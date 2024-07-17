8-15% Yield Options In The Saba Fund Suite

loops7

In this article, we take a look at Saba Capital's trio of public investment funds. Many income investors will be familiar with Saba as a CEF activist when it pushes management teams to tighten the discounts on their funds. The company has been running its ETF as a way for retail investors to piggyback on its style of investing for over 7 years now. Over the last few years, it has also taken over two CEFs which offer additional options for investors.

This is how the funds compare across some of the key metrics.

Systematic Income

One important feature of the funds which makes them different from most others is their lack of diversification. For example, the top 3 positions of CEFS account for over 30% of the portfolio. The top position in the two CEFs - the Stone Ridge Opportunities Fund which allocates to reinsurance securities is over 10% of the portfolio.

CEFS is pretty much a pure-play fund of CEFs - just what it says on the tin. The allocations of the two CEFs are more varied. Apart from the Stone Ridge fund, there are allocations to CEFs, SPACs, and individual securities such as term loans, bonds and common stocks. BRW also has a small allocation to crypto. This is the breakdown for BRW.

Saba

It's fair to say that the SABA allocation profile is not finalized in the sense that we should expect it to evolve to match BRW, in our view. One indication of this is the fund's 23% position in money market funds - very likely a temporary position to be allocated later.

Another unusual feature of the two CEFs is their short position in Treasuries. For example, BRW is short $166m of, roughly, 7-year duration-equivalent Treasuries in its portfolio. This is in the context of $682m of total assets. It is also short about $30m of stocks.

Saba

Although a short Treasuries position is unusual, there is likely less here than meets the eye. The short position should not be viewed on a standalone basis but in the context of the broader portfolio. In other words, even though the fund has a large Treasuries short, that does not mean it will "lose money" if Treasuries rally. This is because it has other long-duration assets such as corporate bonds and bond CEFs. In other words, BRW likely has less duration risk than a typical income CEF because of the short position. Obviously, investors who are bullish on Treasuries should probably avoid the fund, but in and of itself, it does not create an additional risk for the fund - in fact, quite the opposite.

The second element of the short position is that it is a source of leverage for the fund. In fact, it is a relatively cheap source of financing for two reasons. One, the yield curve is inverted, which means that borrowing at the longer end is favorable as the base rate is lower than SOFR. And two, there is no additional credit risk element which exists on a credit facility, which typically costs something like 0.7-1% over SOFR.

What this also means is that the fund's leverage profile is understated. Rather than being 15% (which considers only the fund's credit facility), it is closer to 40%. Obviously, this is further magnified if we take into account the embedded leverage of some of the fund's CEF holdings. Whether this is a feature or a bug depends on the investor. Those happy to take exposure to Saba's strategy will not be too distressed with an elevated level of leverage.

On the distribution side, all three funds are distributing some ROC and some funds are also distributing capital gains. This is what the distribution picture looks like for CEFS.

Saba

This is the fiscal year-to-date distribution picture for BRW

Saba

And this is the fiscal year-to-date distribution picture for SABA

Saba

Let's turn to performance. Gauging performance for the SABA funds is tricky for several reasons. First, the relevant start dates are all different. For example, while CEFS has been outstanding for over 7 years, Saba only took over BRW management in mid-2021 and SABA at the end of 2023. This is not a huge problem, but it does require care.

The second point is that while we can gauge absolute returns, gauging relative returns is tricky. This is because the funds' allocations are not just different from each other (particularly between the ETF and the two CEFs) but also different from other funds. On the service, we have the two CEFs inside the Hybrid sector, given its allocation to both stocks and credit instruments.

If we look at BRW since Saba took over in the context of the Hybrid CEF sector, its performance is firmly in the middle of the pack in total NAV terms.

Systematic Income

If we look at a time series of performance alongside several other funds such as an ETF of CEFs YYY, hybrid CEF PGP, and Saba's ETF CEFS, we see something interesting. While PGP and YYY fall sharply in 2022, BRW (and CEFS) don't do much at all and maintain resilience.

Systematic Income

However, in 2024 BRW underperformed, delivering a negative return in total NAV terms. It is the worst result in the Hybrid sector this year. CEFS, however, outperformed once again.

Systematic Income

This tells us two things - that BRW behaves as a low-beta fund, outperforming during drawdowns and underperforming during market rallies. The directionality of its movement is also not particularly aligned with the rest of the CEF market, despite a significant allocation to individual income securities as well as CEFs. CEFS, on the other hand, delivered a terrific performance, outperforming in all three years. There is not much to say about SABA - it delivered a positive total NAV return in 2024 however it has underperformed the Hybrid sector as would be expected given its partly allocated profile.

Takeaways

There are several takeaways here. One, the two CEFs BRW and SABA are much more idiosyncratic than the ETF CEFS with allocations in private funds, crypto, SPACs, and other less common securities. By contrast, ETF CEFS is pretty much a portfolio of CEFs.

Two, given the data at our disposal, it appears that Saba is better at managing CEFs than a broader portfolio of securities. This could be because the outcomes of its activist campaigns are more directly felt in CEFS or because it doesn't have as much expertise in the broader market outside of CEFs.

Three, SABA will very likely evolve to be very close to BRW. What this means is that its valuation should be tighter than that of BRW, all else equal, due to its significantly lower management fee. We have made this point over the last couple of months and the valuation difference has largely converged as the discount of SABA has tightened more than that of BRW. There is likely more room for SABA to outperform in the medium term.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

All in all, we continue to find CEFS an appealing holding, particularly for investors who don't want exposure to the more exotic assets in the two CEFs. It has proven itself over the last 7 years and is the best-performing fund of CEFs, as we have discussed in the past. It has also outperformed the vast majority of CEFs over its life.

We can also see a place in the portfolio for SABA, although this is a lower-conviction view given the uncertainty around its future allocation and a less attractive discount at present.