (source: S&P Capital IQ). So while the company may look cheap at 7.7x EV/EBITDA, keep in mind that the ‘true’ earnings multiple is actually more like double this, since those maintenance capex like renovations, remodeling, and repairs are just expenses that get capitalized, but the company still needs to pay them. As such, investors should use an EV/EBITDA multiple with caution.

One potential positive I see in this is that leverage has been coming down since steadily over the last few quarters. However, there are risks, as Melco needs to ‘earn its way out’ of debt, since so much of its cash goes out just to pay interest expenses.

Compared to its peers, Melco trades at a discount to the group mean and median forward EV/EBITDA. At 7.7x forward EBITDA, I think the discount is warranted given balance sheet concerns and geographic risk with locations in Asia and Europe. On P/E, Melco trades at a premium, likely due to high depreciation expenses (correlated with capex) and high interest expenses.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Overall, when it comes to the company’s operations, I’m incrementally more positive on the outlook than I was back in March. The growth in Macau appears to be recovering and gaming revenues look poised to continue growing. However, looking at the company’s balance sheet and capex trajectory given investments this quarter, it looks like deleveraging isn’t taking place fast enough to bring leverage ratios meaningfully lower. As capex and interest expenses eat away at cash flow, Melco is still a ‘show me’ story for now. Given the risks, I’m maintaining my ‘hold’ rating on Melco’s stock.